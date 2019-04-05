Costa Mesa celebrates 'courageous step' with official opening of new 50-bed homeless shelter

“These are hard issues, but once you do this I think you’re going to see an input back from your community with the retail sections coming back, the downtown coming back, people just using your parks again and feeling safe, quite frankly,” U.S. District Judge David Carter told about 60 dignitaries, city staff members, public safety personnel and residents outside Lighthouse Church of the Nazarene, where the shelter is located. “So if we can accomplish all that humanely for the public and for the homeless, I think you’ve hit a home run.”