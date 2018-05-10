Newport asks for opinions on next city manager and gets one (and only one)

Locals have taken a keen interest in the circumstances surrounding the impending departure of Dave Kiff, with commentators at every council meeting since late March providing warm praise for Kiff — while also offering often pointed, occasionally withering criticism toward a majority of the City Council, who many people, including some of the council minority, believe secretly forced Kiff out. He plans to leave in August after 20 years with the city and nine as its top administrative official. His previous employment contract expired in April 2019.