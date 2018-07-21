Newport Beach police chief is up for a $20,000 raise

The Newport Beach City Council will consider a $20,000 raise for Police Chief Jon Lewis when it meets Tuesday.
The city’s top cop could see his annual pay increase about 9% from $213,500 to about $233,700.
Lewis, a 27-year NBPD veteran, was appointed chief in 2016.
Fee updates
The council may also solidify proposed changes to the city’s departmental fee menu.
Proposed changes include increased fees for some paramedic responses, annual business operations permits inspections and fire-prevention inspections of newly built hotels and apartment complexes.
Overall, city staff, the Finance Committee and the city’s fee study firm suggest 74 fees increase, 12 decrease, six stay unchanged, 38 be eliminated and 33 be added to the fee schedule.
Increases would be to recover costs.
Tourism budgets
In other business, the council will consider its annual allocations to the two city-affiliated tourism bodies, Visit Newport Beach and the Newport Beach Tourism Business Improvement District.
The city projects allotting $4.9 million to Visit Newport Beach and $4.2 million to the NBTBID.
Visit Newport Beach is mostly funded by local bed taxes, receiving 18% of all hotel and short-term rental bed tax revenues. The Newport Beach Tourism Business Improvement District is a voluntary consortium of nine of the city’s largest hotels and resorts, which agrees to tax a percentage of their room rental revenue to help fund local tourism promotion.
The city collects these taxes on the member hotels’ behalf.
Tuesday’s council meeting starts at 4 p.m. with a study session, followed by the regular session at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive.