TimesOC: Newport Beach's Irvine Co. plans to bid for Amazon's second headquarters

Top story

Newport Beach’s Irvine Co. plans to bid for Amazon’s second headquarters

The Irvine Co. said it plans to bid for Amazon.com’s second headquarters, which Amazon says will employ up to 50,000 people. Los Angeles Times

Around the county

200 Ocean View High students walk out to protest Trump's decision to end DACA

About 200 students marched out of their classrooms at Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach to protest President Trump’s decision to phase out a program that has protected many young immigrants from deportation. Daily Pilot

Politics

Ex-Rep. Loretta Sanchez will executive produce an NBC political drama

Ten-term former Rep. Loretta Sanchez is coming to Hollywood — only this time, instead of asking for money, it looks as if she's aiming to make some. Sanchez, a Democrat from Santa Ana who served 20 years in the House and ran for Senate in 2016, is named as an executive producer on a political drama that just got a script commitment from NBC. Los Angeles Times

Business & real estate

Fashion Island turns 50 with a challenge to remain in fashion

Fashion Island sees itself as a peerless luxury shopping experience uniquely situated minutes from Newport Beach’s sandy shores, and over the weekend it marked a half century of operations. Daily Pilot

Former Angels slugger Vladimir Guerrero lists O.C. estate for $2.2 million

Vladimir Guerrero is ready to give up his home base. The former Anaheim Angel has put his Mediterranean-style home in Anaheim Hills on the market for $2.185 million. Los Angeles Times

Arts & entertainment

Disneyland fans gripe about Shanghai Disney's free digital Fastpass

Visitors to the Shanghai Disney Resort in China will soon get to use a smartphone app to reserve a time to visit their favorite attraction without waiting in a long line — at no additional cost. But some Disney fans are irked because the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim launched a similar app in July at a cost of $10 a day. Los Angeles Times

This Fender Stratocaster has the look and feel of Orange County

Imagine a part of Orange County style captured in a guitar. Mark Kendrick, a former Huntington Beach resident and former master builder at the Fender Custom Shop, did just that by designing a custom Fender Stratocaster for the shop’s 30th anniversary. Daily Pilot

Food & drink

Marché Moderne restaurant is ready to reopen at its new location

When husband-and-wife chefs Florent and Amelia Marneau took over Tamarind’s former location in the Crystal Cove Shopping Center, the couple knew they were in for a design challenge. For the Marneaus, who opened the acclaimed Marché Moderne 10 years ago, the answer was simply to relocate their restaurant’s Provençal charm from Costa Mesa to Newport Coast. TimesOC

Five new O.C. brewery tasting rooms to check out this fall

Orange County is well on its way to being home to 40 breweries, but the place that was once considered mere overflow from San Diego’s historic beer scene is showing no signs of over-saturation. TimesOC

Sports

Joey Yellen is making the most of his opportunity at Mission Viejo

It came as no surprise that Joey Yellen, wanting to play his junior season, decided to transfer from St. John Boscoe. He found Mission Viejo. Los Angeles Times

