The 2022 Emmys BuzzMeter: Here comes the buzz

The Buzz is back! Here are our panel of experts’ picks for what the Television Academy probably will consider for Emmys — and what it should. It’s Round 1 of the 2022 Emmys BuzzMeter!

Our six veteran TV journalists have stared at their screens until the world no longer made sense just to bring you their analyses of 14 Emmy categories. In Round 1, they list shows and performers they expect to get attention from the academy, as well as others they believe deserve it (collectively, what’s “buzzworthy”). They rank their picks in each category, with the top choice receiving the most points and the bottom receiving the fewest. As the July 12 nominations announcement charges toward us, they’ll make Round 2 predictions for what they think actually will be nominated. After that, they’ll predict the winners in Round 3.

Not only can you check out all the BuzzMeter Emmy musings below; you can vote for your favorites in the polls for each week’s featured category. This week, we feature a category with massive turnover expected from last year: outstanding drama series.

How buzzy is “Yellowjackets” (co-starring Courtney Eaton as Lottie)? The Showtime wilderness-survival-and-its-even-nuttier-aftermath show crashes into the top of the BuzzMeter’s Round 1 list of outstanding drama series Emmy contenders. But ration some of that excitement; it’s a long awards season and it can be a war of attrition ... (Kailey Schwerman / Showtime )

Advertisement

The theme among drama contenders seems to be in with the new and out — as in “farewell to” — the old.

Six of the BuzzMeter’s 10 highest vote-getters are in their first seasons, with “Euphoria” in its second. Of the three veteran series, two (“Better Call Saul” and “Ozark”) are in their final seasons. Of course, those three include a recent winner (“Succession”) and a five-time nominee (“Saul”). Both “Saul” and “Succession” have been nominated every season they have been on the air.

Meanwhile, perhaps this year’s most water-coolery of TV dramas — “Yellowjackets,” “Severance,” SAG-, Critics’ Choice- and Independent Spirit-winning “Squid Game” (Netflix’s most-watched series ever), the completely rethought “Bel-Air” and the lush “Pachinko” — make the initial cut (assuming there are eight nominees, as in recent years).

Panelist Kristen Baldwin, stanning both “Pachinko” and “Squid Game,” says, “Dear Emmy voters: ... The world will not end if you nominate two worthy Korean-language dramas in one year.”

Panelist Glenn Whipp sees it as a competition between “Squid Game” and “Succession”: “The race figures to be a nailbiter.”

Other notables on the long list include the controversial “Winning Time,” the mind-bending MCU entry “Loki” and the final season of “This Is Us,” with the four-time nominee receiving only three points on three last-place votes by panelists.

1. “Yellowjackets”

2. “Severance”

3. “Squid Game”

4. “Succession”

5. “Better Call Saul”

6. “Euphoria”

7. “Bel-Air”

8. “Pachinko”

9. “Ozark”

10. “The Gilded Age”

11. “The Good Fight”

12. “Loki”

13. (tie) “The Morning Show”

13. (tie) “Yellowstone”

15. (tie) “Winning Time”

15. (tie) “Bridgerton”

17. “Slow Horses”

18. “This Is Us”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. (tie) “Yellowjackets”

1. (tie) “Better Call Saul”

3. (tie) “Severance”

3. (tie) “Euphoria”

5. (tie) “Squid Game”

5. (tie) “The Good Fight”

5. (tie) “Loki”

8. “Winning Time”

9. “Bel-Air”

10. “Slow Horses”



“In a perfect world (dominated by my opinions, of course), the charming-on-every-level ‘Julia’ is an entry in this category because it’s not just a comedy. Then it would be a competition between that absolutely delightful HBO Max series starring Sarah Lancashire and Showtime’s Spice-Girls-meets-Donner-Party survival drama ‘Yellowjackets’ and AppleTV+’s dystopian, workplace fever dream ‘Severance.’ The ‘Fresh Prince'-inspired reboot, Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air,’ also deserves some nomination love for its mindful, modern take on a classic theme. AMC’s ‘Better Call Saul’ dropped its sixth and final season in 2022, and it’s masterful. But Television Academy darling ‘This Is Us’ also said goodbye this season so prepare to be underwhelmed when it wins.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. “Succession”

2. “Better Call Saul”

3. “Yellowjackets”

4. “Pachinko”

5. “Squid Game”

6. “Severance”

7. “Euphoria”

8. “Ozark”

9. “The Gilded Age”

10. “This Is Us”



“The absolutely stunning Apple TV+ series ‘Pachinko’ deserves to be a front-runner. Dear Emmy voters who are almost certainly marking down ‘Squid Game’ on their ballot: The world will not end if you nominate two worthy Korean-language dramas in one year.” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. “Yellowjackets”

2. “Squid Game”

3. “Euphoria”

4. “Bel-Air”

5. “Severance”

6. “Pachinko”

7. “The Gilded Age”

8. “Loki”

9. “Succession”

10. “Bridgerton”



“With so many of last year’s nominees out of the running for this cycle, I’m looking forward to new favorites like ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Bel-Air’ breaking through.”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. “Bel-Air”

2. “Severance”

3. “Yellowjackets”

4. “Euphoria”

5. “Succession”

6. “Squid Game”

7. “The Good Fight”

8. “The Morning Show”

9. “Ozark”

10. “This Is Us”



“Newbies dominate the buzz as new entries ‘Yellowjackets’ and ‘Severance’ both gave strong freshman seasons worthy of immediate Emmy acknowledgment.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. “Succession”

2. “Severance”

3. “Squid Game”

4. “Yellowjackets”

5. “Ozark”

6. “Better Call Saul”

7. “The Gilded Age”

8. “Bridgerton”

9. “The Morning Show”

10. “This Is Us”



“ ‘Succession’ still feels like the show to beat, although Apple’s mind-blowing ‘Severance,’ Showtime’s equally trippy ‘Yellowjackets’ and the global sensation of ‘Squid Game’ could be spoilers. Traditionalists may rally around the gorgeous ‘The Gilded Age,’ and I’d like to see the voters acknowledge ‘This Is Us’ in its moving final season. It will be missed.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. “Succession”

2. “Squid Game”

3. “Better Call Saul”

4. “Yellowjackets”

5. “Severance”

6. “Yellowstone”

7. “Pachinko”

8. “Euphoria”

9. “Slow Horses”

10. “Winning Time”



“Can ‘Succession’ fend off Netflix’s buzzy import ‘Squid Game,’ which has won numerous awards over the past year? The race figures to be a nailbiter.”

“Euphoria” for you but not for me? Zendaya was a surprise winner in the lead actress, drama, category two years ago, becoming the youngest ever to take the trophy. Might she be poised to repeat? (HBO)

Zendaya, the youngest performer to win in the category, narrowly leads first-round voting over Critics’ Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey of “Yellowjackets.” One point separates the two. From there, it’s a steep dropoff to the rest of the pack — seven points separate the other six actresses to make the eight-nominee cut, with Juliette Lewis one-half point out of the circle. By the way, that “pack” includes Oscar, Tony and Emmy nominees, a Tony winner and three previous Emmy winners.

Panelist Trey Mangum says, “A two-peat for Zendaya seems undeniable at this point,” while Glenn Whipp points out that despite very tough competition, “The Emmys do like reruns.” Meanwhile, Lorraine Ali says Britt Lower “slays in ‘Severance,’ but does she have any memory of her performance?”

Notably, Sarah Lancashire of “Julia” received votes as lead actress in both comedy and drama for the show.

1. Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

2. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

3. (tie) Aunjanue Ellis (“61st Street”)

3. (tie) Britt Lower (“Severance”)

5. Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)

6. Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

7. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

8. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)

9. Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets”)

10. Tawny Cypress (“Yellowjackets”)

11. Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”)

12. Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

13. Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”)

14. Elisabeth Moss (“Shining Girls”)

15. Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

16. (tie) Cassandra Freeman (“Bel-Air”)

16. (tie) Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

2. Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets”)

3. Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

4. Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)

5. Aunjanue Ellis (“61st Street”)

6. Britt Lower (“Severance”)

7. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

8. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)

9. Tawny Cypress (“Yellowjackets”)

10. Cassandra Freeman (“Bel-Air”)



“Juliette Lewis or Melanie Lynskey deserve to be nominated and win this one for their haunting and powerful performances in ‘Yellowjackets.’ But the show scares a lot of folks (i.e., men) so they may not make it. Britt Lower also slays in ‘Severance,’ but does she have any memory of her performance?” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

2. Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)

3. Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

4. Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

5. Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets”)

6. Britt Lower (“Severance”)

7. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)

8. Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”)

9. Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

10. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)



“I will continue to mark Christine Baranski’s name down in this category until voters rectify their annual error and nominate her brilliant performance on ‘The Good Fight.’ ” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

2. Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

3. Britt Lower (“Severance”)

4. Aunjanue Ellis (“61st Street”)

5. Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)

6. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)

7. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

8. Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

9. Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets”)

10. Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”)



“Zendaya and Jodie Comer have both previously won this category, but I think Melanie Lynskey is their stiffest competition in a very deep field.”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

2. Britt Lower (“Severance”)

3. Tawny Cypress (“Yellowjackets”)

4. Aunjanue Ellis (“61st Street”)

5. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

6. Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

7. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)

8. Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”)

9. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

10. Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)



“A two-peat for Zendaya seems undeniable at this point and she’s certainly poised to do it again ... if her thunder isn’t stolen by a ‘Yellowjackets’ or ‘Severance’ breakout.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

2. Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”)

3. Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

4. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

5. Elisabeth Moss (“Shining Girls”)

6. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

7. Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)

8. Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

9. Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”)

10. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)



"[Note: I’m going to consider Sarah Lancashire’s a comedy performance until you or the Emmys tell me otherwise.] Laura Linney, playing against type as a stone-cold villain, towers over this category, although ‘Yellowjackets’’ Melanie Lynskey surprised with her enigmatic range. Julia Roberts brings star power as a scenery-chewing Martha Mitchell, and Zendaya waits in the wings, perhaps poised for another surprise win?” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

2. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

3. Aunjanue Ellis (“61st Street”)

4. Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

5. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

6. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)

7. Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets”)

8. Tawny Cypress (“Yellowjackets”)

9. Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”)

10. Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)



“Zendaya pulled off the shocking win last year. Now she’ll have to best Linney for her last season of ‘Ozark’ and Lynskey, the heart of the Showtime hit ‘Yellowjackets.’ Tough task, but the Emmys do like reruns.”

Office despot: Workers undergo a surgical procedure to keep them from remembering anything outside of work when at the office, and anything from the office outside of work, to serve an authoritarian-leaning corporation in “Severance.” Adam Scott is a frontrunner for an Emmy nomination for his lead performance in the Apple TV+ series. (Atsushi Nishijima / Apple TV+)

Votes were all over the place for the leading men, with the top three — Adam Scott, SAG winner Lee Jung-jae and Bob Odenkirk — in a tight race on top. The father-son team from “Succession,” including previous winner Jeremy Strong, follows, very close to each other in the voting. Tom Hiddleston bids for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first nod in the category, while previous winner Sterling K. Brown should get some attention for his show’s final season and the new dramatic spin on the character Will Smith — played by Jabari Banks — gets love from panelists who think “Bel-Air” slaps.

Panelist Tracy Brown says, “Newcomer Jabari Banks and new-to-American-audiences Lee Jung-jae — who has already collected a SAG Award and an Indie Spirit Award for this role — need to be recognized along with the category’s familiar faces.”

Matt Roush thinks it’s possible: “The star of ‘Squid Game’ could upset the Emmy cart as he has at other awards shows, but the competition is stiff, with Adam Scott juggling two personas in ‘Severance,’ Bob Odenkirk’s swan song as Saul Goodman and the father-son ‘Succession’ tag team.” Meanwhile, Lorraine Ali isn’t low-key about her appreciation for Hiddleston “for his part in making ‘Loki’ Disney+’s second-best Marvel series behind ‘WandaVision.’ And the horns. Everyone loves those.”

1. Adam Scott (“Severance”)

2. Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

3. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

4. Brian Cox (“Succession”)

5. Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

6. Jabari Banks (“Bel-Air”)

7. Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”)

8. Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

9. Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

10. Courtney B. Vance (“61st Street”)

11. Lee Min-Ho (“Pachinko”)

12. Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)

13. Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)

14. Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)

15. John C. Reilly (“Winning Time”)

16. Patrick Stewart (“Star Trek: Picard”)

17. Josh Brolin (“Outer Range”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

2. Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

3. Adam Scott (“Severance”)

4. Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”)

5. (tie) Jabari Banks (“Bel-Air”)

5. (tie) Brian Cox (“Succession”)

7. John C. Reilly (“Winning Time”)

8. Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)

9. Patrick Stewart (“Star Trek: Picard”)

10. Courtney B. Vance (“61st Street”)



“Can we talk about what a snore ‘Bridgerton’ was this season without Regé-Jean Page? But I digress... Bob Odenkirk for ‘Better Call Saul’ and Adam Scott for ‘Severance’ are no-brainers. But ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-Jae is the breakout here. It would have been a much less compelling drama without his talents. He elevated the series from a game show horror show to a thrilling psychological drama. He deserves recognition for helping make the Korean series a global phenomenon. I’m throwing in Tom Hiddleston for his part in making ‘Loki’ Disney+’s second-best Marvel series behind ‘WandaVision.’ And the horns. Everyone loves those.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

2. Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

3. Adam Scott (“Severance”)

4. Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

5. Brian Cox (“Succession”)

6. Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

7. Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

8. Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)

9. Lee Min-Ho (“Pachinko”)

10. Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)



“Just call me Bernie Sanders, because I am once again asking for your support for ‘Pachinko’ — specifically Korean superstar Lee-Min Ho, who is dashing and dastardly as Koh Hansu.” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

2. Adam Scott (“Severance”)

3. Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”)

4. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

5. Jabari Banks (“Bel-Air”)

6. Lee Min-Ho (“Pachinko”)

7. Brian Cox (“Succession”)

8. Patrick Stewart (“Star Trek: Picard”)

9. Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

10. Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)



“Newcomer Jabari Banks and new-to-American-audiences Lee Jung-jae — who has already collected a SAG Award and an Indie Spirit Award for this role — need to be recognized along with the category’s familiar faces.”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. Jabari Banks (“Bel-Air”)

2. Adam Scott (“Severance”)

3. Courtney B. Vance (“61st Street”)

4. Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

5. Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

6. Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

7. Brian Cox (“Succession”)

8. Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)

9. Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”)

10. Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)



“Adam Scott’s serious turn in the Apple TV+ drama should be the one to beat ... if he can hold off the ‘Succession’ stars.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

2. Adam Scott (“Severance”)

3. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

4. Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

5. Brian Cox (“Succession”)

6. Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

7. Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

8. Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)

9. Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”)

10. Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)



“The star of ‘Squid Game’ could upset the Emmy cart as he has at other awards shows, but the competition is stiff, with Adam Scott juggling two personas in ‘Severance,’ Bob Odenkirk’s swan song as Saul Goodman and the father-son ‘Succession’ tag team.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

2. Brian Cox (“Succession”)

3. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

4. Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

5. Adam Scott (“Severance”)

6. (tie) Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)

6. (tie) Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)

8. John C. Reilly (“Winning Time”)

9. Lee Min-Ho (“Pachinko”)

10. (tie) Courtney B. Vance (“61st Street”)

10. (tie) Josh Brolin (“Outer Range”)



“Strong prevailed over Cox previously in something of a surprise. You think voters might spread the love, but Strong really owned this past season of TV’s best drama series.”

Jung Ho-yeon has won the SAG Award for her performance in “Squid Game”; might she become the first to win the Emmy for supporting actress in a drama with an Asian-language role? (Noh Juhan / Netflix)

Our panelists place not one but two Korean performers on the list, with “Squid Game’s” Jung Ho-yeon, who won the SAG Award for her performance, at the top and Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn just making the field of eight for “Pachinko.”

There are some strong feelings on the panel. Trey Mangum calls Sydney Sweeney’s “Euphoria” performance a “tour-de-force supporting turn.” Lorraine Ali offered, “Four words — or maybe two names and a show title: Christina Ricci. Misty. ‘Yellowjackets.’ Ricci’s terrifyingly cheery and murderous nerd in the Showtime drama gathered a cult following” — ahem, perhaps appropriately for the show. But one actress got the most impassioned endorsements from the panel: Rhea Seehorn of “Better Call Saul.”

Glenn Whipp says, “If Seehorn doesn’t finally earn a nomination for her deft work ... the Emmys should just go dark for a year.” Kristen Baldwin says, “OK, voting body, this is your last chance. Are you going to recognize Rhea Seehorn’s extraordinary work ... or are we going to have to send Gus Fring after you?”

I’d pay heed, Television Academy. Gustavo Fring is not a man to be trifled with.

1. Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

2. (tie) Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

2. (tie) Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

4. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

5. Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

6. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

7. Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

8. Yuh-Jung Youn (“Pachinko”)

9. Cassandra Freeman (“Bel-Air”)

10. Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)

11. Sally Field (“Winning Time”)

12. Isabel May (“1883")

13. J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

14. Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”)

15. Lili Taylor (“Outer Range”)

16. Faith Hill (“1883")



Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

2. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

3. (tie) Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

3. (tie) Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

3. (tie) Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

6. Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)

7. (tie) Cassandra Freeman (“Bel-Air”)

7. (tie) Lili Taylor (“Outer Range”)



“Four words — or maybe two names and a show title: Christina Ricci. Misty. ‘Yellowjackets.’ Ricci’s terrifyingly cheery and murderous nerd in the Showtime drama gathered a cult following over the course of the show. Ricci brought all of Misty’s insecurities, delusions and quiet rage to life under a bad perm and even worse circumstances. Rhea Seehorn (‘Better Call Saul’), Patricia Arquette (‘Severance’) and Sydney Sweeney (‘Euphoria’) also should be recognized. And Bebe Neuwirth ... if ‘Julia’ had been submitted as a drama.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

2. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

3. Yuh-Jung Youn (“Pachinko”)

4. Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

5. Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

6. Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

7. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

8. Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)



“OK, voting body, this is your last chance. Are you going to recognize Rhea Seehorn’s extraordinary work as Kim Wexler on ‘Better Call Saul,’ or are we going to have to send Gus Fring after you? Also: Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn will break your heart and put it back together again as ‘Pachinko’s’ Sunja.” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

2. Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

3. Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

4. Yuh-Jung Youn (“Pachinko”)

5. Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)

6. Cassandra Freeman (“Bel-Air”)

7. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

8. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)



“An Emmy would pair nicely with Yuh-Jung Youn’s Oscar, but I think Jung Ho-yeon still has a slight edge.”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. Cassandra Freeman (“Bel-Air”)

2. Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

3. Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

4. Sally Field (“Winning Time”)

5. Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

6. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

7. Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”)

8. Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)



“Zendaya isn’t the only ‘Euphoria’ star gunning for Emmy gold as Sydney Sweeney eyes it with her tour-de-force supporting turn in Season 2.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

2. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

3. Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

4. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

5. Isabel May (“1883")

6. Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

7. Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)

8. Faith Hill (“1883")



“Julia Garner continues to astonish in ‘Ozark,’ while Rhea Seehorn is ‘Better Call Saul’s’ secret weapon and Isabel May made a strong impression as the voice and soul of ‘1883.’ A tough pick.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

2. Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

3. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

4. Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

5. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

6. J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

7. Yuh-Jung Youn (“Pachinko”)

8. Julia Garner (“Ozark”)



“If Seehorn doesn’t finally earn a nomination for her deft work on ‘Better Call Saul,’ the Emmys should just go dark for a year.”

John Turturro, right, with Zach Cherry, left, and Britt Lower, is a frontrunner for awards attention for his layered performance in “Severance.” (Wilson Webb / Apple TV+)

John Turturro (who, let’s be honest, probably should have won as the struggling, sympathetic lawyer in “The Night of”) leads Round 1 as the uptight company man who turns out to have multiple layers in “Severance.” Panelist Matt Roush says Turturro “could triumph for his unexpectedly tender performance as a lonely worker bee.”

Four “Succession” actors receive votes, along with two from “Better Call Saul.” Among other interesting top vote-getters: Jason Clarke for his controversial portrayal of hoops legend Jerry West in “Winning Time” and Olly Sholotan for his complete rethink of Carlton in “Bel-Air.” Viewers had to be jarred, going from the silly dancing version of the sitcom to the bitter kid doing lines of Xanax in his walk-in closet.

Panelist Trey Mangum says, “A crop of ‘Succession’ stars will seem like the shoo-in, but Olly Sholotan’s Carlton-gone-bad performance in ‘Bel-Air’ is just too good to not recognize.” Tracy Brown agrees: “I’m ready for the Roys to make way for the Bankses in any category, but especially for Olly Sholotan.”

1. John Turturro (“Severance”)

2. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

3. Olly Sholotan (“Bel-Air”)

4. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

5. Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

6. O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

7. Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

8. Jason Clarke (“Winning Time”)

9. (tie) Tramell Tillman (“Severance”)

9. (tie) Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)

11. Tosin Cole (“61st Street”)

12. Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

13. Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

14. Alan Ruck (“Succession”)

15. David Hyde Pierce (“Julia”)

16. Owen Wilson (“Loki”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. Tramell Tillman (“Severance”)

2. Olly Sholotan (“Bel-Air”)

3. John Turturro (“Severance”)

4. Jason Clarke (“Winning Time”)

5. (tie) Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

5. (tie) O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

7. (tie) Tosin Cole (“61st Street”)

7. (tie) Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)



“As Milchick, “manager” of Lumon’s Macrodata Refinement team. Tillman nails the quiet horror of corporate office culture in “Severance” with a dangerously over-accommodating demeanor, surveillance with a smile and dance moves that should win their own Emmy (see the “Defiant Jazz” episode).” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

2. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

3. Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

4. John Turturro (“Severance”)

5. Alan Ruck (“Succession”)

6. Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

7. O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

8. Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)



“Wambsgans über alles! But I hope voters don’t forget Alan ‘I am the eldest son of our father!’ Ruck when doling out their ‘Succession’ votes.” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. Olly Sholotan (“Bel-Air”)

2. John Turturro (“Severance”)

3. O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

4. Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)

5. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

6. Jason Clarke (“Winning Time”)

7. Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

8. Owen Wilson (“Loki”)



“I’m ready for the Roys to make way for the Bankses in any category, but especially for Olly Sholotan.”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. Olly Sholotan (“Bel-Air”)

2. John Turturro (“Severance”)

3. Tosin Cole (“61st Street”)

4. Jason Clarke (“Winning Time”)

5. Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

6. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

7. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

8. Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)



“A crop of ‘Succession’ stars will seem like the shoo-in, but Olly Sholotan’s Carlton-gone-bad performance in ‘Bel-Air’ is just too good to not recognize.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. John Turturro (“Severance”)

2. Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

3. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

4. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

5. Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

6. David Hyde Pierce (“Julia”)

7. Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)

8. Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)



“So many ‘Succession’ scene-stealers to choose from — I’m partial to Matthew Macfadyen, though this was Kieran Culkin’s strongest season to date — and if they cancel each other out, John Turturro from ‘Severance’ could triumph for his unexpectedly tender performance as a lonely worker bee.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

2. O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

3. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

4. John Turturro (“Severance”)

5. Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

6. Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

7. Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

8. Owen Wilson (“Loki”)



“‘Succession’ earned three nominations here — Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun — for its last season. Can they make it four this time? Alan Ruck would like a word.”

“Abbott Elementary,” with Sheryl Lee Ralph, left, and creator-star Quinta Brunson, is bidding to be the first network show to win the comedy series Emmy since 2014. (ABC)

Surprise, surprise — a network show leads the comedy pack! ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” is well out in front in early voting; it’s one of only two shows to appear on every ballot in Round 1 (“Hacks” being the other).

No network show has won in this category since “Modern Family’s” run of dominance ended in 2014. In fact, in the last four years, only two network shows (“The Good Place” and “black-ish”) have even been nominated, accounting for only four of the 31 total nods during that time.

Many panelists singled out the ABC show in their comments, with Trey Mangum saying, “‘Abbott Elementary’ changed the broadcast TV comedy. Give it everything.”

Kristen Baldwin is down for a shake-up: “This is a packed category that’s bound to be cluttered up by some knee-jerk nominations (*cough* ‘Mrs. Maisel’ *cough*), so it’s on ‘experts’ like us to scream the praises of potentially overlooked gems including ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘The Other Two.’”

Among the notables receiving major support: the returns of “Atlanta” and “Barry,” outstanding debut seasons for “Only Murders in the Building,” “Julia” and “Reservation Dogs,” the latter second only to “Abbott Elementary” among new shows.

1. “Abbott Elementary”

2. “Hacks”

3. “Reservation Dogs”

4. “Atlanta”

5. “Barry”

6. “Only Murders in the Building”

7. “Ted Lasso”

8. “Julia”

9. “Better Things”

10. “The Other Two”

11. “Our Flag Means Death”

12. (tie) “The Flight Attendant”

12. (tie) “Girls5eva”

14. “We Are Lady Parts”

15. “Ghosts”

16. (tie) “The Afterparty”

16. (tie) “Insecure”

16. (tie) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

19. (tie) “Cobra Kai”

19. (tie) “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

19. (tie) “Minx”

22. (tie) “PEN15"

22. (tie) “Peacemaker”

22. (tie) “What We Do in the Shadows”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. “Julia”

2. (tie) “Hacks”

2. (tie) “We Are Lady Parts”

4. (tie) “Abbott Elementary”

4. (tie) “Only Murders in the Building”

4. (tie) “Our Flag Means Death”

7. “Better Things”

8. “Reservation Dogs”

9. “Atlanta”

10. “PEN15"



“Can we just do that millennial parent thing and award everyone with a prize? Before the snowflake accusations fly, I must explain that it really would be justified in this case because there’s so many great shows to choose from. Peacock’s British irreverent series about an all-female Muslim punk band, ‘We Are Lady Parts.’ NBC’s workplace mockumentary set in a deteriorating Philly public school, ‘Abbott Elementary.’ Taika Waititi’s gender-bending pirate tale, ‘Our Flag Means Death.’ Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ ‘Hacks.’ ‘Reservation Dogs.’ The return of ‘Barry.’ And of course, the Julia Child drama miscategorized as a comedy, ‘Julia.’ Everyone should be nominated because they are all special. Really.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. “Reservation Dogs”

2. “Barry”

3. “Better Things”

4. “Hacks”

5. “The Other Two”

6. “Atlanta”

7. “Abbott Elementary”

8. “Ted Lasso”

9. “Cobra Kai”

10. “What We Do in the Shadows”



“This is a packed category that’s bound to be cluttered up by some knee-jerk nominations (*cough* ‘Mrs. Maisel’ *cough*), so it’s on ‘experts’ like us to scream the praises of potentially overlooked gems including ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘The Other Two.’ Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. “Abbott Elementary”

2. “Reservation Dogs”

3. “Our Flag Means Death”

4. “Hacks”

5. “Julia”

6. “Only Murders in the Building”

7. “Better Things”

8. “Girls5eva”

9. “Insecure”

10. “Peacemaker”



“There are so many excellent comedies but the ones I haven’t stopped recommending are ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ and ‘Abbott Elementary.’ By the way, now would be a good time for ‘Our Flag Means Death’ renewal news.”