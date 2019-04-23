Sri Lanka bombings were retaliation for New Zealand mosque attacks, official says

Mass burials were taking place at St. Sebastian’s church in Negombo, a majority Catholic town north of the capital, Colombo. More than 100 congregants were killed when a bomber blew himself up during Easter Mass. It was the deadliest of the six suicide bombings, which also targeted a Catholic church in Colombo, a Protestant church in the eastern city of Batticaloa, and three five-star hotels in central Colombo.