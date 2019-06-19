O boy — Costa Mesa’s in line for a Randy’s Donuts

Get ready to eat the hole thing, Costa Mesa — Randy’s Donuts is coming to town.
Mayor Katrina Foley announced during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting that the Los Angeles County landmark is working on details with the city planning department to expand into Costa Mesa, with an opening tentatively set for next spring on Harbor Boulevard.
Randy’s arguably is the most famous doughnut shop in the world, known for the iconic 32-foot-tall doughnut on the roof of its flagship location on Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood.
The brand, purchased by lawyer and entrepreneur Mark Kelegian in 2015, is in the midst of an international expansion that will take it to the Philippines and South Korea this year.
In recent months, Randy’s has opened locations in El Segundo, Century City and Hollywood, each with a photogenic oversize doughnut to greet customers, and has announced plans to franchise.
“From our contribution to pop culture to our mission to give back to the community, Randy’s sits in an enviable and unique position in the donut world,” Kelegian said in a March statement announcing franchising opportunities.
“We are ecstatic to now launch the franchise opportunity and bring Randy’s to cities across the nation.”
Kelegian could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.