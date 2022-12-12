Here’s the list of 2023 Golden Globe nominees: live updates
The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes will be announced by George Lopez and Mayan Lopez at 5:35 a.m. PT on Monday on NBC’s “Today.” The Globes’ social media accounts will also list the nominees as they are announced.
Last year, NBC dropped the broadcast of the 2022 Globes after a Los Angeles Times investigation raised questions about the group’s ethical and financial lapses and revealed that not one of the then-87 members was Black. The association has since approved interim Chief Executive Todd Boehly’s proposal to acquire the Globes, established new bylaws, banned gifts, hired a chief diversity officer and added 21 new members plus 103 international nonmember voters.
The 80th Golden Globes will air on NBC starting at 5 p.m. PT on Jan. 10, and will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Read our full coverage of the Golden Globes here.
It's a date
