Library in Lions Park will close as work on replacement enters final phase

Officials are preparing to close the book on one library branch in Costa Mesa and turn the page on another next month.
The existing Donald Dungan Library in Lions Park will close Jan. 11 ahead of the scheduled completion of a new central branch in the park next spring.
Additionally, OC Public Libraries plans to permanently shutter the Costa Mesa Technology Library — at 2263 Fairview Road, Suite A — on Jan. 31.
That branch’s staff, about four people in all, will transfer to the new Lions Park facility, according to OCPL Regional Services Manager Jane Deeley.
“The new Costa Mesa library in Lions Park will be really innovative and high-tech, so that is why we will close,” she said Friday. “And we will need that staff for the new branch.”
Along with a small collection of lendable materials, the Technology Library has computers and other devices and hosts classes and programs for patrons across the age spectrum. It’s one of two such branches in the county system — the other is in Laguna Hills.
Those services will easily fit into the new, two-story, 23,355-square-foot facility in Lions Park, according to Deeley. By comparison, the Donald Dungan building is 8,740 square feet.
“It’s been really exciting watching it grow,” Deeley said. “We think that Costa Mesa is a vibrant community, and the history there shows that they make great use of the library and the programs. We’re just happy and really excited.”
Business will continue as usual at the Mesa Verde Library, the third county-run branch in the city.
The new library is scheduled to open April 26, according to the city.
Between when Dungan closes and the new library opens, patrons will be able to check out and return books using a cart in the Downtown Recreation Center at 1860 Anaheim Ave.
Temporary computer lab hours will be available as follows at the nearby Costa Mesa Senior Center, 695 W. 19th St.:
-
Monday and Wednesday: 9 to 10:30 a.m.
-
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 2 to 4 p.m.
-
Saturday: 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Times are subject to change.
Deeley said the library will continue to offer children’s story time at the recreation center and plans to keep its programs running without interruption to the extent possible.
For more information on library services and resources, visit ocpl.org.
Once its time as a library comes to a close, the Donald Dungan building will be reborn as a community center to replace the former Neighborhood Community Center, which the city tore down last year.
Both the new library and the community center conversion are part of an overall $36.5-million renovation of Lions Park at 570 W. 18th St. More information about that effort is available at lionsparkprojects.com.