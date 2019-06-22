Newport’s Stag Bar gets OK to boost customer capacity by 25%

Marovic bought the business in 2006 and renamed it the District Lounge. In 2014, he removed an adjoining liquor store to expand the bar and restaurant and reopened it as Stag Bar + Kitchen in 2015 with a 1940s-style look. He negotiated what he called a “gentleman’s agreement” with the Newport Beach Police Department to keep his customer maximum at 207 — though the building can hold up to 321 people under code — to let him establish a track record in the renovated space before asking for an increase.