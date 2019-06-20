Laguna Beach council approves two-year budget, boosts pay for city manager

With relative ease, Laguna Beach City Council members approved a two-year citywide budget this week, but were divided on boosting their top man’s salary.
At issue was whether City Manager John Pietig, who took the helm at City Hall in 2010, deserved a one-time 5% “exceptional performance pay” boost on top of his $273,156 annual salary.
A split council decided Tuesday night that he did earn a raise, but rather than taking the “exceptional performance pay” route, they voted 3-2 to increase his salary by 2.5% for each of the next two fiscal years. Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow and Councilwoman Toni Iseman dissented on the motion.
In addition to that, Pietig was approved for another 2.5% raise in each of the next two years as part of the salary increases doled out under new employment contracts for Laguna’s municipal and management employee associations.
Beginning July 1, Pietig’s new salary is approximately $23,319 a month — or just about $280,000 annually — Gavin Curran, the city’s director of administrative services, said Wednesday.
Councilman Peter Blake said the boost was merited considering the countless hours Pietig puts into the job and the work needed to move future developments through the pipeline. He credited Pietig for helping his own transition to the dais — providing counsel even at 6 a.m. and on weekends.
“When I look at all this, it makes sense to me to extend this small raise,” Blake said.
“It’s my view that John has performed at an extraordinarily high level for us,” Mayor Bob Whalen added. “He continues to work extremely hard.”
Dicterow said he didn't question Pietig’s performance, but that he didn’t like the sudden change to give him a salary increase rather than award “exceptional performance pay” as had been advertised on the agenda and to the public.
Still, “There is nobody that works harder,” Dicterow said. “There is nobody that's more knowledgeable.”
Several residents were critical of Pietig’s raises, citing a lack of clear formal evaluation criteria. Whalen countered those concerns, saying the council has judged his performance during closed sessions. He did, however, suggest making the council’s reasoning more public in the future.
The overall city budget for fiscal year 2019-20, which begins July 1, totals about $103.6 million — an increase over last year's $97-million budget. The 2020-21 spending plan is $108.5 million.
New in the upcoming budget is the addition of a city arborist for an ongoing annual cost of $147,200. That position would help handle the ongoing load of tree-related requests.
Earlier this month, a Laguna Beach official noted that the city removed more than 100 trees in the last three years, with some of those cases requiring extensive testing and as much as 60 staff hours.
