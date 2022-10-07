Newport Beach mayor calls on citizens to step up, show their city some love

Good morning. It’s Friday, Oct. 7. I’m Carol Cormaci, bringing you today’s TimesOC newsletter with the latest roundup of news and events.

In 2018, the nonprofit Trellis — a group of area churches focused on collaborative solutions to pressing local issues — began organizing annual “Love Costa Mesa” events to encourage volunteers from throughout the city to give some TLC to their hometown.

That first year several projects were tackled on a Saturday morning in October that included beautifying several public school campuses, removing invasive plants from a park, sprucing up the YMCA, helping a woman with a terminal illness clean out her recently deceased father’s house, writing thank-you notes to City Hall and other acts that demonstrated residents’ generosity of spirit and appreciation for their community.

The Trellis effort has continued since then and evolved to include “Labors of Love” projects at other times of the year. For a closer look at how those projects help people in need, you can find it in the Daily Pilot coverage of a Labor of Love day that was held in April.

These charitable activities in his neighboring city of Costa Mesa captured the imagination of a member of the Newport Beach City Council, current Mayor Kevin Muldoon, who in May announced a campaign he’s calling “Renew Newport.” It calls for collaborative efforts between faith-based nonprofits and private citizens.

On Oct. 15, that campaign will expand with “Love Newport Beach” Volunteer Day, organized, like the “Love Costa Mesa” program, by Trellis International.

“I’m very excited for Renew Newport’s first volunteer day on Oct. 15, and I encourage everyone to participate,” Muldoon said in a news release. “It’s a great way to be more engaged with your community, to renew relationships with your neighbors and contribute to the renewal of Newport Beach.”

Roughly 100 people have signed up so far, according to Reina Cuthill, a Trellis director. They are prepared with enough projects to keep at least 500 volunteers busy that morning, Daily Pilot reporter Lilly Nguyen explains in her story about the pending event.

Those projects include activities such as writing notes of encouragement to hospital patients and seniors, yard beautification, beach cleanups, park cleanups, painting, handing out homemade cookies and water bottles to bus drivers, and offering water bottles to runners in local parks. Sign-ups are accepted at renewnewport.com.

To learn more about Trellis International, visit its website here.

MORE NEWS

An excavator on Tuesday of this week sits parked next to a section of railroad tracks where work is being done due to erosion of beach sand from recent big surf in San Clemente. (Hayne Palmour IV / For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

— California and Orange County transportation officials declared an emergency and approved $6 million this week for construction to stabilize the sliding railroad tracks in San Clemente, a job expected to take 30 to 45 days before passenger service can resume. Transit officials suspended Amtrak passenger and Metrolink commuter rail service until further notice between Orange and San Diego counties because of the gradually moving hillside along about 700 feet of the tracks just north of Camp Pendleton.

— An electric-powered streetcar that will run about 4 miles from Santa Ana to Garden Grove may be a boon to some businesses on a 4th Street strip that is starting to cater to high-end customers. But current residents of the area worry this project is a slide into gentrification that will displace them from their homes, according to this story by my colleagues Gabriel San Román and Hannah Fry.

— A vote on an underground utility assessment district in a Laguna Beach neighborhood was postponed this week after residents called on the city to increase its contribution to the project and reduce the financial burden on the 20 affected property owners. The Diamond Street district would see the removal of eight utility poles and more than 1,000 linear feet of overhead wires at an estimated cost of $2.15 million.

— A man suspected of stealing two vehicles at gunpoint in Newport Beach and then hiding from officers in a partially built home in that city’s Dover Shores neighborhood Tuesday surrendered hours after the alleged carjackings, police said Wednesday. Alfredo M. Hopgood, a 26-year-old Costa Mesa resident, was booked on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading police, being a felon in possession of a gun, violating parole and additional firearms-related offenses.

— A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter and drunken driving in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway. The CHP received calls that Dylan Erric Robinson was driving a Toyota Prius northbound in the southbound diamond lane on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at the San Diego (405) Freeway early Sunday morning. By the time an officer arrived in the area three minutes later, Robinson was entering the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway HOV transition road to the southbound Costa Mesa (55) transition road going northbound, according to the CHP. Moments later the Prius slammed into a Subaru, killing its passenger, Anaheim resident Reinne J. Lim, and injuring its driver, Tommy Le, of Costa Mesa.

— Gas prices across Southern California dipped slightly on Thursday for the first time in weeks that saw record highs, but concerns about OPEC+'s decision to cut oil production makes it unclear how long any relief at the pump will last, according to this story by L.A. Times writer Grace Toohey.

LIFE & LEISURE

Thick and fluffy Japanese pancakes from Tangaroa Terrace at the Disneyland Resort. (Edwin Goei)

— Food reviewer Edwin Goei writes this week on the ever-expanding food options at the Disneyland Resort and provides readers with a look at eight of the best dishes he’s found there recently. Here’s a partial list to whet your palate: Japanese soufflé pancakes from Tangaroa Terrace at the Disneyland Hotel, quesabirria tacos at Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill at Disney’s California Adventure, and a bulgogi burrito, which joins pork ramen and banh mi, and can be found at Lucky Fortune Cookery at California Adventure. For the complete low-down of all the delectable dishes, read the full story here.

— Pumpkins pack the wooden shelves of artisan Halloween Boutique, a seasonal offering of Roger’s Gardens at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Road, Corona del Mar. This year’s theme honors the Pumpkin King through the nursery’s “Nightmare” shop. Artists craft whimsical pumpkins of all shapes and faces that furnish the boutique, which is split into spooky, aesthetically themed areas. If you’re seeking live pumpkins, never fear. There are plenty outside, from $1.99 minis to $149 Big Macs. Hours, through Oct. 31, are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For a a list of such Halloween-themed locations, read “16 L.A. and O.C. pumpkin experiences that scream fall” compiled by Jessica Benda for the L.A. Times.

SPORTS

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge follows through on a solo home run Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, his 62nd of the season, as Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff, left, and umpire Randy Rosenberg, rear, look on. The owner of an Orange County sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered the fan who caught the ball $2 million. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

— JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, a sports memorabilia auction house, says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run, according to this item in the L.A. Times. Cohen told the Associated Press that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied. “I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it,” Cohen said in a telephone interview with the AP on Wednesday.

—The Angels announced before Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics that Phil Nevin signed a one-year contract to remain the team’s manager for the 2023 season.

— Costa Mesa High School’s sixth successive Battle for the Bell series sweep in girls’ volleyball proved to be the toughest, according to this coverage of Tuesday’s game by Daily Pilot contributing writer Scott French. The Mustangs had to dig deep to fend off inspired Estancia High. The five-set home victory was the tightest fight between the archrivals in the 13 straight meetings Costa Mesa has won since the Eagles’ 2015 sweep, and it assured a CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoff berth.

CALENDAR THIS

Gina Esguerra, right, of Barefoot Books, shows customers a selection of books for children at the Home and Holiday Expo in October 2019. The 45th annual show takes place the weekend of Oct. 15 through 16. (Raul Roa)

— The 45th annual O.C. Family, Fun & Home Expo is set for Oct. 15 through 16 at the O.C. fairgrounds in Costa Mesa, featuring DIY workshops, family activities, health and fitness offerings and more. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Visitors can preregister here for free admission.

— Discovery Cube Orange County, 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana, has launched its inaugural Pumpkin Palooza Festival. The attraction, set to continue through Halloween, features dance parties, bumper cars, corn mazes and other spooky fun for the season. Costumed kids welcomed. Tickets, priced at $8 for Discovery Cube members and $10 for nonmembers, are required and can be purchased online here.

— Curtis Theatre and Southgate Productions present “Sondheim on Sondheim,” Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Directed by Jonathan Infante and Tara Pitt; music direction by Rod Bagheri. Curtis Theatre, 1 Civic Center Circle, Brea. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors and first responders, $23 for students. They can be purchased online here.

KEEP IN TOUCH

If you have a memory or story about Orange County, I would love to read and share it in this space. Please try to keep your submission to 100 words or less and include your name and current city of residence.

I’d appreciate your help in making this the best newsletter it can be. Please send news tips, your memory of life in O.C., or comments to carol.cormaci@latimes.com.

