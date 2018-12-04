Stoaks backers want a recount in photo-finish Newport council race

Supporters of defeated Newport Beach City Council candidate Tim Stoaks plan to request a recount on his behalf in his exceptionally close race with Mayor Marshall “Duffy” Duffield, and they’re trying to raise $25,000 to do it.
Duffield edged Stoaks by 36 votes, 18,458 to 18,422, according to the final count the Orange County registrar of voters office certified Friday night. That’s a difference of 0.1%.
Recount proponent Susan Skinner, a Newport Beach activist, said Monday that she doesn’t suspect fraud but that with nearly 37,000 ballots cast and only a sliver separating the candidates, “there’s a component, potentially, of human error.”
Skinner is coordinating fundraising on behalf of a group organizing the potential recount request. She said she is confident the group will raise the count’s estimated $25,000 cost. The proponents have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to collect the money. Counting could start within a week.
California does not automatically do recounts in close races, but losing candidates or any voter can request one if they bear the cost.
According to the registrar’s office, the person requesting the new tally must put down a daily deposit as the count is underway by a four-member counting board. If the recount changes the outcome, the county will refund the payment.
Stoaks said Monday that he is not seeking the recount himself but is aware of the effort.
“With a race this close, it’s not uncommon for voters vested in an election to seek a recount,” he said. “It will be interesting to see how this plays out.”
Stoaks had said over the weekend that “I wish Duffy well and hope he hears the voices in this community who want honesty and transparency in City Hall moving forward.”
Duffield could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.
Skinner said the recount would start with provisional ballots, which were among the last counted in the initial tally. According to registrar data, those ballots — which are counted after elections officials have confirmed the voter is eligible — are where the race broke for Duffield, who pulled ahead last week after Stoaks had led by 250 to 350 votes after most daily updates since Election Day on Nov. 6.
“We are all aware that going through a recount may not change the outcome of the election but feel strongly that we have to try,” Skinner wrote Sunday night in an email appealing for donations from Stoaks supporters.
She said donations would be refunded proportionally if the group decides to pull the plug early on the recount or it raises a surplus.