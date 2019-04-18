DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Egg hunts fill local Easter weekend schedule

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 18, 2019 | 3:20 PM
Egg hunts fill local Easter weekend schedule
Brooke Coupe of Huntington Beach gathers candy and Easter eggs during the 2018 Egg-Citement sponsored by Torelli Realty in Costa Mesa. The annual event returns to Tanager Park on Saturday. (File Photo)

Several egg hunts will help local residents celebrate Easter this weekend.

Here are many scheduled events:

  • An egg hunt for blind children will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach. About 70 students from the Santa Ana-based Blind Children’s Learning Center will search for plastic eggs that beep. The eggs were donated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which uses them for hazardous-device training. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Iq2XJ1.

  • The Easter Bunny will be available for photos and two Easter egg hunts will be held between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Orange County Market Place at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. The first 500 children will receive an Easter bag. General admission is $2. Information: bit.ly/2UMNOrT.

  • An egg hunt, plus carnival games and crafts, will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Fountain Valley Recreation Center & Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St. Information: bit.ly/2KKI39f.

  • Costa Mesa-based Torelli Realty will hold its annual Egg-Citement Easter event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Tanager Park, 1780 Hummingbird Drive, Costa Mesa. The event includes an egg hunt, a bounce house and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Information: torellirealty.com.

  • An egg hunt organized by the city of Huntington Beach and the Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Huntington Central Park Sports Complex, 18002 Goldenwest St. Information: bit.ly/2Isvpdc.

Advertisement
Advertisement