Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the former Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Latest From This Author
The Chargers have moved out of Costa Mesa into a new 14-acre practice facility near LAX they hope will aid their rise under coach Jim Harbaugh.
July 11, 2024
‘There’s no doubt in my mind we have the right guys and the right staff,’ quarterback Justin Herbert said of the new Jim Harbaugh era.
June 16, 2024
Since the Chargers have a losing record in starts under golden-armed quarterback Justin Herbert, the new running philosophy is making sense to players.
June 13, 2024
Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa said they believe in the direction of the Chargers, led by coach Jim Harbaugh.
June 12, 2024
Jim Harbaugh knew he had a gem in Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, but the coach has been overwhelmed by the skills of the franchise’s star.
June 11, 2024
Quentin Johnston dropped a crucial pass late in a game against Green Bay last season. He’s now using that as motivation for a better season.
June 4, 2024
The Chargers are counting on Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu to have a major impact as edge rushers and make the defense disruptive.
May 29, 2024
Linebacker Denzel Perryman is back with his first NFL team and likens Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh to comedian Will Ferrell because of their off-beat deliveries.
May 20, 2024
Here’s a game-by-game look at the Chargers’ 2024-25 regular-season schedule, which features two Monday night games and one Sunday night contest.
May 15, 2024
The Chargers’ offseason program continued Monday with a workout at their headquarters in Costa Mesa. Here are the latest developments.
May 13, 2024