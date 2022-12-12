Aquí está la lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023

Las nominaciones para los Globos de Oro 2023 fueron anunciadas el lunes por Selenis Leyva y Mayan Lopez, junto con la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, que otorga los premios anuales, mostrando especial afecto por las películas “The Banshees of Inisherin” y “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. y las series de televisión “Abbott Elementary” y “The White Lotus”, entre otras.

El año pasado, NBC canceló la transmisión de los Globos de 2022 después de que una investigación de Los Angeles Times sobre la HFPA planteó dudas sobre los errores éticos y financieros del grupo y reveló que ninguno de los entonces 87 miembros era negro. Desde entonces, la asociación aprobó la propuesta del presidente ejecutivo interino Todd Boehly para adquirir los Globos, estableció nuevos estatutos, prohibió los obsequios, contrató a un director de diversidad y agregó 21 nuevos miembros más 103 votantes internacionales no miembros.

La edición 80 de los Globos de Oro se transmitirán por NBC a partir de las 5 p.m. PT el 10 de enero y será presentado por el comediante Jerrod Carmichael. Lea nuestra cobertura completa de los Globos de Oro aquí.

Aquí están los nominados:

Mejor película - drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Actriz en una película — drama

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Actor en una película — drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Here comes the 2023 Oscars BuzzMeter: Behold the buzz! Our BuzzMeter film experts share their long-range Oscar musings: What they think will be in the mix and what they think should be.

Mejor película: musical o comedia

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Actriz en una película: musical o comedia

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor en una película: musical o comedia

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Película animada

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Inu-Oh”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Película: idioma extranjero

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina, U.S.)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

“RRR” (India)

Actriz de reparto en una película

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Actor de reparto en una película

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Director - película

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Guión - película

Todd Field, “Tár”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Partitura original - película

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Canción original - película

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose (“RRR”)

Serie de televisión - drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Actriz en una serie de televisión — drama

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Actor en una serie de televisión, drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Serie de televisión: musical o comedia

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wednesday”

Actriz en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Actor en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Serie limitada, serie de antología o película para televisión

“Black Bird”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“The Dropout”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Actriz de serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Actor en una serie limitada, serie de antología o película de televisión

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Actriz de reparto en serie limitada, serie de antología o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Actor de reparto en serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Actriz de reparto: serie de televisión dramática o de comedia musical

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Actor de reparto - serie de televisión de drama o comedia musical

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

