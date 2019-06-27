Newport-Mesa trustees adopt $318.9-million budget for new fiscal year

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District this week adopted its final $318.9-million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The board of trustees approved the budget Tuesday on a 5-0 vote, with Vice President Martha Fluor and member Vicki Snell absent. The new fiscal year begins Monday.
The district projects about $326.7 million in revenue, a 0.13% decrease from fiscal 2018-19. The $318.9 million in spending represents a 5.91% increase from the current year.
About $271.8 million of the anticipated expenditures are for teacher and classified staff salaries and benefits. Books and supplies will account for about $14.4 million, down about $260,000 from this year.
The district expects to end the 2018-19 fiscal year with about $34.4 million in reserves, according to budget documents.
“Our objective here in the ’19-20 budget is to stabilize the reserves and to put them back to where they really need to be,” Jeff Trader, the district’s chief financial officer, said during a budget preview June 11. “We’re hoping here [in] ’18-19 we’re stabilizing a little bit, and we want to keep that stable.”
The budget could be subject to change based on the final state budget, which will determine allocations to education.