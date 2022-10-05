A breezy 82 degrees is the Southern California signal that autumn is here — and so are pumpkin patches. From decades-old family endeavors to budding businesses, local patches celebrate the season with a personal touch. And, if you ask their owners, they’re all looking forward to the same thing: the joy of the people who visit.

“A lot of Halloween is spooky, spooky, scary, but this is that really heartwarming, cherished time where the family can come together and just create these lasting memories,” said Lyra Marble, owner of Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Culver City. “That’s what pumpkin patches do.”

Most patches expand beyond pumpkins to offer a bounty of fall activities like hayrides and corn mazes. Below are pleasant patches, innovative festivities and sprawling farms for your pumpkin fix in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Pricing and hours may change throughout the season.

