Newport Beach may join collective that finances housing for the county’s homeless

Newport Beach could become the next member of the Orange County Housing Finance Trust, a joint-powers authority that seeks to provide permanent supportive housing to the homeless.
The City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to join the trust, which brings together the county and various city governments to secure and allocate funding for affordable housing projects.
The trust emphasizes housing augmented with onsite social and health services.
In addition to the county, Laguna Beach, Fullerton and Buena Park have already signed on to the trust. Six additional cities are considering whether to join this month and next.
The Assn. of California Cities — Orange County developed legislation that led to the plan becoming law this year. The trust is eligible to receive public and private funding.
The trust does not require member cities to take a share of housing units or chip in their own funds.
But Newport’s recent contribution to supportive housing has included the Cove, a renovated 12-unit apartment complex that serves formerly homeless veterans and low-income seniors. A partnership between Mercy House, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit, and Community Development Partners, a Newport Beach-based affordable-housing developer, led to the Cove’s opening.
The council meeting starts at 4 p.m. with a study session, followed by the regular session at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive.