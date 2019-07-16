Costa Mesa woman known for her fight to authenticate a possible Jackson Pollock painting dies without selling it

Horton was a familiar face in the community by sight, if not by name. Many afternoons, Horton — her petite form sporting pressed jeans and neatly done hair and makeup — could be found standing on the median at Dover Drive and West Coast Highway in Newport Beach holding a handwritten cardboard sign seeking donations, though the sign said she didn’t like asking for money. Her son paid her rent and other expenses, but her penchant for playing lottery scratchers motivated her to accept cash from strangers, he said.