16 L.A. and O.C. pumpkin experiences that scream fall
A breezy 82 degrees is the Southern California signal that autumn is here — and so are pumpkin patches. From decades-old family endeavors to budding businesses, local patches celebrate the season with a personal touch. And, if you ask their owners, they’re all looking forward to the same thing: the joy of the people who visit.
“A lot of Halloween is spooky, spooky, scary, but this is that really heartwarming, cherished time where the family can come together and just create these lasting memories,” said Lyra Marble, owner of Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Culver City. “That’s what pumpkin patches do.”
From heat-map red to Dodger blue, L.A.'s autumnal colors are there if you just know where to look.
Most patches expand beyond pumpkins to offer a bounty of fall activities like hayrides and corn mazes. Below are pleasant patches, innovative festivities and sprawling farms for your pumpkin fix in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Pricing and hours may change throughout the season.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Fest
Hours: Through Oct. 30. Weekends run from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Closed Mondays through Wednesdays.
Admission: Weekend tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children ages 3 to 12, seniors and those with a Cal Poly Pomona ID. Weekday admission is $6 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 to 12, and $4 for seniors and those with a Cal Poly Pomona ID. Tickets only sold online.
Carved at Descanso Gardens
The newest addition is the Belgian art installation “Rhizome,” composed of overhead neon ropes that mimic a tree’s roots. Find it in the new Ghost Garden while enjoying the other UV lights scattered throughout. UV stickers and paint are sold on the Main Lawn.
Hours: Oct. 7-31, 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is staggered hourly, and visitors can stay until closing regardless of entry time.
Admission: Depending on the day, ticket prices are $20 to $26 for members and $32 to $38 for nonmembers. Admission is only sold online in advance.
Forneris Farms
The corn maze is no small feat. Clutch your map and allow an hour to trek through lush, tall stalks in search of 12 hidden riddles ($20). The maze design changes annually, so returning visitors won’t have an advantage. Directionally challenged visitors will be happy to take the guided train tour around the farm, which stops to let riders pick out an included pumpkin before returning to the station.
Admission: $5 for pumpkin patch entry, which can be redeemed toward the purchase of a minimum $10 pumpkin. The combo maze and train ride ticket is an additional $20. Children under 2 are free with a paid adult. Farm market entry is free. Cash only.
Hours: Oct. 8-31. The pumpkin patch and farm market are open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The corn maze and train ride are only open Monday and Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Haunt O’ Ween
“The ethos of Haunt O’ Ween is that the entire holiday lives in one place,” says Jasen Smith, founder of Haunt O’ Ween’s architects, Experiential Supply Co. Every year is reimagined, so past visitors won’t see what they saw last year, except for the iconic Pumpkin Tunnel. And you take home a free pumpkin at the end.
Hours: Through Oct. 31, 4 to 10 p.m. (last entry at 9 p.m.) Closed on Oct. 3-4 and 10-11.
Admission: $36 to $44, depending on the day. Children under 2 enter free.
Irvine Park Railroad’s Pumpkin Patch
Hours: Through Oct. 31. Weekday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekends are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: Patch entry is free, but the park’s gate entry is $3 per vehicle on weekdays, $5 per vehicle on weekends and $7 per vehicle on holidays.
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch
Food and drink are sold on-site, while activity tickets are $1 each. Bundle pricing is also available. Activities include pumpkin decorating ($12) and a petting zoo ($5). Don’t miss this year’s addition of baby goats.
Tip: Owner Lyra Marble recommends arriving during the late afternoon when the light is at its best, then staying past sunset for the perfect spooky vibes.
Hours: Oct. 7-30, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Activities close at 8:30 p.m.
Admission: $10 to $30, depending on date and arrival time. Tickets aren’t guaranteed at the door, so buy in advance online to secure a spot.
Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch
Hours: Through Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Admission: Free
Mr. Jones Farm
Another business run by the same family, Debbie and Jeff’s Pumpkin Patch, sells pumpkins in Redondo Beach at 411 S. Pacific Coast Hwy.
Hours: Through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
Nights of the Jack
Hours: Oct. 6-9, Oct. 12-16, Oct. 19-31. Runs 6 to 10 p.m., and time slots must be reserved with online admission.
Admission: Weekdays cost $29.99 to $34.99, Fridays cost $39.99 to $44.99, Saturdays cost $44.99 and Sundays cost $39.99. Kids 2 years and under are free. On-site parking is $9.99 and can be bought with online admission.
Pa’s Pumpkin Patch
Hours: Through Oct. 31. Before Oct. 17, hours are 1 to 9 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. After Oct. 17, it’s open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Oct. 31, the patch is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: $5. Children ages 2 to 5 are $2.50, and children under 2 are free. After Oct. 14, it will be $10 per adult, and then $14 per adult for the last week. Reserve a spot online in advance.
Robles Pumpkin Festival
Hours: Through Oct. 31, 1 to 9 p.m. on weekdays, weekends 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission: $1 for children, $2 for adults.
Roger’s Gardens Halloween Boutique
Hours: Through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: Free
Shawn’s Pumpkin Patch
Tip: While a $4 petting zoo ticket lasts about six minutes, you can stay as long as you like if there’s no line — usually during the week.
Hours: Through Oct. 31, hours vary by day. Closed Oct. 5 and 6 and Mondays except Halloween.
Admission: Free
Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch
For added fun, hop over to the family’s flower field at Hana Field in Costa Mesa, where you can pick your own sunflowers and scour four acres of pumpkins.
Hours: Through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Halloween hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission: $10. Children under 2 and military with valid ID are free. A $10 parking fee applies from Friday at noon through Sunday. Paid parking must be reserved in advance and can be bought online with tickets.
Toluca Lake’s Pumpkin Festival
A baby alpaca joins this year’s petting zoo of piglets, goats and ducks ($7), while older kids and adults can shriek through the haunted maze ($10). Kids 2 and under are free with a paid adult, though the maze isn’t recommended for little ones. Buy a petting zoo and maze combo ticket for $16, or splurge on an annual pass: $100 for unlimited petting zoo entry, including during the florist’s Christmas tree lot in December.
Hours: Through Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
Whittier Pumpkin Patch
Tip: The Helpful Honda Dealers are expected to hand out vouchers for free pumpkins on Oct. 8, while supplies last.
Hours: Through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission: Free
Get Group Therapy
Life is stressful. Our weekly mental wellness newsletter can help.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.