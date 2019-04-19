Huntington Beach council approves buying building to use as homeless shelter

“None of us like the spot that we’re in, but we know that a tough decision is what’s necessary in order to make sure that this doesn’t spiral out of control and we end up looking like the Santa Ana River trail at some point,” Councilman Patrick Brenden said, referring to large homeless encampments that were established along the river in recent years. “I just think it’s important that the public know how seriously we’re looking at the concerns that they’ve raised and we are committed to making sure … that we do it the right way.”