Does it feel like Olivia Colman wins a lot of awards? Here’s why

If it seems as if Olivia Colman, a 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominee for her lead role in “The Lost Daughter,” is always up for or winning awards, well, that’s because it’s true. Take a look:

22

Combined Colman nominations for Academy Awards, Emmys, SAG Awards, Golden Globes and the UK’s BAFTAs in the last 5½ years, from performances in …

6

... projects. Film: “The Favourite,” “The Father,” “The Lost Daughter”; TV/streaming: “The Night Manager,” “Fleabag,” “The Crown.”

8

Colman’s wins in that time, including a 2019 lead actress Oscar for “The Favourite,” and a 2021 lead actress Emmy for “The Crown.”

Advertisement

3

An Academy Award nomination for Colman’s performance in “Lost Daughter” would mark her third since 2019.

5

History favors Colman, if nominated, to win another lead Oscar for “Lost Daughter.” Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland, Glenda Jackson, Jodie Foster and Frances McDormand all repeated their lead actress Oscar wins three years apart.

4

The BAFTAs loved Colman first: She won three of her four BAFTAs for roles in TV series — two in 2013, for “Accused (Mo’s Story)” and “Twenty Twelve,” and one in 2014 for “Broadchurch,” the detective series that was Colman’s breakthrough with American audiences.