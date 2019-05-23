Construction begins on Orange Coast College’s new athletics and kinesiology complex

Construction is underway on a new athletics and kinesiology complex at Orange Coast College.
The Costa Mesa campus broke ground on the complex earlier this month as part of a series of construction and renovation projects set forth in the Vision 2020 Facilities Master Plan approved by the Coast Community College District in 2015.
According to builder C.W. Driver Cos., the first phase includes construction of a multi-building complex spanning 58,000 square feet. Phase 2 will focus on renovating existing pool areas and the men’s and women’s locker rooms, the company said.
The complex, west of LeBard Stadium and adjacent to the Adams Avenue parking lot, will include a 65-meter-long (71 yards) competition swimming pool, covered bleachers, a 25-yard-long pool for adapted kinesiology classes, new locker rooms and equipment management space, spaces for cardio, aerobics and athletic training, new offices for swim coaches and offices for instructors in kinesiology, the study of body movements and physical activity.
“It’s huge for the athletics department,” said Jason Kehler, Orange Coast College’s athletics director. “We have our swim and dive teams who have continuously competed for state championships; this now gives us a facility that matches the level of competition that we’ve been producing.”
The most significant part, according to OCC spokesman Juan Gutierrez, is the replacement of the current pool with facilities “much more useful for competition and adapted kinesiology and something that the community could take advantage of.”
Kehler said the current pool was built in the 1950s and is no longer suitable for swimming or water polo competitions because it isn’t big enough. The new pool is expected to be up to 16 feet deep, while the adapted kinesiology pool will be about 5½ feet deep, Kehler said.
“Our new pool is state of the art and regulation-size, and being able to compete in that pool while also being able to hold instructional classes … opens up the door for more competitions and community programs and a larger facility that can be utilized by our students and our athletes.”
The project is expected to be completed by fall 2020, Gutierrez said.
A report Gutierrez provided from August estimated the construction cost at $30 million. C.W. Driver said in a news release last week that the cost is $36 million. The reason for the difference wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday.
The project will be funded with bond proceeds from Measure M, a college district initiative approved by voters in 2012 for facilities rehabilitation and construction.
“The weather’s been very accommodating,” Gutierrez said. “Every day you see a little more over there. It’s coming along.”
Other campus projects include a College Center and a Student Life building, student housing and a planetarium that was completed in March.