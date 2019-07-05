2 men charged with murder in shooting of 23-year-old man at H.B. apartment complex

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man who was gunned down this week at a Huntington Beach apartment complex.
Patrick Michael Jones, 35, of Huntington Beach and Cassey Alatorre, 28, of Anaheim were charged Wednesday in Orange County Superior Court — Alatorre with one count of felony murder with a sentencing enhancement allegation of discharging a firearm causing death, and Jones with one count of felony murder, according to court records.
The two were booked into Orange County Jail. Bail is set at $1.2 million for Alatorre and $1 million for Jones.
They are scheduled to be arraigned July 26, court records show.
Police said Friday that Alatorre was arrested Monday night and Jones early Tuesday. Police did not release further details about the case.
Though authorities have not identified the man who died in the shooting early Monday, family members identified him Tuesday as Cameron Allen High.
High, a native of upstate New York, moved to Huntington Beach in early 2015, according to his Facebook profile. His mother, Connie Macintosh, told the Daily Pilot that he moved to California in hopes of going back to school to study marine biology.
Friends said Tuesday that a vigil is being planned in High’s honor.
Huntington Beach police responded to a report of a gunshot at the Breakwater Apartments at 16761 Viewpoint Lane at 3:56 a.m. Monday. Later that day, a white bag and a stream of what appeared to be dried blood were visible on the ground between rows of yellow police tape in the parking lot of the complex, about a block west of Beach Boulevard near Terry Drive.
On Tuesday morning, three white candles lined the edge of a parking space, flanked by remnants of police tape tied around poles.
According to residents, the Breakwater management company sent an email to tenants that said the shooting victim was not a resident of the complex.
Management would not comment to the Daily Pilot.