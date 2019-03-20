Motorcyclist killed in crash with Lyft vehicle in Costa Mesa

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday night after a collision with a Lyft vehicle in Costa Mesa.
Costa Mesa police responded to a report of the crash at 8:49 p.m. at Fairview Road and El Camino Drive.
Officers found the motorcyclist, identified in coroner’s records as Yasar Barakzai of Irvine, unconscious and unresponsive, police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
“The [Lyft] driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation,” police Sgt. Bryan Wadkins said.
It appears Barakzai was traveling north on Fairview when the Lyft driver, traveling west on El Camino, made a left turn to go south on Fairview. The Lyft driver had just completed a trip to the Mesa del Mar neighborhood and had no passengers at the time of the collision, Wadkins said.
The Costa Mesa Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene.
Anyone with information about the crash can call the department’s Traffic Investigation Bureau at (714) 754-5264.
Daniel Langhorne is a contributor to Times Community News.