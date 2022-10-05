Autumn in Southern California isn’t like autumn in New England. There isn’t the crisp bite to the October air or the crunch of fallen maple leaves or the scent of freshly mulled apple cider wafting out of your local cider mill.

Still, having grown up in New England, I can’t help but be impressed with SoCal’s lineup of pumpkin patches, which go all out on fall festivities despite the latest heat wave.

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The fall harvest is worthy of the celebration. Not many people know what goes into harvesting pumpkins, said Suzannah Underwood, who handles community outreach for Underwood Family Farms in Ventura County.

“Everybody has this wonderful fantasy of going out into the pumpkin fields and picking their own pumpkin,” Underwood said. “They don’t realize how thick the stems are and how prickly the leaves are, so we help them along by pre-harvesting and taking them out to the patch for them.”

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Underwood Family Farms’ annual Harvest Festival, she said, is all about commemorating the harvest and teaching visitors about what goes into it.

In SoCal, the most traditional pumpkin patches happen on real, working farms, many of which have been family-owned for generations. Others set up on parking lots and lean into the autumn carnival scene, complete with mechanical rides, petting zoos and inflatable bounce houses. And other venues create full-on immersive experiences, where Halloween-inspired art installations, intricate lighting displays, elaborately carved pumpkins and more illuminate picturesque walking trails at night.

Here, pumpkin patches aren’t just about the pumpkins; they’re about making unique autumn memories. Here are 22 of them you won’t forget. (Before you visit, check location websites and social media accounts for scheduling updates.)

— Emily Tarinelli