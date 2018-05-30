Investigation of white supremacist gang members in Costa Mesa results in drug and weapons arrests, police say

Three men were arrested, two on suspicion of offenses including possessing heroin and methamphetamine, after authorities said they monitored white supremacist gang members in Costa Mesa.
One of two traffic stops Friday resulted in the seizure of $12,000, heroin, a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, a Taser, two batons and a digital money counter, the Costa Mesa Police Department said Tuesday.
Norman Michael Powers, 53, of Midway City was arrested in the 2300 block of Harbor Boulevard on suspicion of possessing heroin and meth for sale, having a Taser and billy clubs and resisting an officer, authorities said. He was in custody with bail set at $250,000.
Authorities said they also seized meth, a loaded semiautomatic handgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia after a stop in the 2400 block of Newport Boulevard.
In that incident, Brian Jay Bishop, 35, of Trinidad, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of meth for sale, possession of a concealed and loaded firearm while possessing drugs and possessing a firearm but not being the registered owner, authorities said. He was released after posting bail.
During the traffic stop with Bishop, David Len Mcafee, 33, of Sacramento was arrested on an outstanding warrant, authorities said.
In a similar surveillance operation May 11-16, Costa Mesa Police Department gang investigators arrested 10 people in the 2000 block of Fordham Drive and seized heroin, cocaine, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and prescription medication, authorities said.