Chargers’ Costa Mesa training camp to include 13 free public practices

The Los Angeles Chargers will conduct training camp July 25 to Aug. 16 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, including 13 practices that are free and open to the public.
Practices will run from about 10 a.m. to noon each day, except Aug. 12, when the team will work out at night.
The Chargers will host the Rams for a joint practice Aug. 1 and the New Orleans Saints for back-to-back joint practices Aug. 15-16. They will visit the Rams’ camp in Irvine on Aug. 3.
Registration to attend Chargers’ practices will be available at chargers.com/camp. Fans also can register in person at the complex.
All bleacher seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Chargers’ first preseason game is Aug. 8 in Arizona. They have two exhibition games at home: Aug. 18 vs. the Saints and Aug. 24 against the Seattle Seahawks.
They play the Indianapolis Colts in Carson on Sept. 8 to open the regular season.
Jeff Miller writes for the Los Angeles Times.