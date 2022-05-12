The 2022 Emmys BuzzMeter: Here comes the buzz
The Buzz is back! Here are our panel of experts’ picks for what the Television Academy probably will consider for Emmys — and what it should. It’s Round 1 of the 2022 Emmys BuzzMeter!
Our six veteran TV journalists have stared at their screens until the world no longer made sense just to bring you their analyses of 14 Emmy categories. In Round 1, they list shows and performers they expect to get attention from the academy, as well as others they believe deserve it (collectively, what’s “buzzworthy”). They rank their picks in each category, with the top choice receiving the most points and the bottom receiving the fewest. As the July 12 nominations announcement charges toward us, they’ll make Round 2 predictions for what they think actually will be nominated. After that, they’ll predict the winners in Round 3.
Not only can you check out all the BuzzMeter Emmy musings below; you can vote for your favorites in the polls for each week’s featured category. This week, we feature a category with massive turnover expected from last year: outstanding drama series.
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
The theme among drama contenders seems to be in with the new and out — as in “farewell to” — the old.
Six of the BuzzMeter’s 10 highest vote-getters are in their first seasons, with “Euphoria” in its second. Of the three veteran series, two (“Better Call Saul” and “Ozark”) are in their final seasons. Of course, those three include a recent winner (“Succession”) and a five-time nominee (“Saul”). Both “Saul” and “Succession” have been nominated every season they have been on the air.
Meanwhile, perhaps this year’s most water-coolery of TV dramas — “Yellowjackets,” “Severance,” SAG-, Critics’ Choice- and Independent Spirit-winning “Squid Game” (Netflix’s most-watched series ever), the completely rethought “Bel-Air” and the lush “Pachinko” — make the initial cut (assuming there are eight nominees, as in recent years).
Panelist Kristen Baldwin, stanning both “Pachinko” and “Squid Game,” says, “Dear Emmy voters: ... The world will not end if you nominate two worthy Korean-language dramas in one year.”
Panelist Glenn Whipp sees it as a competition between “Squid Game” and “Succession”: “The race figures to be a nailbiter.”
Other notables on the long list include the controversial “Winning Time,” the mind-bending MCU entry “Loki” and the final season of “This Is Us,” with the four-time nominee receiving only three points on three last-place votes by panelists.
1. “Yellowjackets”
2. “Severance”
3. “Squid Game”
4. “Succession”
5. “Better Call Saul”
6. “Euphoria”
7. “Bel-Air”
8. “Pachinko”
9. “Ozark”
10. “The Gilded Age”
11. “The Good Fight”
12. “Loki”
13. (tie) “The Morning Show”
13. (tie) “Yellowstone”
15. (tie) “Winning Time”
15. (tie) “Bridgerton”
17. “Slow Horses”
18. “This Is Us”
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
1. (tie) “Yellowjackets”
1. (tie) “Better Call Saul”
3. (tie) “Severance”
3. (tie) “Euphoria”
5. (tie) “Squid Game”
5. (tie) “The Good Fight”
5. (tie) “Loki”
8. “Winning Time”
9. “Bel-Air”
10. “Slow Horses”
“In a perfect world (dominated by my opinions, of course), the charming-on-every-level ‘Julia’ is an entry in this category because it’s not just a comedy. Then it would be a competition between that absolutely delightful HBO Max series starring Sarah Lancashire and Showtime’s Spice-Girls-meets-Donner-Party survival drama ‘Yellowjackets’ and AppleTV+’s dystopian, workplace fever dream ‘Severance.’ The ‘Fresh Prince'-inspired reboot, Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air,’ also deserves some nomination love for its mindful, modern take on a classic theme. AMC’s ‘Better Call Saul’ dropped its sixth and final season in 2022, and it’s masterful. But Television Academy darling ‘This Is Us’ also said goodbye this season so prepare to be underwhelmed when it wins.”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
1. “Succession”
2. “Better Call Saul”
3. “Yellowjackets”
4. “Pachinko”
5. “Squid Game”
6. “Severance”
7. “Euphoria”
8. “Ozark”
9. “The Gilded Age”
10. “This Is Us”
“The absolutely stunning Apple TV+ series ‘Pachinko’ deserves to be a front-runner. Dear Emmy voters who are almost certainly marking down ‘Squid Game’ on their ballot: The world will not end if you nominate two worthy Korean-language dramas in one year.”
Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
1. “Yellowjackets”
2. “Squid Game”
3. “Euphoria”
4. “Bel-Air”
5. “Severance”
6. “Pachinko”
7. “The Gilded Age”
8. “Loki”
9. “Succession”
10. “Bridgerton”
“With so many of last year’s nominees out of the running for this cycle, I’m looking forward to new favorites like ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Bel-Air’ breaking through.”
Trey Mangum
Shadow and Act
1. “Bel-Air”
2. “Severance”
3. “Yellowjackets”
4. “Euphoria”
5. “Succession”
6. “Squid Game”
7. “The Good Fight”
8. “The Morning Show”
9. “Ozark”
10. “This Is Us”
“Newbies dominate the buzz as new entries ‘Yellowjackets’ and ‘Severance’ both gave strong freshman seasons worthy of immediate Emmy acknowledgment.”
Matt Roush
TV Guide
1. “Succession”
2. “Severance”
3. “Squid Game”
4. “Yellowjackets”
5. “Ozark”
6. “Better Call Saul”
7. “The Gilded Age”
8. “Bridgerton”
9. “The Morning Show”
10. “This Is Us”
“ ‘Succession’ still feels like the show to beat, although Apple’s mind-blowing ‘Severance,’ Showtime’s equally trippy ‘Yellowjackets’ and the global sensation of ‘Squid Game’ could be spoilers. Traditionalists may rally around the gorgeous ‘The Gilded Age,’ and I’d like to see the voters acknowledge ‘This Is Us’ in its moving final season. It will be missed.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
1. “Succession”
2. “Squid Game”
3. “Better Call Saul”
4. “Yellowjackets”
5. “Severance”
6. “Yellowstone”
7. “Pachinko”
8. “Euphoria”
9. “Slow Horses”
10. “Winning Time”
“Can ‘Succession’ fend off Netflix’s buzzy import ‘Squid Game,’ which has won numerous awards over the past year? The race figures to be a nailbiter.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Zendaya, the youngest performer to win in the category, narrowly leads first-round voting over Critics’ Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey of “Yellowjackets.” One point separates the two. From there, it’s a steep dropoff to the rest of the pack — seven points separate the other six actresses to make the eight-nominee cut, with Juliette Lewis one-half point out of the circle. By the way, that “pack” includes Oscar, Tony and Emmy nominees, a Tony winner and three previous Emmy winners.
Panelist Trey Mangum says, “A two-peat for Zendaya seems undeniable at this point,” while Glenn Whipp points out that despite very tough competition, “The Emmys do like reruns.” Meanwhile, Lorraine Ali says Britt Lower “slays in ‘Severance,’ but does she have any memory of her performance?”
Notably, Sarah Lancashire of “Julia” received votes as lead actress in both comedy and drama for the show.
1. Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
2. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
3. (tie) Aunjanue Ellis (“61st Street”)
3. (tie) Britt Lower (“Severance”)
5. Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)
6. Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
7. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
8. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)
9. Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets”)
10. Tawny Cypress (“Yellowjackets”)
11. Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”)
12. Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
13. Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”)
14. Elisabeth Moss (“Shining Girls”)
15. Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
16. (tie) Cassandra Freeman (“Bel-Air”)
16. (tie) Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
1. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
2. Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets”)
3. Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
4. Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)
5. Aunjanue Ellis (“61st Street”)
6. Britt Lower (“Severance”)
7. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
8. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)
9. Tawny Cypress (“Yellowjackets”)
10. Cassandra Freeman (“Bel-Air”)
“Juliette Lewis or Melanie Lynskey deserve to be nominated and win this one for their haunting and powerful performances in ‘Yellowjackets.’ But the show scares a lot of folks (i.e., men) so they may not make it. Britt Lower also slays in ‘Severance,’ but does she have any memory of her performance?”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
1. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
2. Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)
3. Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
4. Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
5. Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets”)
6. Britt Lower (“Severance”)
7. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)
8. Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”)
9. Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
10. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
“I will continue to mark Christine Baranski’s name down in this category until voters rectify their annual error and nominate her brilliant performance on ‘The Good Fight.’ ”
Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
1. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
2. Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
3. Britt Lower (“Severance”)
4. Aunjanue Ellis (“61st Street”)
5. Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)
6. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)
7. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
8. Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
9. Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets”)
10. Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”)
“Zendaya and Jodie Comer have both previously won this category, but I think Melanie Lynskey is their stiffest competition in a very deep field.”
Trey Mangum
Shadow and Act
1. Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
2. Britt Lower (“Severance”)
3. Tawny Cypress (“Yellowjackets”)
4. Aunjanue Ellis (“61st Street”)
5. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
6. Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
7. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)
8. Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”)
9. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
10. Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)
“A two-peat for Zendaya seems undeniable at this point and she’s certainly poised to do it again ... if her thunder isn’t stolen by a ‘Yellowjackets’ or ‘Severance’ breakout.”
Matt Roush
TV Guide
1. Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
2. Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”)
3. Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
4. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
5. Elisabeth Moss (“Shining Girls”)
6. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
7. Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)
8. Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
9. Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”)
10. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)
"[Note: I’m going to consider Sarah Lancashire’s a comedy performance until you or the Emmys tell me otherwise.] Laura Linney, playing against type as a stone-cold villain, towers over this category, although ‘Yellowjackets’’ Melanie Lynskey surprised with her enigmatic range. Julia Roberts brings star power as a scenery-chewing Martha Mitchell, and Zendaya waits in the wings, perhaps poised for another surprise win?”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
1. Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
2. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
3. Aunjanue Ellis (“61st Street”)
4. Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
5. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
6. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)
7. Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets”)
8. Tawny Cypress (“Yellowjackets”)
9. Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”)
10. Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)
“Zendaya pulled off the shocking win last year. Now she’ll have to best Linney for her last season of ‘Ozark’ and Lynskey, the heart of the Showtime hit ‘Yellowjackets.’ Tough task, but the Emmys do like reruns.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Votes were all over the place for the leading men, with the top three — Adam Scott, SAG winner Lee Jung-jae and Bob Odenkirk — in a tight race on top. The father-son team from “Succession,” including previous winner Jeremy Strong, follows, very close to each other in the voting. Tom Hiddleston bids for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first nod in the category, while previous winner Sterling K. Brown should get some attention for his show’s final season and the new dramatic spin on the character Will Smith — played by Jabari Banks — gets love from panelists who think “Bel-Air” slaps.
Panelist Tracy Brown says, “Newcomer Jabari Banks and new-to-American-audiences Lee Jung-jae — who has already collected a SAG Award and an Indie Spirit Award for this role — need to be recognized along with the category’s familiar faces.”
Matt Roush thinks it’s possible: “The star of ‘Squid Game’ could upset the Emmy cart as he has at other awards shows, but the competition is stiff, with Adam Scott juggling two personas in ‘Severance,’ Bob Odenkirk’s swan song as Saul Goodman and the father-son ‘Succession’ tag team.” Meanwhile, Lorraine Ali isn’t low-key about her appreciation for Hiddleston “for his part in making ‘Loki’ Disney+’s second-best Marvel series behind ‘WandaVision.’ And the horns. Everyone loves those.”
1. Adam Scott (“Severance”)
2. Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)
3. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
4. Brian Cox (“Succession”)
5. Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
6. Jabari Banks (“Bel-Air”)
7. Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”)
8. Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
9. Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
10. Courtney B. Vance (“61st Street”)
11. Lee Min-Ho (“Pachinko”)
12. Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)
13. Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)
14. Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)
15. John C. Reilly (“Winning Time”)
16. Patrick Stewart (“Star Trek: Picard”)
17. Josh Brolin (“Outer Range”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
1. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
2. Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)
3. Adam Scott (“Severance”)
4. Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”)
5. (tie) Jabari Banks (“Bel-Air”)
5. (tie) Brian Cox (“Succession”)
7. John C. Reilly (“Winning Time”)
8. Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)
9. Patrick Stewart (“Star Trek: Picard”)
10. Courtney B. Vance (“61st Street”)
“Can we talk about what a snore ‘Bridgerton’ was this season without Regé-Jean Page? But I digress... Bob Odenkirk for ‘Better Call Saul’ and Adam Scott for ‘Severance’ are no-brainers. But ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-Jae is the breakout here. It would have been a much less compelling drama without his talents. He elevated the series from a game show horror show to a thrilling psychological drama. He deserves recognition for helping make the Korean series a global phenomenon. I’m throwing in Tom Hiddleston for his part in making ‘Loki’ Disney+’s second-best Marvel series behind ‘WandaVision.’ And the horns. Everyone loves those.”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
1. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
2. Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
3. Adam Scott (“Severance”)
4. Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)
5. Brian Cox (“Succession”)
6. Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
7. Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
8. Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)
9. Lee Min-Ho (“Pachinko”)
10. Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)
“Just call me Bernie Sanders, because I am once again asking for your support for ‘Pachinko’ — specifically Korean superstar Lee-Min Ho, who is dashing and dastardly as Koh Hansu.”
Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
1. Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)
2. Adam Scott (“Severance”)
3. Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”)
4. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
5. Jabari Banks (“Bel-Air”)
6. Lee Min-Ho (“Pachinko”)
7. Brian Cox (“Succession”)
8. Patrick Stewart (“Star Trek: Picard”)
9. Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
10. Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)
“Newcomer Jabari Banks and new-to-American-audiences Lee Jung-jae — who has already collected a SAG Award and an Indie Spirit Award for this role — need to be recognized along with the category’s familiar faces.”
Trey Mangum
Shadow and Act
1. Jabari Banks (“Bel-Air”)
2. Adam Scott (“Severance”)
3. Courtney B. Vance (“61st Street”)
4. Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
5. Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
6. Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)
7. Brian Cox (“Succession”)
8. Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)
9. Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”)
10. Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
“Adam Scott’s serious turn in the Apple TV+ drama should be the one to beat ... if he can hold off the ‘Succession’ stars.”
Matt Roush
TV Guide
1. Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)
2. Adam Scott (“Severance”)
3. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
4. Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
5. Brian Cox (“Succession”)
6. Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
7. Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
8. Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)
9. Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”)
10. Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)
“The star of ‘Squid Game’ could upset the Emmy cart as he has at other awards shows, but the competition is stiff, with Adam Scott juggling two personas in ‘Severance,’ Bob Odenkirk’s swan song as Saul Goodman and the father-son ‘Succession’ tag team.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
1. Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
2. Brian Cox (“Succession”)
3. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
4. Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)
5. Adam Scott (“Severance”)
6. (tie) Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)
6. (tie) Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)
8. John C. Reilly (“Winning Time”)
9. Lee Min-Ho (“Pachinko”)
10. (tie) Courtney B. Vance (“61st Street”)
10. (tie) Josh Brolin (“Outer Range”)
“Strong prevailed over Cox previously in something of a surprise. You think voters might spread the love, but Strong really owned this past season of TV’s best drama series.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Our panelists place not one but two Korean performers on the list, with “Squid Game’s” Jung Ho-yeon, who won the SAG Award for her performance, at the top and Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn just making the field of eight for “Pachinko.”
There are some strong feelings on the panel. Trey Mangum calls Sydney Sweeney’s “Euphoria” performance a “tour-de-force supporting turn.” Lorraine Ali offered, “Four words — or maybe two names and a show title: Christina Ricci. Misty. ‘Yellowjackets.’ Ricci’s terrifyingly cheery and murderous nerd in the Showtime drama gathered a cult following” — ahem, perhaps appropriately for the show. But one actress got the most impassioned endorsements from the panel: Rhea Seehorn of “Better Call Saul.”
Glenn Whipp says, “If Seehorn doesn’t finally earn a nomination for her deft work ... the Emmys should just go dark for a year.” Kristen Baldwin says, “OK, voting body, this is your last chance. Are you going to recognize Rhea Seehorn’s extraordinary work ... or are we going to have to send Gus Fring after you?”
I’d pay heed, Television Academy. Gustavo Fring is not a man to be trifled with.
1. Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)
2. (tie) Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)
2. (tie) Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)
4. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)
5. Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)
6. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
7. Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
8. Yuh-Jung Youn (“Pachinko”)
9. Cassandra Freeman (“Bel-Air”)
10. Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)
11. Sally Field (“Winning Time”)
12. Isabel May (“1883")
13. J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)
14. Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”)
15. Lili Taylor (“Outer Range”)
16. Faith Hill (“1883")
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
1. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)
2. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)
3. (tie) Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)
3. (tie) Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)
3. (tie) Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)
6. Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)
7. (tie) Cassandra Freeman (“Bel-Air”)
7. (tie) Lili Taylor (“Outer Range”)
“Four words — or maybe two names and a show title: Christina Ricci. Misty. ‘Yellowjackets.’ Ricci’s terrifyingly cheery and murderous nerd in the Showtime drama gathered a cult following over the course of the show. Ricci brought all of Misty’s insecurities, delusions and quiet rage to life under a bad perm and even worse circumstances. Rhea Seehorn (‘Better Call Saul’), Patricia Arquette (‘Severance’) and Sydney Sweeney (‘Euphoria’) also should be recognized. And Bebe Neuwirth ... if ‘Julia’ had been submitted as a drama.”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
1. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)
2. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)
3. Yuh-Jung Youn (“Pachinko”)
4. Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
5. Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)
6. Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)
7. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
8. Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)
“OK, voting body, this is your last chance. Are you going to recognize Rhea Seehorn’s extraordinary work as Kim Wexler on ‘Better Call Saul,’ or are we going to have to send Gus Fring after you? Also: Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn will break your heart and put it back together again as ‘Pachinko’s’ Sunja.”
Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
1. Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)
2. Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)
3. Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)
4. Yuh-Jung Youn (“Pachinko”)
5. Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)
6. Cassandra Freeman (“Bel-Air”)
7. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)
8. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)
“An Emmy would pair nicely with Yuh-Jung Youn’s Oscar, but I think Jung Ho-yeon still has a slight edge.”
Trey Mangum
Shadow and Act
1. Cassandra Freeman (“Bel-Air”)
2. Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)
3. Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)
4. Sally Field (“Winning Time”)
5. Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)
6. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
7. Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”)
8. Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)
“Zendaya isn’t the only ‘Euphoria’ star gunning for Emmy gold as Sydney Sweeney eyes it with her tour-de-force supporting turn in Season 2.”
Matt Roush
TV Guide
1. Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
2. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
3. Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)
4. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)
5. Isabel May (“1883")
6. Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)
7. Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)
8. Faith Hill (“1883")
“Julia Garner continues to astonish in ‘Ozark,’ while Rhea Seehorn is ‘Better Call Saul’s’ secret weapon and Isabel May made a strong impression as the voice and soul of ‘1883.’ A tough pick.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
1. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)
2. Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)
3. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
4. Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)
5. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)
6. J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)
7. Yuh-Jung Youn (“Pachinko”)
8. Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
“If Seehorn doesn’t finally earn a nomination for her deft work on ‘Better Call Saul,’ the Emmys should just go dark for a year.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
John Turturro (who, let’s be honest, probably should have won as the struggling, sympathetic lawyer in “The Night of”) leads Round 1 as the uptight company man who turns out to have multiple layers in “Severance.” Panelist Matt Roush says Turturro “could triumph for his unexpectedly tender performance as a lonely worker bee.”
Four “Succession” actors receive votes, along with two from “Better Call Saul.” Among other interesting top vote-getters: Jason Clarke for his controversial portrayal of hoops legend Jerry West in “Winning Time” and Olly Sholotan for his complete rethink of Carlton in “Bel-Air.” Viewers had to be jarred, going from the silly dancing version of the sitcom to the bitter kid doing lines of Xanax in his walk-in closet.
Panelist Trey Mangum says, “A crop of ‘Succession’ stars will seem like the shoo-in, but Olly Sholotan’s Carlton-gone-bad performance in ‘Bel-Air’ is just too good to not recognize.” Tracy Brown agrees: “I’m ready for the Roys to make way for the Bankses in any category, but especially for Olly Sholotan.”
1. John Turturro (“Severance”)
2. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
3. Olly Sholotan (“Bel-Air”)
4. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)
5. Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
6. O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)
7. Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)
8. Jason Clarke (“Winning Time”)
9. (tie) Tramell Tillman (“Severance”)
9. (tie) Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)
11. Tosin Cole (“61st Street”)
12. Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)
13. Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)
14. Alan Ruck (“Succession”)
15. David Hyde Pierce (“Julia”)
16. Owen Wilson (“Loki”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
1. Tramell Tillman (“Severance”)
2. Olly Sholotan (“Bel-Air”)
3. John Turturro (“Severance”)
4. Jason Clarke (“Winning Time”)
5. (tie) Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)
5. (tie) O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)
7. (tie) Tosin Cole (“61st Street”)
7. (tie) Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)
“As Milchick, “manager” of Lumon’s Macrodata Refinement team. Tillman nails the quiet horror of corporate office culture in “Severance” with a dangerously over-accommodating demeanor, surveillance with a smile and dance moves that should win their own Emmy (see the “Defiant Jazz” episode).”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
1. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)
2. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
3. Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
4. John Turturro (“Severance”)
5. Alan Ruck (“Succession”)
6. Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)
7. O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)
8. Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)
“Wambsgans über alles! But I hope voters don’t forget Alan ‘I am the eldest son of our father!’ Ruck when doling out their ‘Succession’ votes.”
Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
1. Olly Sholotan (“Bel-Air”)
2. John Turturro (“Severance”)
3. O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)
4. Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)
5. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
6. Jason Clarke (“Winning Time”)
7. Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
8. Owen Wilson (“Loki”)
“I’m ready for the Roys to make way for the Bankses in any category, but especially for Olly Sholotan.”
Trey Mangum
Shadow and Act
1. Olly Sholotan (“Bel-Air”)
2. John Turturro (“Severance”)
3. Tosin Cole (“61st Street”)
4. Jason Clarke (“Winning Time”)
5. Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
6. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)
7. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
8. Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)
“A crop of ‘Succession’ stars will seem like the shoo-in, but Olly Sholotan’s Carlton-gone-bad performance in ‘Bel-Air’ is just too good to not recognize.”
Matt Roush
TV Guide
1. John Turturro (“Severance”)
2. Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
3. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
4. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)
5. Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)
6. David Hyde Pierce (“Julia”)
7. Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)
8. Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)
“So many ‘Succession’ scene-stealers to choose from — I’m partial to Matthew Macfadyen, though this was Kieran Culkin’s strongest season to date — and if they cancel each other out, John Turturro from ‘Severance’ could triumph for his unexpectedly tender performance as a lonely worker bee.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
1. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
2. O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)
3. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)
4. John Turturro (“Severance”)
5. Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)
6. Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)
7. Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)
8. Owen Wilson (“Loki”)
“‘Succession’ earned three nominations here — Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun — for its last season. Can they make it four this time? Alan Ruck would like a word.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Surprise, surprise — a network show leads the comedy pack! ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” is well out in front in early voting; it’s one of only two shows to appear on every ballot in Round 1 (“Hacks” being the other).
No network show has won in this category since “Modern Family’s” run of dominance ended in 2014. In fact, in the last four years, only two network shows (“The Good Place” and “black-ish”) have even been nominated, accounting for only four of the 31 total nods during that time.
Many panelists singled out the ABC show in their comments, with Trey Mangum saying, “‘Abbott Elementary’ changed the broadcast TV comedy. Give it everything.”
Kristen Baldwin is down for a shake-up: “This is a packed category that’s bound to be cluttered up by some knee-jerk nominations (*cough* ‘Mrs. Maisel’ *cough*), so it’s on ‘experts’ like us to scream the praises of potentially overlooked gems including ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘The Other Two.’”
Among the notables receiving major support: the returns of “Atlanta” and “Barry,” outstanding debut seasons for “Only Murders in the Building,” “Julia” and “Reservation Dogs,” the latter second only to “Abbott Elementary” among new shows.
1. “Abbott Elementary”
2. “Hacks”
3. “Reservation Dogs”
4. “Atlanta”
5. “Barry”
6. “Only Murders in the Building”
7. “Ted Lasso”
8. “Julia”
9. “Better Things”
10. “The Other Two”
11. “Our Flag Means Death”
12. (tie) “The Flight Attendant”
12. (tie) “Girls5eva”
14. “We Are Lady Parts”
15. “Ghosts”
16. (tie) “The Afterparty”
16. (tie) “Insecure”
16. (tie) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
19. (tie) “Cobra Kai”
19. (tie) “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
19. (tie) “Minx”
22. (tie) “PEN15"
22. (tie) “Peacemaker”
22. (tie) “What We Do in the Shadows”
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
1. “Julia”
2. (tie) “Hacks”
2. (tie) “We Are Lady Parts”
4. (tie) “Abbott Elementary”
4. (tie) “Only Murders in the Building”
4. (tie) “Our Flag Means Death”
7. “Better Things”
8. “Reservation Dogs”
9. “Atlanta”
10. “PEN15"
“Can we just do that millennial parent thing and award everyone with a prize? Before the snowflake accusations fly, I must explain that it really would be justified in this case because there’s so many great shows to choose from. Peacock’s British irreverent series about an all-female Muslim punk band, ‘We Are Lady Parts.’ NBC’s workplace mockumentary set in a deteriorating Philly public school, ‘Abbott Elementary.’ Taika Waititi’s gender-bending pirate tale, ‘Our Flag Means Death.’ Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ ‘Hacks.’ ‘Reservation Dogs.’ The return of ‘Barry.’ And of course, the Julia Child drama miscategorized as a comedy, ‘Julia.’ Everyone should be nominated because they are all special. Really.”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
1. “Reservation Dogs”
2. “Barry”
3. “Better Things”
4. “Hacks”
5. “The Other Two”
6. “Atlanta”
7. “Abbott Elementary”
8. “Ted Lasso”
9. “Cobra Kai”
10. “What We Do in the Shadows”
“This is a packed category that’s bound to be cluttered up by some knee-jerk nominations (*cough* ‘Mrs. Maisel’ *cough*), so it’s on ‘experts’ like us to scream the praises of potentially overlooked gems including ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘The Other Two.’
Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
1. “Abbott Elementary”
2. “Reservation Dogs”
3. “Our Flag Means Death”
4. “Hacks”
5. “Julia”
6. “Only Murders in the Building”
7. “Better Things”
8. “Girls5eva”
9. “Insecure”
10. “Peacemaker”
“There are so many excellent comedies but the ones I haven’t stopped recommending are ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ and ‘Abbott Elementary.’ By the way, now would be a good time for ‘Our Flag Means Death’ renewal news.”
Trey Mangum
Shadow and Act
1. “The Flight Attendant”
2. “The Other Two”
3. “Abbott Elementary”
4. “Girls5eva”
5. “Ghosts”
6. “Hacks”
7. “Atlanta”
8. “Only Murders in the Building”
9. “Minx”
10. “Insecure”
“‘Abbott Elementary’ changed the broadcast TV comedy. Give it everything.”
Matt Roush
TV Guide
1. “Ted Lasso”
2. “Atlanta”
3. “Barry”
4. “Abbott Elementary”
5. “Hacks”
6. “Only Murders in the Building”
7. “Reservation Dogs”
8. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
9. “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
10. “Ghosts”
“I’m hoping that delightful new network hits ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Ghosts’ will somehow make the cut. ‘Ted Lasso’ is a lock, as are the provocative ‘Atlanta’ and beyond-dark ‘Barry’ in long-delayed seasons. The showmanship of Steve Martin and Martin Short should put ‘Only Murders in the Building’ on the short list.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
1. “Barry”
2. “Atlanta”
3. “Abbott Elementary”
4. “Only Murders in the Building”
5. “Ted Lasso”
6. “Reservation Dogs”
7. “Hacks”
8. “The Afterparty”
9. “Julia”
10. “Better Things”
“It’ll be hard to dethrone ‘Ted Lasso,’ but maybe the brilliant ‘Barry’ will pull in voters for its long-delayed third season.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
The Round 1 field for lead actress in a comedy is wildly diverse, reflecting the wild diversity of the shows. “Abbott Elementary’s” Ms. Everything, Quinta Brunson, edges reigning queen Jean Smart of “Hacks” by half a point. They’re followed by two actresses with very strong followings on the panel: Sarah Lancashire of “Julia” and Pamela Adlon of “Better Things.” Along with Brunson and Lancashire, Selena Gomez and Devery Jacobs are up for the first seasons of their shows.
“Abbott” auteur Brunson gets mentioned the most by the panel, with Tracy Brown’s “If Quinta Brunson isn’t nominated in multiple categories for ‘Abbott Elementary’ this year, should these awards even count?” a typical sentiment.
Lorraine Ali advocates for Anjana Vasan. Who? “Anjana Vasan. You likely have no idea who she is, but you should, and so should the Television Academy. Vasan plays a mousy, hijab-clad microbiology student turned punk rock guitarist in ‘We Are Lady Parts.’”
1. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
2. Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
3. (tie) Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”)
3. (tie) Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)
5. Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
6. Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)
7. Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)
8. Devery Jacobs (“Reservation Dogs”)
9. Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)
10. (tie) Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
10. (tie) Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Girls5Eva”)
10. (tie) Tiffany Haddish (“The Afterparty”)
13. Maya Erskine (“PEN15")
14. (tie) Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)
14. (tie) Helene York (“The Other Two”)
16. Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
17. (tie) Anjana Vasan (“We Are Lady Parts”)
17. (tie) Sara Bareilles (“Girls5Eva”)
19. Rose McIver (“Ghosts”)
20. Anna Konkle (“PEN15”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
1. Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
2. (tie) Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
2. (tie) Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”)
4. (tie) Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)
4. (tie) Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)
6. Anjana Vasan (“We Are Lady Parts”)
7. (tie) Maya Erskine (“PEN15”)
7. (tie) Devery Jacobs (“Reservation Dogs”)
9. (tie) Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)
9. (tie) Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
“Anjana Vasan. You likely have no idea who she is, but you should, and so should the Television Academy. Vasan plays a mousy, hijab-clad microbiology student turned punk rock guitarist in ‘We Are Lady Parts.’ She shreds onstage and in her subversive role, where she challenges rock tropes and cultural stereotypes. And damn, she’s funny. But this is also the last year we can award Pamela Adlon for her stellar series ‘Better Things,’ and Tracee Ellis Ross for her indelible character, Bow, on one of the best family sitcoms — ever — ‘Black-ish.’ ”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
1. Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)
2. Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)
3. Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
4. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
5. Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
6. Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)
7. Devery Jacobs (“Reservation Dogs”)
8. Anna Konkle (“PEN15”)
9. Maya Erskine (“PEN15”)
10. Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
“Tracee Ellis Ross, five-time nominee for ‘black-ish,’ and Pamela Adlon, the creator-writer-star-director of FX’s ‘Better Things,’ should make the cut for their shows’ final seasons. And how about a nomination for ‘Reservation Dogs’’ singular leading lady, Devery Jacobs? Skoden!”
Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
1. Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”)
2. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
3. Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
4. Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)
5. Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)
6. Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)
7. Devery Jacobs (“Reservation Dogs”)
8. Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)
9. Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
10. Sara Bareilles (“Girls5Eva”)
“If Quinta Brunson isn’t nominated in multiple categories for ‘Abbott Elementary’ this year, should these awards even count?”
Trey Mangum
Shadow and Act
1. Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Girls5Eva”)
2. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
3. Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
4. Helene York (“The Other Two”)
5. Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
6. Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
7. Rose McIver (“Ghosts”)
8. Sara Bareilles (“Girls5Eva”)
9. Tiffany Haddish (“The Afterparty”)
10. Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)
“Multihyphenate Quinta Brunson is riding a wave that may not be stopped (at least I hope not). “
Matt Roush
TV Guide
1. Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”)
2. Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
3. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
4. Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)
5. Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
6. Tiffany Haddish (“The Afterparty”)
7. Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
8. Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)
9. Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)
10. Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
“Jean Smart has been justifiably honored for ‘Hacks,’ and it could be a close race with ‘Julia’s’ fabulous Sarah Lancashire channeling the beloved French Chef. Quinta Brunson as ‘Abbott Elementary’s’ breakout auteur also deserves a shot.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
1. Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
2. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
3. Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”)
4. Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)
5. Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)
6. Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
7. Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)
8. Tiffany Haddish (“The Afterparty”)
9. Maya Erskine (“PEN15”)
10. Sara Bareilles (“Girls5Eva”)
“It’s hard to bet against a Smart repeat, but Brunson was pure joy in ‘Abbott’ and deserves bonus points for creating this terrific ABC sitcom.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Huge names dominate the Round 1 list, with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Bill Hader well in front. Other names on the list are Emmy and other awards juggernauts, save for young D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of the warmly received “Reservation Dogs.”
Panelists Kristen Baldwin, Tracy Brown and Trey Mangum, however, are rooting for the underdogs: “The shoo-ins (Sudeikis, Hader, Anderson) don’t need any help, so let’s use this time to tout William Zabka, who gave yet another nuanced and flat-out funny performance in ‘Cobra Kai,’” says Baldwin. Brown really wants you to taste the joy of “Peacemaker”: “John Cena is likely a long shot but he is the only actor who won me over for a role I almost dismissed on principle.” And Mangum says, “They’ll want to honor Bill Hader or one of the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ guys, but here’s a thought: Utkarsh Ambudkar [of ‘Ghosts’]!”
1. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
2. Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
3. Bill Hader (“Barry”)
4. Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
5. Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)
6. Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
7. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)
8. (tie) Keegan-Michael Key (“Schmigadoon”)
8. (tie) Taika Waititi (“Our Flag Means Death”)
10. (tie) Rhys Darby (“Our Flag Means Death”)
10. (tie) Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”)
12. Drew Tarver (“The Other Two”)
13. William Zabka (“Cobra Kai”)
14. Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
15. Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)
16. Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)
17. John Cena (“Peacemaker”)
18. (tie) Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
18. (tie) Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
1. (tie) Rhys Darby (“Our Flag Means Death”)
1. (tie) Keegan-Michael Key (“Schmigadoon”)
1. (tie) Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
1. (tie) Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
1. (tie) Taika Waititi (“Our Flag Means Death”)
6. Bill Hader (“Barry”)
7. Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)
8. Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
9. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)
10. William Zabka (“Cobra Kai”)
“A music man. A hit man. Podcasters and pirates: My picks run the gamut. Keegan-Michael Key as the musical-hating husband trapped in a musical in the ‘Brigadoon’ parody ‘Schmigadoon.’ Bill Hader returns as an awkward assassin who strives to be an actor in ‘Barry.’ Martin Short and Steve Martin are true-crime podcast fans who become entangled in a murder mystery in ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ And oh, the sweetness of hilarity of the sensitive pirates played by Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby in ‘Our Flag Means Death.’ Have I left anyone out? Yes, damnit, because it’s been a fantastic year for comedy and the men who make us laugh.”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
1. Bill Hader (“Barry”)
2. Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
3. William Zabka (“Cobra Kai”)
4. Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)
5. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)
6. Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
7. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
8. Drew Tarver (“The Other Two”)
9. Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)
10. Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”)
“The shoo-ins (Sudeikis, Hader, Anderson) don’t need any help, so let’s use this time to tout William Zabka, who gave yet another nuanced and flat-out funny performance as Johnny Lawrence in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4.”
Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
1. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
2. Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
3. Taika Waititi (“Our Flag Means Death”)
4. Rhys Darby (“Our Flag Means Death”)
5. Bill Hader (“Barry”)
6. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)
7. Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)
8. John Cena (“Peacemaker”)
9. Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
10. Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)
“John Cena is likely a long shot but he is the only actor who won me over for a role I almost dismissed on principle.”
Trey Mangum
Shadow and Act
1. Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”)
2. Drew Tarver (“The Other Two”)
3. Keegan-Michael Key (“Schmigadoon”)
4. Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
5. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
6. Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
7. Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
8. Bill Hader (“Barry”)
9. Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
10. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)
“They’ll want to honor Bill Hader or one of the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ guys, but here’s a thought: Utkarsh Ambudkar!”
Matt Roush
TV Guide
1. Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
2. Bill Hader (“Barry”)
3. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
4. Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
5. Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)
6. Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”)
7. Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
8. Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)
9. Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)
10. Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
“‘Ted Lasso’s’ crowd-pleasing Jason Sudeikis faces some strong competition from fellow former winner (also a ‘Saturday Night Live’ veteran) Bill Hader, while Steve Martin and Martin Short (both with ‘SNL’ cred of their own) deliver a master class in old-school clowning that can’t be ignored.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
1. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
2. Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
3. Bill Hader (“Barry”)
4. Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
5. Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
6. Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)
7. Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
8. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)
9. Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)
10. Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)
“Steve Martin and Martin Short … how do you choose? Probably opens the door for Sudeikis to win again.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
The two standout supporting actresses from “Abbott Elementary,” Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph, dominate the field in Round 1 voting. Each has double the points of the current third-place contender, Yvonne Orji (for the final season of “Insecure”). The two finished first or second on nearly every BuzzMeter ballot.
“Janelle James as the apathetic, self-centered, morally challenged principal Ava Coleman of ‘Abbott Elementary.’ Period,” emphatically states panelist Lorraine Ali. Five of the six panelists shouted out James in their comments, including Matt Roush’s “All hail the debut of Janelle Jones as ‘Abbott’s’ clueless, crass and hysterical principal.”
Then comes a crush of recent nominees: Hannah Einbinder of “Hacks” and, from “Ted Lasso,” Juno Temple and reigning champ Hannah Waddingham. Following them, highly regarded performers Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”) and Molly Shannon (“The Other Two”). The field is so strong that, in the first round, perennial contenders Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), “Schmigadoon’s” Cecily Strong (who had “SNL’s” most stunning moment of the season with her clown/abortion monologue) and buzzy newcomer Paulina Alexis of “Reservation Dogs” didn’t make the top eight.
They’re in very good company: Previous winner Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Girls5eva”), current Oscar honoree Ariana DeBose (“Shmigadoon”), previous nominee Sara Goldberg (“Barry”) and Oscar nominees Amy Ryan (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”) also didn’t make the initial cut. (Glenn Whipp says, “Can I put in a plug for the always sublime Ryan, who [REDACTED] in the surprising finale of ‘Only Murders’?”)
Emmy voters clearly have their work cut out for them in this stacked category.
1. Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
2. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
3. Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)
4. Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
5. Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
6. Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
7. Molly Shannon (“The Other Two”)
8. Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)
9. Amy Ryan (“Only Murders in the Building”)
10. Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
11. Cecily Strong (“Schmigadoon”)
12. Paulina Alexis (“Reservation Dogs”)
13. Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
14. Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)
15. (tie) Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Girls5eva”)
15. (tie) Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
1. Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
2. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
3. (tie) Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)
3. (tie) Cecily Strong (“Schmigadoon”)
5. Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
6. (tie) Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)
6. (tie) Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
6. (tie) Molly Shannon (“The Other Two”)
“Janelle James as the apathetic, self-centered, morally challenged principal Ava Coleman of ‘Abbott Elementary.’ Period.”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
1. Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
2. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
3. Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
4. Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)
5. Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
6. Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
7. Molly Shannon (“The Other Two”)
8. Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)
“Thursday is low-key the sexiest day of the week, and Janelle James is low-key giving the breakout comedy performance of the year as ‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Principal Ava.”
Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
1. Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
2. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
3. Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)
4. Paulina Alexis (“Reservation Dogs”)
5. Molly Shannon (“The Other Two”)
6. Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
7. Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)
8. Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
“It’s not rare to see multiple nominees from one show in the supporting categories, so I hope it happens for Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph. I’m also rooting for the entire ‘Reservation Dogs’ cast, but I was especially charmed by Paulina Alexis’ Willie Jack.”
Trey Mangum
Shadow and Act
1. Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
2. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
3. Molly Shannon (“The Other Two”)
4. Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)
5. Amy Ryan (“Only Murders in the Building”)
6. Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)
7. Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
8. Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)
“Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph should duke it out in this test of which educator gets the Emmy.”
Matt Roush
TV Guide
1. Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
2. Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
3. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
4. Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
5. Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
6. Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
7. Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
8. Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Girls5eva”)
“All hail the debut of Janelle Jones as ‘Abbott’s’ clueless, crass and hysterical principal. Kudos as well to Sheryl Lee Ralph as the school’s formidable veteran teacher. In the days before streaming and pay-cable dominance, they’d be shoo-ins. If ‘Ted Lasso’ doesn’t sweep, they may even stand a chance of winning.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
1. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
2. Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
3. Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
4. Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
5. Amy Ryan (“Only Murders in the Building”)
6. Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
7. Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)
8. Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)
“Can I put in a plug for the always sublime Ryan, who [REDACTED] in the surprising finale of ‘Only Murders’?”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Current champ Brett Goldstein leads in Round 1, but the competition is fierce. Several shows — “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “Saturday Night Live” and Goldstein’s series, “Ted Lasso” — land multiple spots on the list. Two panelists single out Brian Tyree Henry of “Atlanta” (Trey Mangum says he “may be the best Emmy shot for ‘Atlanta’ this year”; Matt Roush calls him a “strong contender”) and two others name David Hyde Pierce (Lorraine Ali and Glenn Whipp, who says after his 11 noms for his work on “Frasier,” Hyde Pierce is “due to resurface for his delightful turn in ‘Julia’”).
Matt Roush gives a special shout-out to “Ghosts’” “Brandon Scott Jones channeling the spirit of the great Paul Lynde.”
Panelist Tracy Brown points out an issue the Television Academy may have to figure out someday soon, spotlighted by nonbinary performer Vico Ortiz choosing to submit in this category: “Vico Ortiz is fantastic in one of my favorite shows of the year. But it feels unfair that the only way to recognize a nonbinary actor’s performance, especially when playing a nonbinary character, is by having them choose which gendered category they’d like to be submitted for consideration. I understand ‘actor’ by itself is not necessarily a gendered word, but because there are ‘actor’ and ‘actress’ categories at the Emmys, it seems disingenuous to say that either is truly gender-neutral. I’m not sure what the best solution is, so everyone should just go watch ‘Our Flag Means Death.’”
1. Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
2. Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)
3. Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
4. LaKeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”)
5. (tie) Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
5. (tie) Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
5. (tie) Harvey Guillen (“What We Do in the Shadows”)
8. Gary Farmer (“Reservation Dogs”)
9. Vico Ortiz (“Our Flag Means Death”)
10. (tie) Jay Ellis (“Insecure”)
10. (tie) David Hyde Pierce (“Julia”)
12. Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)
13. Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
14. Brandon Scott Jones (“Ghosts”)
15. (tie) Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)
15. (tie) Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)
15. (tie) Stephen Root (“Barry”)
18. (tie) Owen Daniels (“Upload”)
18. (tie) Ben Schwartz (“The Afterparty”)
20. (tie) Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)
20. (tie) Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
1. Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
2. LaKeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”)
3. (tie) Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)
3. (tie) Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
5. Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
6. (tie) Owen Daniels (“Upload”)
6. (tie) Jay Ellis (“Insecure”)
6. (tie) David Hyde Pierce (“Julia”)
“My top picks here are actors in returning comedies, at least four of whom happen to appear in the same series. Anthony Carrigan as Chechen mobster NoHo Hank and Henry Winkler as acting coach Gene Cousineau in Season 3 of ‘Barry’ deliver stellar and unforgettable performances. So do LaKeith Stanfield and Brian Tyree Henry in Season 3 of ‘Atlanta.’ My favorites from new shows are names that are familiar to series television: David Hyde Pierce, who plays Julia Child’s husband in ‘Julia,’ had a long career playing Niles Crane on ‘Frasier,’ and Tyler James Williams, who portrays a substitute teacher in ‘Abbott Elementary,’ played the young Chris Rock in ‘Everybody Hates Chris.’”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
1. Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
2. Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
3. Harvey Guillen (“What We Do in the Shadows”)
4. Gary Farmer (“Reservation Dogs”)
5. Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)
6. Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
7. Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
8. Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
“Tony Shalhoub is a lovely man but he has enough Emmys — and ‘Maisel’ is at least two seasons past its prime. Could we give his spot to Tyler James Williams, so delightfully deadpan as Gregory in ‘Abbott Elementary,’ instead?”
Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
1. Vico Ortiz (“Our Flag Means Death”)
2. Gary Farmer (“Reservation Dogs”)
3. Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
4. Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)
5. Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
6. LaKeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”)
7. Harvey Guillen (“What We Do in the Shadows”)
8. David Hyde Pierce (“Julia”)
“Vico Ortiz is fantastic in one of my favorite shows of the year. But it feels unfair that the only way to recognize a nonbinary actor’s performance, especially when playing a nonbinary character, is by having them choose which gendered category they’d like to be submitted for consideration. I understand ‘actor’ by itself is not necessarily a gendered word, but because there are ‘actor’ and ‘actress’ categories at the Emmys, it seems disingenuous to say that either is truly gender-neutral. I’m not sure what the best solution is, so everyone should just go watch ‘Our Flag Means Death.’”
Trey Mangum
Shadow and Act
1. Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)
2. Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
3. LaKeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”)
4. Jay Ellis (“Insecure”)
5. Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
6. Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)
7. Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)
8. Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
“Brian Tyree Henry may be the best Emmy shot for ‘Atlanta’ this year. “
Matt Roush
TV Guide
1. Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
2. Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)
3. Harvey Guillen (“What We Do in the Shadows”)
4. Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)
5. Brandon Scott Jones (“Ghosts”)
6. Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)
7. Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
8. Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
“Another great season for ‘Ted Lasso’s’ solid bench of supporting players. Any of them could win, but ‘Atlanta’s’ Brian Tyree Henry as a rapper abroad is also a strong contender. (And I have a soft spot for ‘Ghosts’’ Brandon Scott Jones channeling the spirit of the great Paul Lynde.)”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
1. Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
2. Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
3. Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
4. LaKeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”)
5. David Hyde Pierce (“Julia”)
6. Stephen Root (“Barry”)
7. Ben Schwartz (“The Afterparty”)
8. Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)
“Hyde Pierce was nominated 11 times and won four Emmys for ‘Frasier.’ He’s due to resurface for his delightful turn in ‘Julia.’”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
There are always mega-buzzy entries in the limited series category, though as panelist Glenn Whipp points out, perhaps not as obsessively so as in years past (“Watchmen,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Mare of Easttown,” we’re looking at you). However, there’s a clear favorite in Round 1: Hulu’s “Dopesick” is No. 1 in the panelists’ hearts, votes and comments.
Lorraine Ali says, “‘Dopesick’ reigns supreme in illustrating the ripple effects of the [rich and powerful’s] bottomless greed,” and panelist Kristen Baldwin urges voters not to “cast a ballot until you’ve seen Hulu’s heart-wrenching ‘Dopesick’ and Peacock’s body-horror thriller ‘Dr. Death!’”
In second place, “White Lotus” is nearly 10 points back of the leader, and then there’s a long dropoff to the rest of the pack.
1. “Dopesick”
2. “The White Lotus”
3. “The Dropout”
4. “Dr. Death”
5. “Station Eleven”
6. (tie) “Maid”
6. (tie) “The Staircase”
8. “Pam and Tommy”
9. (tie) “The First Lady”
9. (tie) “Midnight Mass”
11. “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
12. “Moon Knight”
13. (tie) “The Girl From Plainville”
13. (tie) “Under the Banner of Heaven”
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
1. (tie) “Dopesick”
1. (tie) “Pam and Tommy”
3. (tie) “Dr. Death”
3. (tie) “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
5. “Maid”
“Limited series has no shortage of narratives about the bad behavior of the rich and powerful, but ‘Dopesick’ reigns supreme in illustrating the ripple effects of their bottomless greed. Oh, you thought I was going to praise ‘White Lotus’? No, though I am also rooting for a show centered around another set of wealthy idiots, ‘Pam and Tommy.’ The Hulu original series is such a culturally smart and entertaining take on an incredibly dumb and defining moment in the evolution of American celebrity.”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
1. “Dopesick”
2. “Dr. Death”
3. “Midnight Mass”
4. “The White Lotus”
5. “Maid”
“This category threatens to be overrun by true-story adaptations that range from mediocre (‘The Girl From Plainville,’ ‘Pam & Tommy’) to flat-out bad (‘Inventing Anna’). Voters, don’t cast a ballot until you’ve seen Hulu’s heart-wrenching ‘Dopesick’ and Peacock’s body-horror thriller ‘Dr. Death’!”
Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
1. “Dopesick”
2. “Station Eleven”
3. “The White Lotus”
4. “Moon Knight”
5. “The Dropout”
“The limited nomination slots in this category mean that even ‘Station Eleven’ feels like an underdog.”
Trey Mangum
Shadow and Act
1. “The Staircase”
2. “The Dropout”
3. “The White Lotus”
4. “Dopesick”
5. “The Girl From Plainville”
“‘Dopesick’ may be the only series that really lives up to the prestige of its performances, but ‘The White Lotus’ could be the one remembered all this time later.”
Matt Roush
TV Guide
1. “Dopesick”
2. “The White Lotus”
3. “The First Lady”
4. “Station Eleven”
5. “The Dropout”
“Too many great choices, too few slots. Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’ feels the most urgent, while Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’ delivers marquee star casting. HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ was the obsession no one saw coming, and that sort of buzz is Emmy bait.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
1. “Dopesick”
2. “The White Lotus”
3. “Maid”
4. “The Dropout”
5. “Under the Banner of Heaven”
“As always, lots of choices … but none with the buzz of past years. It’ll come down to which platform can get the most eyeballs on their pretty-good series.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
The Holocaust-themed “The Survivor” holds a narrow lead over the school-shooting-themed “The Fallout” in Round 1, with the Tom Morello-blessed “Metal Lords” making noise and Stephen Soderbergh’s virtual-assistant-themed twist on “Rear Window” and “Blow Up”/“Blow Out,” “Kimi,” making the cut as well.
Opinions vary widely among the panelists — is the field “stronger than usual,” as Glenn Whipp says, or “forgettable (as usual),” as Matt Roush says? Roush calls “Survivor” “the only acceptable choice,” but Trey Mangum says “The Fallout” “is by far the crown jewel” and Kristen Baldwin is “putting all my eggs in the ‘Single Black Female’ basket. Five million viewers can’t be wrong!”
But two panelists wonder what we’re doing here: Tracy Brown asks, “What is a TV movie in the age of streaming?” Or, as Lorraine Ali puts it: “Such a relevant and necessary category ... in 1982. It makes zero sense that this category still exists when the line between film and television is nearly gone. Is it an Oscar nominee, an Emmy contender or a ‘movie’ that’s actually more like a pilot/launch pad for a future series?”
1. “The Survivor”
2. “The Fallout”
3. (tie) “Metal Lords”
3. (tie) “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”
5. (tie) “Kimi”
5. (tie) “Ray Donovan”
7. “The House”
8. “Better Nate Than Ever”
9. “Single Black Female”
10. “The Sky Is Everywhere”
11. (tie) “Help”
11. (tie) “Crush”
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
1. “Metal Lords”
2. (tie) “Kimi”
2. (tie) “The Survivor”
2. (tie) “The House”
5. “The Sky Is Everywhere”
“Such a relevant and necessary category ... in 1982. It makes zero sense that this category still exists when the line between film and television is nearly gone. Is it an Oscar nominee, an Emmy contender or a ‘movie’ that’s actually more like a pilot/launch pad for a future series? But if we must: Netflix’s ‘Metal Lords,’ co-produced and written by ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunner D.B. Weiss and blessed with the musical oversight of Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello. This headbanging comedy follows a trio of high school misfits as they attempt to win a battle of the bands, playing heavy metal, present day. Nothing better than hearing Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ played on cello.”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
1. “Single Black Female”
2. “Better Nate Than Ever”
3. “Metal Lords”
4. “The Survivor”
5. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”
“Putting all my eggs in the ‘Single Black Female’ basket. Five million viewers can’t be wrong!”
Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
1. “The Fallout”
2. “The House”
3. “Kimi”
4. “Crush”
5. “Metal Lords”
“What is a TV movie in the age of streaming? That said, the stop-motion animated ‘The House’ is somehow both unsettling and charming.”
Trey Mangum
Shadow and Act
1. “The Fallout”
2. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”
3. “The Survivor”
4. “Better Nate Than Ever”
5. “Kimi”
“With a great Jenna Ortega performance, ‘The Fallout’ is by far the crown jewel.”
Matt Roush
TV Guide
1. “The Survivor”
2. “Ray Donovan”
3. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”
4. “The Sky Is Everywhere”
5. “Kimi”
“HBO’s Holocaust film ‘The Survivor’ is the only acceptable choice in an otherwise mostly forgettable (as usual) field.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
1. “The Survivor”
2. “Ray Donovan”
3. “The Fallout”
4. “Help”
5. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”
“Barry Levinson’s boxing biopic, ‘The Survivor,’ leads a stronger-than-usual class.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
In an extremely tight first round, only nine points separate the five actresses to make the cut. Some very big names, including Emmy winners and Oscar winners, hover below the Top 5. Rising above, in the eyes of the panel, are Amanda Seyfried of “The Dropout” and Margaret Qualley of “Maid.”
Panelist Trey Mangum says, “I’d have said one of the women from ‘The First Lady’ a few months ago, but both Amanda Seyfried and Margaret Qualley seem very solid here.”
Glenn Whipp calls Qualley “the class of the field for her moving portrayal of a young woman who defies categorization.” Matt Roush says, “Seyfried’s layered performance as ‘The Dropout’s’ fraudulent Elizabeth Holmes could deliver an upset.” And Tracy Brown says, “I was as fascinated with Amanda Seyfried’s transformation as I was with Elizabeth Holmes’ actual story.”
And why isn’t the A-list trio from “The First Lady” dominating the category? “Pssst, Emmy voters,” whispers Kristen Baldwin: “Other than Michelle Pfeiffer’s performance as Betty Ford, ‘The First Lady’ was not good. Let’s not pretend it was!”
1. Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)
2. Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)
3. Gillian Anderson (“The First Lady”)
4. (tie) Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)
4. (tie) Jenna Ortega (“The Fallout”)
6. (tie) Beanie Feldstein (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)
6. (tie) Viola Davis (“The First Lady”)
8. Michelle Pfeiffer (“The First Lady”)
9. Claire Foy (“A Very British Scandal”)
10. Anne Hathaway (“WeCrashed”)
11. (tie) Mackenzie Davis (“Station Eleven”)
11. (tie) Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
1. Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)
2. (tie) Gillian Anderson (“The First Lady”)
2. (tie) Beanie Feldstein (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)
4. (tie) Viola Davis (“The First Lady”)
4. (tie) Claire Foy (“A Very British Scandal”)
“Lily James achieved the impossible: She made us respect Pamela Anderson with an empathetic and substantial portrayal of the ‘Baywatch’ pin-up gal, but the women of ‘White Lotus’ may overshadow the competition in this contest because the academy loves stories about rich folks eating each other alive (see ‘Succession’).”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
1. Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)
2. Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)
3. Anne Hathaway (“WeCrashed”)
4. Michelle Pfeiffer (“The First Lady”)
5. Claire Foy (“A Very British Scandal”)
“Pssst, Emmy voters: Other than Michelle Pfeiffer’s performance as Betty Ford, ‘The First Lady’ was not good. Let’s not pretend it was!”
Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
1. Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)
2. Jenna Ortega (“The Fallout”)
3. Gillian Anderson (“The First Lady”)
4. Viola Davis (“The First Lady”)
5. Mackenzie Davis (“Station Eleven”)
“I was as fascinated with Amanda Seyfried’s transformation as I was with Elizabeth Holmes’ actual story.”
Trey Mangum
Shadow and Act
1. Jenna Ortega (“The Fallout”)
2. Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)
3. Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)
4. Viola Davis (“The First Lady”)
5. Gillian Anderson (“The First Lady”)
“I’d have said one of the women from ‘The First Lady’ a few months ago, but both Amanda Seyfried and Margaret Qualley seem very solid here.”
Matt Roush
TV Guide
1. Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)
2. Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)
3. Michelle Pfeiffer (“The First Lady”)
4. Gillian Anderson (“The First Lady”)
5. Viola Davis (“The First Lady”)
“The trio of amazing actresses playing first ladies may dominate the category, but Amanda Seyfried’s layered performance as ‘The Dropout’s’ fraudulent Elizabeth Holmes could deliver an upset.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
1. Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)
2. Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)
3. Beanie Feldstein (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)
4. Claire Foy (“A Very British Scandal”)
5. Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)
“Lots of A-listers, including a host of past Oscar winners (Roberts, Zellweger, Davis, Chastain, Hathaway). But Qualley is the class of the field for her moving portrayal of a young woman who defies categorization.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Michael Keaton is way out in front, with more than double the points of the second-place score (Oscar Isaac and Andrew Garfield, tied); in fact, Keaton has nearly as many points in Round 1 as the next three contenders combined.
Panelist Lorraine Ali calls Keaton’s work “nothing short of brilliant”; Trey Mangum calls it “riveting”; Matt Roush says Keaton “will likely add an Emmy to his other awards.” Glenn Whipp warns: “If Michael Keaton’s prior acceptance speeches for ‘Dopesick’ have destroyed you, steel yourself. He’s going to be delivering another at the Emmys in September.”
After Keaton, the panel seems confident of only Isaac and Garfield — though Marvel may move Isaac’s “Moon Knight” from limited to drama series, judging from a revised tweet suggesting there may be a Season 2. By the way, Isaac makes the list twice, also getting love for his work in “Scenes From a Marriage.” Tracy Brown says, “Even if Oscar Isaac is recognized for ‘Scenes From a Marriage,’ I’m going to count it as a win for ‘Moon Knight.’”
Five points separate the remaining 11 actors on the list, including Ben Foster for the Holocaust boxing drama “The Survivor,” Oscar winner Colin Firth for “The Staircase” and Sebastian Stan for his transformative work in “Pam & Tommy.”
1. Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)
2. (tie) Oscar Isaac (“Moon Knight’)
2. (tie) Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)
4. Ben Foster (“The Survivor”)
5. Joshua Jackson (“Dr. Death”)
6. (tie) Paul Bettany (“A Very British Scandal”)
6. (tie) Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)
6. (tie) William Jackson Harper (“Love Life”)
9. Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”)
10. (tie) Benjamin Bratt (“DMZ”)
10. (tie) Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)
10. (tie) Hamish Linklater (“Midnight Mass”)
13. (tie) Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)
13. (tie) Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan: The Movie”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
1. Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)
2. Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)
3. Paul Bettany (“A Very British Scandal”)
4. Oscar Isaac (“Moon Knight”)
5. Joshua Jackson (“Dr. Death”)
“Michael Keaton’s performance in ‘Dopesick’ as Dr. Samuel Finnix, a small-town Appalachia physician who watches OxyContin decimate the community before becoming addicted to it himself, is nothing short of brilliant. Sebastian Stan’s portrayal of rocker Tommy Lee in ‘Pam & Tommy’ also should be recognized as a strong contender.”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
1. Joshua Jackson (“Dr. Death”)
2. Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)
3. Hamish Linklater (“Midnight Mass”)
4. Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)
5. Paul Bettany (“A Very British Scandal”)
“It’ll be a true-crime crime if Joshua Jackson isn’t recognized here for his chilling-charming turn as the titular ‘Dr. Death.’ And here’s hoping Netflix still has enough money to push for ‘Midnight Mass’’ brilliant Hamish Linklater.”
Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
1. Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)
2. Oscar Isaac (“Moon Knight”)
3. Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)
4. Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)
5. Benjamin Bratt (“DMZ”)
“Even if Oscar Isaac is recognized for ‘Scenes From a Marriage,’ I’m going to count it as a win for ‘Moon Knight.’”
Trey Mangum
Shadow and Act
1. William Jackson Harper (“Love Life”)
2. Oscar Isaac (“Moon Knight”)
3. Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)
4. Benjamin Bratt (“DMZ”)
5. Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)
“Michael Keaton’s ‘Dopesick’ performance is riveting but would Colin Firth be able to crash with ‘The Staircase’ last-minute? “
Matt Roush
TV Guide
1. Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)
2. Ben Foster (“The Survivor”)
3. Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)
4. Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan: The Movie”)
5. Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)
“Michael Keaton will likely add an Emmy to his other awards as ‘Dopesick’s’ conflicted small-town doctor, addicted to the very pain meds he’s ashamed to have prescribed to others.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
1. Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)
2. Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)
3. Ben Foster (“The Survivor”)
4. Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)
5. Paul Bettany (“A Very British Scandal”)
“If Michael Keaton’s prior acceptance speeches for ‘Dopesick’ have destroyed you, steel yourself. He’s going to be delivering another at the Emmys in September.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
From the Oscars to the Emmys.
Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.