Jerrod Carmichael will host Golden Globes in first broadcast since ceremony’s downfall

In September, we learned the Golden Globe Awards were returning to TV after more than a year of chaos among its host organization. Now we know who will be hosting the NBC broadcast: comic Jerrod Carmichael.

Following in the footsteps of Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler before him, the comedian — a three-year veteran of NBC’s “The Carmichael Show” — will take the show’s helm at the Beverly Hilton in January.

Last year’s Globes ceremony was a low-key event with no telecast or even a livestream as the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. regrouped following a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation that revealed a striking lack of diversity among the group‘s membership along with self-dealing and other ethical lapses.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” Helen Hoehne, HFPA president, said in a statement. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

In September, the HFPA added more than 100 international, nonmember voters to its ranks, in addition to the 22 new members — six of whom are Black — that it added the year prior. The formerly nonprofit group also sold its assets to interim Chief Executive Todd Boehly in July, turning the organization into a for-profit venture.

Meanwhile, Carmichael won an Emmy earlier this year for writing on a variety special for his third HBO comedy showcase, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.”

Carmichael came out as gay in the April special — which also revealed his true first name, Rothaniel — explaining later to The Times that he did so because he “felt tired of lying.”

“It just became too much lies. Lies beget lies. Secrets feel gross and once you’re aware of it, it’s just a burden,” he said. “Sin is its own punishment. The punishment for lying is that you’re a liar. It’s its own hell and I just grew tired of it.”

The 80th Golden Globes will air on NBC starting at 5 p.m. Pacific on Jan. 10.