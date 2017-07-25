Local history on display in new wraps at Costa Mesa pump stations

The Costa Mesa Sanitary District is using historical measures to beautify some of its pump stations.

Electrical enclosures at eight pump stations, which help move wastewater through the sewer system, are adorned with images showcasing parts of Costa Mesa’s past.

Courtesy Costa Mesa Sanitary District “Vaqueros Tending Herds on the Mesa,” a piece from artist Peggy Gardner, adorns a Costa Mesa Sanitary District pump station on Placentia Avenue. The vaquero is facing south, toward what is now Fairview Park. “Vaqueros Tending Herds on the Mesa,” a piece from artist Peggy Gardner, adorns a Costa Mesa Sanitary District pump station on Placentia Avenue. The vaquero is facing south, toward what is now Fairview Park. (Courtesy Costa Mesa Sanitary District)

Wraps depicting artworks provided by the Costa Mesa Historical Society include paintings of a Native American village and historical buildings such as the Fairview Hotel and the Diego Sepulveda Adobe, as well as colorized photographs exhibiting the area’s agricultural history.

The wraps were installed in May, and in June the district added a QR code to each station that, when scanned with a smartphone or another device, will take observers to a web page with additional details about the artwork.

The wrapped stations are at 114 21st St., 2054 Adams Ave., 1140 Aviemore Terrace, 2300 Placentia Ave., 1601 Iowa St., 2677 Irvine Ave., 2449 Santa Ana Ave. and on Gisler Avenue near Iowa Street.

The total cost of the project was $7,015, according to the sanitary district.

Courtesy Costa Mesa Sanitary District A Costa Mesa Sanitary District pump station on Gisler Avenue features this mural painted by Richard Garcia Chase of a Native American village known as Lukup, which was located near the Santa Ana River in what is now Costa Mesa. A Costa Mesa Sanitary District pump station on Gisler Avenue features this mural painted by Richard Garcia Chase of a Native American village known as Lukup, which was located near the Santa Ana River in what is now Costa Mesa. (Courtesy Costa Mesa Sanitary District)

The district previously installed artwork at two other pump stations.

One, at 146 Mesa Drive, shows a painting of a Southern California beach. The other, at 521 Wilson St., depicts the “Sewer Slayer” — a comic book-style hero and district mascot.

For more information, visit cmsdca.gov/index.php/wastewater/pump-station-art-history.

luke.money@latimes.com

