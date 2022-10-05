Angels give Phil Nevin one-year contract to return as manager

Phil Nevin will return for the 2023 season as manager, the Angels announced Wednesday before their final game of the season.

Nevin was the team’s interim manager for most of the 2022 season. The former third base coach was promoted to the role after Joe Maddon was fired on June 7 , in the middle of a franchise-record 14-game losing streak.

“He told me to just take this opportunity and run with it, and be the person I am, which I plan to do,” said Nevin, to The Times’ Mike DiGiovanna, in June of the advice Maddon gave him upon the job changes. “If I’m trying to be somebody else, they’re gonna see right through that. So be authentic, be up front and be honest with these guys, and I think they’ll appreciate that.”

The Angels ae 46-59 since Nevin took over as manager.

This is a developing story.

