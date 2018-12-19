The Crowd: Christmas Carol Ball benefits Hoag

The most precious gift at holiday time, and at all times, is good health. Without that, what is there?
The 52nd annual Christmas Carol Ball produced by the Hoag Hospital Foundation attracted some 600 supporters who know from many different perspectives just how significant healthcare is for the individual, the family and the community.
Monarch Beach Resort welcomed the distinguished black-tie celebrants on Dec. 8 for an evening of dinner with longtime friends. The meal was prepared by Monarch Beach executive chef Collin Thorton. There was dancing to the band NRG and plenty of toasts and tributes. In the end, more than $1 million was raised in support of Hoag Hospital needs.
Co-chaired by the dynamic duo of Pei-yuan Chia and Kitty Shen, significant support for the evening came from Jeff and Debbie Margolis, Gary Fudge, Jack and Shanaz Langson and the Winslow Maxwell Charitable Trust.
Spotted in the holiday crowd were Richard and Donna Pickup, David and Diane Sun, Lauri and Steve Delson, Azam and Fariborz Maseeh, and Dennis Kuhl. Also front and center were Ron and Sandi Simon, Jamie Shepherdson, Andy and Joan Fimiano, and Alfredo Bubion.
Flynn Andrizzi, president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation, addressed the dinner crowd: “We are truly grateful for the generosity of our underwriters who embody the spirit of giving that has symbolized the Christmas Carol Ball for 52 years and counting.”
The significance of Andrizzi’s words resonated with donors who have been instrumental in backing what is known as the “Hoag Promise,” a fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $627 million by its conclusion date of December 31, 2020. 2018 will end with the Promise campaign reaching 90% of that lofty goal with $562 million to date.
To learn more, visit HoagPromise.org.