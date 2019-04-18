Egg hunts fill local Easter weekend schedule

An egg hunt for blind children will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach. About 70 students from the Santa Ana-based Blind Children’s Learning Center will search for plastic eggs that beep. The eggs were donated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which uses them for hazardous-device training. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Iq2XJ1.

The Easter Bunny will be available for photos and two Easter egg hunts will be held between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Orange County Market Place at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. The first 500 children will receive an Easter bag. General admission is $2. Information: bit.ly/2UMNOrT.

An egg hunt, plus carnival games and crafts, will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Fountain Valley Recreation Center & Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St. Information: bit.ly/2KKI39f.

Costa Mesa-based Torelli Realty will hold its annual Egg-Citement Easter event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Tanager Park, 1780 Hummingbird Drive, Costa Mesa. The event includes an egg hunt, a bounce house and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Information: torellirealty.com.