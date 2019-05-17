People of many faiths gather in Newport Beach to break bread and bridge differences

Thursday’s feast, organized by the American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council of Irvine, was a dinner, known as an iftar, to end that day’s fasting as part of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month. During that period, which this year runs through June 4, the faithful abstain from food, drink and indulgences from sunup to sundown each day. It’s one of the five pillars of Islam and recognizes when the archangel Gabriel revealed the Koran to the prophet Muhammad. Observant Muslims commit to the fasts to purify and reflect.