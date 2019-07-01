Large street fight leads to 3 arrests in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach police arrested three men after a fight reportedly involving 20 people broke out in the downtown area early Sunday.
Officers arrived at the scene near Laguna Avenue and South Coast Highway at 1:36 a.m. after a report of street fighting as nearby bars were closing for the night, according to a police report.
Two men — Milan Torne, 23, of Los Alamitos and Yannis Konugres, 22, of Mission Viejo — were arrested on suspicion of battery and resisting or obstructing a police officer.
A crowd of people formed, including several who recorded the incident on cellphone cameras, police said. As officers worked to disperse the crowd, they arrested another man, Connor Patrick Domagala, 21, of Coto de Caza, on suspicion of resisting or obstructing a police officer.
“There’s so many people that pour out into the street ... especially on a summer weekend night when school’s out,” Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota said.
All three suspects were released pending court appearances, Cota said Monday.