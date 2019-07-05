Laguna Beach needs more public trees, O.C. grand jury report says

A recent Orange County grand jury report reprimanded Laguna Beach for having too few public trees.
Laguna Beach is one of eight cities that has “significantly fewer public street trees per resident than other Orange County cities,” according to the “Orange County’s Urban Forest” report. The grand jury determined its rankings by dividing the number of street trees a city owns by its population and multiplying the result by 100 to get the number of street trees per 100 residents.
Using that methodology, Laguna Beach has 12 street trees planted for every 100 residents — ranking 23rd out of the 30 Orange County cities that provided that information for the report, according to the grand jury.
Mission Viejo sits atop the list, with 47 per 100 residents. Aliso Viejo is last, with one per 100 residents.
Laguna Beach also sits near the bottom in terms of its spending on street trees, the report states. The city allocates .52% of its total budget for that purpose — $330,400 on 2,843 street trees, according to the 2018-19 report — placing it 21st out of 32 responding county cities.
For Ann Christoph, a local landscape artist and tree activist, the city hasn’t put enough money behind replacing the trees it tears down. Many residential neighborhoods with skinny streets or no sidewalks don’t have planting areas set up for trees, Christoph said, so it is especially important to preserve existing trees.
As someone who has stood underneath trees to prevent the city from tearing them down, Christoph said she hoped the report would lend publicity to the cause.
“For the last 15 or more years, the pendulum has swung against trees in Laguna Beach, and it has been almost unpatriotic to plant trees,” Christoph said. “You were considerate of your neighbors if you pruned your trees so they were out of their views, or removed your tree to satisfy a neighbor concern about view.
“You were considered to be a good citizen if you did those things,” she added. “And now, I’m hoping that people also [will] consider it to be a good citizen if you plant a tree and if you take care of it properly.”
The grand jury report found that Laguna Beach is supportive of an urban forest program, but hasn’t been successful in making residents aware of it. It also asserted that Laguna Beach has not fully realized the economic and environmental benefits of a robust street tree program — such as a positive effect on property values, more attractive shopping areas, lower air conditioning costs and natural beauty.
The report recommends the council develop policies to improve the street tree count, start a public awareness campaign about urban forest benefits and commit to maintaining and inspecting existing trees.
While the report did not paint Laguna Beach in a particularly positive light, Councilwoman Toni Iseman said she was “so delighted” to read it, because it lends support to the tree activists in town. The city loses too many trees through improper maintenance, she said.
“It’s a tree here and a tree there,” Iseman said, “and that adds up.”
Last month’s adopted budget included funding for a city arborist, whose job will be to improve Laguna’s tree program, mediate tree disputes and maintain the existing crop. Earlier in June, the City Council voted unanimously to simplify the city’s public tree removal policy.