A woman poses in front of an outdoor structure decorated with hay and pumpkins
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lifestyle

16 L.A. and O.C. pumpkin experiences that scream fall

By Jessica Benda
A breezy 82 degrees is the Southern California signal that autumn is here — and so are pumpkin patches. From decades-old family endeavors to budding businesses, local patches celebrate the season with a personal touch. And, if you ask their owners, they’re all looking forward to the same thing: the joy of the people who visit.

“A lot of Halloween is spooky, spooky, scary, but this is that really heartwarming, cherished time where the family can come together and just create these lasting memories,” said Lyra Marble, owner of Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Culver City. “That’s what pumpkin patches do.”

How to do "fall" in L.A., according to a guy from Vermont ILLUSTRATION BY SUSANA SANCHEZ / L.A. TIMES.

Lifestyle

How you can tell it’s fall in L.A., according to a guy from Vermont

From heat-map red to Dodger blue, L.A.'s autumnal colors are there if you just know where to look.

Most patches expand beyond pumpkins to offer a bounty of fall activities like hayrides and corn mazes. Below are pleasant patches, innovative festivities and sprawling farms for your pumpkin fix in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Pricing and hours may change throughout the season.

A man spins a young girl among the pumpkins at Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Fest.
(Tom Zasadzinski / Cal Poly Pomona)

Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Fest

Pomona Event
At Cal Poly Pomona’s 20-acre AGRIscapes Center, 30,000 university-grown pumpkins swarm the grounds. Pumpkin Hill, a sprawling haven, is open on Thursdays and Fridays, but the weekend is when the live music kicks in. Patrol the sunflower patch, wander the corn maze or frolic at the petting farm. Most activities cost $2 to $4, and several food vendors are on-site. Check out the Farm Store for ghost pumpkins, warty gourds and seasonal decor. All sales are cashless, except some food and craft vendors.

Hours: Through Oct. 30. Weekends run from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Closed Mondays through Wednesdays.

Admission: Weekend tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children ages 3 to 12, seniors and those with a Cal Poly Pomona ID. Weekday admission is $6 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 to 12, and $4 for seniors and those with a Cal Poly Pomona ID. Tickets only sold online.
The "Carved" event at Descanso Gardens where the night is lit by hundreds of carved pumpkins.
(Jake Fabricius)

Carved at Descanso Gardens

La Cañada Flintridge Event
The annual “Carved” event at Descanso Gardens offers a mile-long tribute to autumn’s best mascot. This walk takes about an hour as visitors stroll past elaborately carved pumpkins, including exploring a little house crafted out of pumpkins, corn and other natural materials. Walk through the hay maze at no extra charge.

The newest addition is the Belgian art installation “Rhizome,” composed of overhead neon ropes that mimic a tree’s roots. Find it in the new Ghost Garden while enjoying the other UV lights scattered throughout. UV stickers and paint are sold on the Main Lawn.

Hours: Oct. 7-31, 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is staggered hourly, and visitors can stay until closing regardless of entry time.

Admission: Depending on the day, ticket prices are $20 to $26 for members and $32 to $38 for nonmembers. Admission is only sold online in advance.
Children sit on pumpkins at Forneris Farms.
(Forneris Farms)

Forneris Farms

Mission Hills Pumpkin Patch
Third-generation farmer John Forneris opens his farm for a homegrown pumpkin patch, train ride and elaborate corn maze. Head to the property’s farm market for fresh produce and seasonal decor.

The corn maze is no small feat. Clutch your map and allow an hour to trek through lush, tall stalks in search of 12 hidden riddles ($20). The maze design changes annually, so returning visitors won’t have an advantage. Directionally challenged visitors will be happy to take the guided train tour around the farm, which stops to let riders pick out an included pumpkin before returning to the station.

Admission: $5 for pumpkin patch entry, which can be redeemed toward the purchase of a minimum $10 pumpkin. The combo maze and train ride ticket is an additional $20. Children under 2 are free with a paid adult. Farm market entry is free. Cash only.

Hours: Oct. 8-31. The pumpkin patch and farm market are open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The corn maze and train ride are only open Monday and Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A row of colorfully lit-up little houses.
(Experiential Supply Co.)

Haunt O’ Ween

Woodland Hills Event
A 220,000-square-foot Halloween playground filled with 35,000 pumpkins awaits in Woodland Hills. Included with admission is trick-or-treating at 10 vibrant houses in a little village, rides like the carousel and other festive activities. The mesmerizing Pumpkin Tunnel installation features 1,500 crafted pumpkins. Originally designed as a drive-thru experience in 2020, the now-walkable tunnel of jack-o'-lanterns is just one of nine themed sections.

“The ethos of Haunt O’ Ween is that the entire holiday lives in one place,” says Jasen Smith, founder of Haunt O’ Ween’s architects, Experiential Supply Co. Every year is reimagined, so past visitors won’t see what they saw last year, except for the iconic Pumpkin Tunnel. And you take home a free pumpkin at the end.

Hours: Through Oct. 31, 4 to 10 p.m. (last entry at 9 p.m.) Closed on Oct. 3-4 and 10-11.

Admission: $36 to $44, depending on the day. Children under 2 enter free.
A man in overalls surrounded by pumpkins at Irvine Park Railroad's Pumpkin Patch.
(Irvine Park Railroad)

Irvine Park Railroad’s Pumpkin Patch

Irvine Pumpkin Patch
Nestled on the sprawling grounds of Irvine Regional Park, this festive pumpkin patch offers a small hay maze, painted picture stands and a not-so-scary haunted house that’s free with admission. The train ride, hayride and cookie decorating costs $7. Face painting and panning for gold costs $14. As for the main event, pumpkins start at $3 but can climb to more than $29. Decorate your own for $14.

Hours: Through Oct. 31. Weekday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekends are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Patch entry is free, but the park’s gate entry is $3 per vehicle on weekdays, $5 per vehicle on weekends and $7 per vehicle on holidays.
Two houses built out of hay and pumpkins at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch
(Pascal Shirley)

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch

Culver City Pumpkin Patch
This family-owned patch enters its 35th year with musicians, giant rocking horses and — of course — overwhelming amounts of pumpkins. Pricing ranges from $1.49 to $1.69 per pound, but not for sale is the elaborate Pumpkin Village. Artists spent two weeks crafting small “houses” with intricate pumpkin walls, which visitors can walk through at the patch. Past sunset, the village lights up in the Halloween spirit.

Food and drink are sold on-site, while activity tickets are $1 each. Bundle pricing is also available. Activities include pumpkin decorating ($12) and a petting zoo ($5). Don’t miss this year’s addition of baby goats.

Tip: Owner Lyra Marble recommends arriving during the late afternoon when the light is at its best, then staying past sunset for the perfect spooky vibes.

Hours: Oct. 7-30, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Activities close at 8:30 p.m.

Admission: $10 to $30, depending on date and arrival time. Tickets aren’t guaranteed at the door, so buy in advance online to secure a spot.
People gather at Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch
(Mr. Jack O’ Lanterns Pumpkin Patch)

Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch

Sawtelle Pumpkin Patch
Carving pumpkins is one thing; bowling with them is another. Find creative games like pumpkin putting and pumpkin smash at Mr. Jack O’ Lanterns Pumpkin Patch. Each activity costs about $3. Along with carving kits and Halloween decorations, the patch sells custom carved or painted pumpkins; or you can test your artistic skills by decorating your own at the patch. You can also summon the pumpkins to you with Mr. Jack O’Lanterns’ porch decorating service. This patch has two other L.A. County locations anyone can visit: 6333 W. 3rd St. at the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles and 17520 Prairie Ave. in Torrance.

Hours: Through Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Admission: Free
A scarecrow hangs amid the pumpkins at Mr. Jones Farm pumpkin patch.
(Mr. Jones Farm)

Mr. Jones Farm

Torrance Pumpkin Patch
At Mr. Jones Farm, a pumpkin patch in Torrance, gigantic pumpkins run up to 150 pounds. After picking out a pumpkin, Tom the turkey waits at the $5 petting zoo with rabbits, chickens and baby pigs. For $20, get all-day admission to all inflatables, including a bounce house and giant slide, while a hayride costs $4. Popcorn and hot dogs are sold on-site.

Another business run by the same family, Debbie and Jeff’s Pumpkin Patch, sells pumpkins in Redondo Beach at 411 S. Pacific Coast Hwy.

Hours: Through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: Free
Scarecrows stand beneath orange lights at Nights of the Jack.
(Nights of the Jack)

Nights of the Jack

Calabasas Event
Flanked by large oak trees in the Santa Monica Mountains, a two-thirds-of-a-mile trail of glowing jack-o’-lanterns twists through King Gillette Ranch. This spooky, sophisticated pumpkin celebration is self-guided, so take as long as you want. Beyond the main attraction, visitors meander the central grounds to watch live pumpkin carvings, buy Halloween gifts at the souvenir shop and stop by the Spookeasy for $9 beers or $15 specialty cocktails. From barbecue to dumplings, the 24-strong food-truck lineup is eclectic, with food prices ranging from $7 to $22.

Hours: Oct. 6-9, Oct. 12-16, Oct. 19-31. Runs 6 to 10 p.m., and time slots must be reserved with online admission.

Admission: Weekdays cost $29.99 to $34.99, Fridays cost $39.99 to $44.99, Saturdays cost $44.99 and Sundays cost $39.99. Kids 2 years and under are free. On-site parking is $9.99 and can be bought with online admission.
Customers gather at Pa's Pumpkin Patch.
(Pa’s Pumpkin Patch)

Pa’s Pumpkin Patch

Long Beach Pumpkin Patch
With the smell of funnel cake and ’60s tunes drifting through the air, Pa’s Pumpkin Patch is an autumn carnival. Fifty years ago, the main attraction was “a goat tied to a pole.” Now, attractions include a (greatly expanded) petting zoo, inflatables, games and rides like the merry-go-round. Activities cost $2.50 to $12.50, with discounts for bundled activities. The patch includes 24 types of pumpkins, many of them edible.

Hours: Through Oct. 31. Before Oct. 17, hours are 1 to 9 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. After Oct. 17, it’s open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Oct. 31, the patch is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $5. Children ages 2 to 5 are $2.50, and children under 2 are free. After Oct. 14, it will be $10 per adult, and then $14 per adult for the last week. Reserve a spot online in advance.
Patrons walk through Robles Pumpkin Festival.
(Plaza West Covina)

Robles Pumpkin Festival

West Covina Pumpkin Patch
“The uglier the pumpkin, the better,” jokes owner Gabriel Robles — and his patch has both warty and pretty pumpkins alike. Outside the Plaza West Covina, it’s a festive spot that aims to keep family tradition alive through games, animals and a slew of pumpkins. Among the activities are 12 inflatables, ranging from a toddler’s dream ball pit to mega slides for more daring kids. A wristband earns access to all; $25 for 30 minutes and $30 for a full hour.

Hours: Through Oct. 31, 1 to 9 p.m. on weekdays, weekends 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: $1 for children, $2 for adults.
Decorative pumpkins at the Roger's Gardens Halloween Boutique
(Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)

Roger’s Gardens Halloween Boutique

Newport Beach Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkins pack the wooden shelves of this artisan Halloween Boutique, a seasonal offering of Roger’s Gardens. This year’s theme honors the Pumpkin King through the nursery’s “Nightmare” shop. Artists craft whimsical pumpkins of all shapes and faces that furnish the boutique, which is split into spooky, aesthetically themed areas. If you’re seeking live pumpkins, never fear. There are plenty outside, from $1.99 minis to $149 Big Macs.

Hours: Through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free
A sign that reads "Shawn's Pumpkin Patch."
(Shawn’s Pumpkin Patch)

Shawn’s Pumpkin Patch

Sawtelle Pumpkin Patch
Three acres in West L.A. turn into a “pumpkin patch amusement park” with two carnival games, a play land and a 12-person train chugging through it all. The petting zoo of pigs, goats and llamas brings the farm to the city, as do the plentiful baskets of gourds and pumpkins. Most activities cost $4, but the bungee jump, rock wall and pony rides are $8 each.

Tip: While a $4 petting zoo ticket lasts about six minutes, you can stay as long as you like if there’s no line — usually during the week.

Hours: Through Oct. 31, hours vary by day. Closed Oct. 5 and 6 and Mondays except Halloween.

A view of the Tanaka Farms pumpkin patch.
(Tanaka Farms)

Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch

Irvine Pumpkin Patch
This working family farm has pumpkins, a wagon ride, barnyard and vegetable patch, where you can harvest your own carrots, cilantro, radishes and onions (four of each for $6). From noon on Fridays through Sundays, the Weekend Fall Harvest Festival offers arts and crafts, games and mini ATV rides. If picking a pumpkin isn’t enough, watch one shoot into the sky out of an air-compressed cannon.

For added fun, hop over to the family’s flower field at Hana Field in Costa Mesa, where you can pick your own sunflowers and scour four acres of pumpkins.

Hours: Through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Halloween hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: $10. Children under 2 and military with valid ID are free. A $10 parking fee applies from Friday at noon through Sunday. Paid parking must be reserved in advance and can be bought online with tickets.
A photo from the Toluca Lake Pumpkin Festival filled with pumpkins and paintings
(Toluca Lake Flowers)

Toluca Lake’s Pumpkin Festival

Toluca Lake Pumpkin Patch
Toluca Lake Florist boosts the autumn spirit with its annual Toluca Lake Pumpkin Festival. Pumpkins run as large as 150 pounds — don’t worry, there are wheelbarrows. There are also pumpkins for carving that start at $10.

A baby alpaca joins this year’s petting zoo of piglets, goats and ducks ($7), while older kids and adults can shriek through the haunted maze ($10). Kids 2 and under are free with a paid adult, though the maze isn’t recommended for little ones. Buy a petting zoo and maze combo ticket for $16, or splurge on an annual pass: $100 for unlimited petting zoo entry, including during the florist’s Christmas tree lot in December.

Hours: Through Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: Free
Pumpkins at Whittier Pumpkin Patch.
(Whittier Pumpkin Patch)

Whittier Pumpkin Patch

West Whittier-Los Nietos Pumpkin Patch
Patrol the pumpkins at this cozy Whittier patch, then paint one after for $12. Younger kids can drive their own mini tractors for $7 or sift through the dirt for gemstones during gem mining for $12. At the jumping area, $17 all-day wristbands are available.

Tip: The Helpful Honda Dealers are expected to hand out vouchers for free pumpkins on Oct. 8, while supplies last.

Hours: Through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free
