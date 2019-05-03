DAILY PILOT

Assistant wrestling coach at Estancia High School arrested on suspicion of sending inappropriate photo to student

By KTLA
May 03, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Samuel Galvez, 30, was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion of harmful matter sent with intent of seduction of a minor. (Courtesy of Costa Mesa Police Department)

An assistant wrestling coach at Estancia High School in Costa Mesa was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sending an inappropriate photo to a female student, authorities said.

Samuel Galvez, 30, was taken into custody after officers responded to the school shortly after 9 a.m., according to police. Galvez is suspected of sending the student a photo of his genitalia.

The Orange resident also works as a campus security facilitator, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of harmful matter sent with intent of seduction of a minor and was transferred to Orange County Jail with bail set at $30,000.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the case can call police Det. Jake Jacobi at (714) 754-5178.

