Pageant of the Masters preview transports viewers through time

The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, home to the annual Pageant of the Masters, gave media members a glimpse Monday of its upcoming summer show, “The Time Machine,” which — like other productions in the pageant’s more than 80-year tradition — features volunteer cast members posing in life-size re-creations of famous artworks. They must hold still for 90-second viewings before the curtain descends and the next piece is rolled out.