Assistant wrestling coach at Estancia High School arrested on suspicion of sending inappropriate photo to student

An assistant wrestling coach at Estancia High School in Costa Mesa was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sending an inappropriate photo to a female student, authorities said.
Samuel Galvez, 30, was taken into custody after officers responded to the school shortly after 9 a.m., according to police. Galvez is suspected of sending the student a photo of his genitalia.
The Orange resident also works as a campus security facilitator, police said.
He was booked on suspicion of harmful matter sent with intent of seduction of a minor and was transferred to Orange County Jail with bail set at $30,000.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information about the case can call police Det. Jake Jacobi at (714) 754-5178.