Newport Beach Central Library turns the page on its first 25 years

“Just months ago, there was nothing but raw dirt on the east side of Avocado Avenue, where now stands the nearly complete new Central Library for Newport Beach. What a marvel! Such a focal point of pride for our community — a facility that will serve as a resource for this generation and generations to come,” Turner wrote. “Within the walls of this edifice, fountains of data lie waiting to be discovered by citizens representing all strata of life. Given that knowledge is the cornerstone for all societies, ours is now assured of at least four solid cornerstones on which it can continue to build.”