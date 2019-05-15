Newport Beach picks 7 for homelessness task force

In addition to his seminal 1962 hit “Misirlou,” which took on a second life as the theme song to the film “Pulp Fiction,” Dale had a 1963 single called “The Wedge.” He packed the house at the Rendezvous Ballroom that once stood at the base of the Balboa Pier and lived in a nearby mansion once owned by Gillette shaving company scion King Gillette.