Authorities identify 3 victims found dead in Newport Beach

Sheriff’s officials on Friday released the names of three people found dead this week in Newport Beach. Two of the victims share the same last name as the suspect in their deaths.
Richard Nicholson, 64, of Newport Beach, Kim Nicholson, 61, of Newport Beach and Maria Morse, 57, of Anaheim were found dead in the home at 36 Palazzo, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect, Camden Burton Nicholson, 27, was arrested Wednesday after being contacted by Irvine police officers at a medical facility. He was scheduled to appear in Central Court Jail in Santa Ana on Friday.
Though two of the victims share a last name with Nicholson, their relationship could not be confirmed. Newport Beach police said they are still investigating.
Richard Nicholson is identified on Linkedin as CEO of West Pacific Medical Laboratory, which maintains an office in Newport Center. Citing interviews with colleagues, the Orange County Register confirmed his employment with the lab.
Camden Nicholson’s online profile identifies him as a devout Mormon missionary who attended the University of Utah. He graduated from Corona del Mar High School and lives in Costa Mesa, according to his Facebook profile.
Newport police received a call from Irvine police shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday requesting a welfare check at the home on 36 Palazzo. When officers arrived, they found two women and a man dead.