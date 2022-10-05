Your perfect jack-o’-lantern adventure awaits. Here are 22 SoCal spots to find one
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Autumn in Southern California isn’t like autumn in New England. There isn’t the crisp bite to the October air or the crunch of fallen maple leaves or the scent of freshly mulled apple cider wafting out of your local cider mill.
Still, having grown up in New England, I can’t help but be impressed with SoCal’s lineup of pumpkin patches, which go all out on fall festivities despite the latest heat wave.
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The fall harvest is worthy of the celebration. Not many people know what goes into harvesting pumpkins, said Suzannah Underwood, who handles community outreach for Underwood Family Farms in Ventura County.
“Everybody has this wonderful fantasy of going out into the pumpkin fields and picking their own pumpkin,” Underwood said. “They don’t realize how thick the stems are and how prickly the leaves are, so we help them along by pre-harvesting and taking them out to the patch for them.”
Underwood Family Farms’ annual Harvest Festival, she said, is all about commemorating the harvest and teaching visitors about what goes into it.
Our picks include Halloween staples — Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch, ‘Carved’ at Descanso Gardens and Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — along with some campier events.
In SoCal, the most traditional pumpkin patches happen on real, working farms, many of which have been family-owned for generations. Others set up on parking lots and lean into the autumn carnival scene, complete with mechanical rides, petting zoos and inflatable bounce houses. And other venues create full-on immersive experiences, where Halloween-inspired art installations, intricate lighting displays, elaborately carved pumpkins and more illuminate picturesque walking trails at night.
Here, pumpkin patches aren’t just about the pumpkins; they’re about making unique autumn memories. Here are 22 of them you won’t forget. (Before you visit, check location websites and social media accounts for scheduling updates.)
— Emily Tarinelli
Big Wave Dave's Pumpkin Patch
Hours: Through Oct. 31; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday (closing at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31).
Admission: Free with a minimum $1 purchase
Bonus: You can also visit the Big Wave Dave’s Santa Barbara pumpkin patch at the La Cumbre Plaza, 3865 State St.
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33rd Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Festival
The sprawling Pumpkin Hill is the main attraction, but visitors also should stop by the sunflower maze, corn maze, hayride, petting farm and cow train pulled by an antique tractor.
This year also introduces themed weekends, including Pumpkinzania (Oct. 10-11), which highlights pumpkin varieties grown at Cal Poly Pomona; the Insect Festival (Oct. 17-18), where visitors can touch, hold and learn about insects; and Native and Indigenous Agriculture Weekend (Oct. 24-25), which celebrates Indigenous knowledge and featuring presentations from members of the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. On this particular weekend, the marketplace will feature only Native, First Nations and Indigenous artists and vendors, according to organizers.
Rounding out the themed weekends will be Halloween at PumpkinFest (Oct. 31), where guests can partake in a costume contest and festive activities and displays alongside traditional PumpkinFest attractions.
Hours: Weekends in October, beginning Oct. 10 and concluding Oct. 31. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: $18 per person plus ticket fee online, or $22 per person plus ticket fee at the gate; children under 2 free. Families may purchase a Family 4-Pack Bundle online, which saves $3 per ticket. Pumpkins and Petting Farm feed cups cost extra. Pumpkin prices will range from $5 to $25 or more depending on size and variety. Purchase your $5 parking pass when you buy your PumpkinFest tickets.
Location: Kellogg Ranch; enter at Temple Avenue and South Campus Drive.
Calabasas Pumpkin Festival
On Oct. 18, thousands will gather in Juan Bautista de Anza Park for the annual Calabasas Pumpkin Festival, where admission gets you unlimited inflatable rides and games, live music, bug and reptile shows, car displays and Halloween character encounters — and for guests ages 18 and older, access to an inflatable bull-riding experience. This year, in honor of the city of Calabasas’ 35th anniversary, there will also be a venue-wide scavenger hunt.
Attention, kids under age 12! Be sure to wear your best costume to the Monster Mash-Up Costume Party at 11 a.m. If you’re among the first 75 participants, you’ll receive a free pumpkin to paint.
After finding your perfect pumpkin in the main patch, stick around for professional carving by Doug Goodreau of Peculiar Pumpkin Portraits, who transforms unassuming pumpkins into spooky sculptures. You can also catch live music from the Way Band between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Blue Breeze Band between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Calabasas Community Services Director Erica Green said.
Food vendors are required to offer at least one pumpkin item, so indulge in a pumpkin pie or pumpkin beer. Most vendors accept credit cards, but bring cash just in case. There is no ATM on site.
Free shuttles will run from parking lots on Agoura and Malibu Hills roads from 9:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Leashed, friendly dogs are permitted on the grounds, but keep in mind that the event is primarily on asphalt, which can burn your pup’s paws if it’s a hot day.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18
Admission: $15 if bought online in advance (plus processing fee); $20 if bought the day of (ticket sales end at 4:30 p.m.). Children under age 2 enter free.
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Carved at Descanso Gardens
Carved is known for spotlighting artists’ work along its milelong pathway. This year, the event will feature wire sculptures by Helsinki-based artist Alexander Reichstein, in what will be his U.S. debut. Returning artwork includes Chainsaw Jenna’s log sculptures of ghosts and witches and Bobolito’s neon light installation “Rhizome.”
This year will also be the first time Carved hosts a trick-or-treat event on Halloween, which will be included with regular admission that night. On Halloween and the night after, guests can dance to a DJ underneath “Rhizome’s” spectacular light display, according to Jennifer Errico, the gardens’ communications director.
The event is perfect for all ages. Families and children tend to come in the early evening; kids can run around in a hay maze while parents enjoy a drink at the picnic tables. Dates, friend groups and older Halloween enthusiasts tend to arrive once it’s darker.
The walk takes between an hour-and-a-half to two hours to complete, accounting for photo stops along the way. Guests can dine at Farmhouse at Descanso Gardens, which features an autumn-inspired menu. Reservations can be made online. (Outside food is not permitted.)
Hours: Through Nov. 1; 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is staggered every 30 minutes, and visitors can stay until closing regardless of entry time.
Admission: Advance purchase is required online. Depending on the day, adult ticket prices are $22 to $45 for members and $29 to $52 for nonmembers. Tickets for children ages 2-12 are $12 to $30 for members and $19 to $37 for nonmembers. Children ages 2 and under are free, but still require a ticket. Anytime tickets, which can be purchased and lets guests pick their evening later but lock in their ticket, cost $65 for members and $85 for nonmembers. The event will take place rain or shine, and tickets can’t be exchanged or refunded.
Commerce Pumpkin Patch
The Commerce Pumpkin Patch — the biggest of the three — is a fall tradition for many local families. Be sure to say hello to the many adorable farm animals at the massive petting zoo, which includes miniature Highland cows, alpacas, mini pigs and a mini donkey named Blanche. There are also over 25 inflatable bouncy houses and slides, carnival rides such as Tilt-A-Whirl, a paintball range, a hamster water ball attraction and stacks of picturesque pumpkins.
Don’t forget to secure your pumpkin amid all the frenzy. The pumpkin patch offers a variety of pumpkins, big and small, including Munchkin, Wee Bee Little, Cannon Ball, Secretariat, Howden, Cinderella and large Cronus pumpkins. At the Commerce Pumpkin Patch, there’s something for everyone.
Hours: Through Nov. 1; 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission: Adults, $10; children ages 3-17, $5; children ages 2 and under, free. Activity tickets begin at $1.75 per ticket, and bundle options are available. Parking is free.
Other Taghavi Farms locations:
Pasadena Pumpkin Patch (900 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena): Open through Oct. 31; 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission costs $3 per person ages 3 and older; free for children ages 2 and under. Parking is free. Wristbands for access to slides and bouncers cost $25, and access to the petting zoo and petting zoo feed cost $10 each. This pumpkin patch is smaller than Commerce’s, so the attractions are more limited.
Buena Park Pumpkin Patch (8034 La Palma Ave., Buena Park): Open through Oct. 31; 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission costs $5 for ages 3 and older; free children ages 2 and under. Parking is free.
Conejo Family Farms
On Oct. 17, get in your 9 a.m. workout surrounded by pumpkins at Bunda in the Patch, or clear your mind with Yoga on the Patch at 9 a.m. on Oct. 24. Other special events such as Children’s Hospital Day and First Responders Day — during which, respectively, pumpkin proceeds are donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and first responders and their families receive discounted admission — can be found on the Conejo Family Farms’ website and calendar. Tickets should be purchased in advance online.
Visitors can enjoy food, drinks and live music as well as inflatable bounce houses, hayrides, a 5-acre corn maze and a weekend-only petting zoo. Meander the sunflower fields for the most picturesque photo ops, then pick your own sunflower for $1 per stem. And, of course, choose from a wide variety of fresh pumpkins to carve, bake or decorate.
Pumpkins are priced by size, and the cost ranges between $2 and $80 for the biggest prize-winning pumpkins.
Hours: Through Oct. 31; 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Note that hayrides, the corn maze, “u-pick” vegetables and the sunflower fields close 30 minutes after sunset.
Admission: Wednesday through Friday, $15; Saturday and Sunday, $20; children ages 5 and under, free. Senior, military and first responders ticket price is $10. Admission does not include sunflower picking, “u-pick” veggies, face painting, food and drinks.
Cougar Mountain Pumpkin Patch
Fan-favorite activities return too: inflatable bumper cars, a petting zoo, and photo opportunities with Star Wars, Día de los Muertos or fall-themed attractions. If you’re craving a sweet treat, indulge in snow cones, candy apples or cotton candy, and wash it down with fresh lemonade or twisted sodas named after vampire blood.
Cougar Mountain offers a wide selection of pumpkins and gourds including specialty pumpkins, Cinderella pumpkins, tiger stripes and more. Last year, the butternut squash was a “big hit,” Nassar said. It’s great for cooking and decoration this season.
Hours: Through Oct. 30; 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Admission: $3 per adult; $1 per child
50th Fall Faire
Kids can pick up a bag for the craft crawl ($5), which sends them following the nature center’s trails in search of crafts to work on. After the adventures, browse the pumpkins piled in the amphitheater to find the perfect purchase. Live music will be provided by Sweetwater Creek Band.
Food enthusiasts will enjoy the Savor OC showcase, which spotlights local eateries such as Zaab Thai Cuisine, Shirley’s Bagels and Love at First Bite. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own plates, cups and utensils. Those who do will be entered into a drawing to win $50 gift certificate, usable in an ENC gift shop or an ENC nature camp.
This event draws big crowds, so carpooling or using a ride-share services is recommended.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 18
Admission: Free entry, but donations welcome. Activities, food and beverages cost extra.
Irvine Park Railroad’s Pumpkin Patch
Visitors need $8 tickets to participate in activities (or $100 for 15 tickets). The train ride, wagon ride, moon bounce, John Deere racers and cookie decorating cost one ticket each. Face painting, pumpkin decorating, panning for gold, mini excavation diggers and most carnival games (prizes guaranteed for children) require two tickets.
Hours: Through Oct. 31; weekday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Hours of operation on Oct. 12 are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a Facebook post.)
Admission: Pumpkin Patch entry is free on weekdays, but reservations are required on Saturdays and Sundays. Reservations are only available online and cost between $20 and $22 per person (including $5 service fee) depending on the day and time. This includes admission to the Pumpkin Patch and your choice of train or wagon ride. Children ages 1 and younger enter free. Visitors must also pay for parking at Irvine Regional Park, which is $3 per vehicle on weekdays and $5 on weekends.
Magic of the Jack-o’-Lanterns
As guests wind through the atmospheric trail, they’ll encounter artistic displays, pop culture references, a lightly spooky graveyard of jack-o’-lanterns and scarecrows, and a “pumpkin fun zone,” complete with food, beverages and inflatable attractions like slides, bounce pads and obstacle courses. There’s even a station to make your own s’mores for $8 with marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers. There is also a variety of food and beverages available for purchase on site.
Thirteenth Floor Entertainment, the company behind the experience, encourages visitors to purchase tickets online in advance. This is a cashless event.
Hours: Evenings through Nov. 1; hours vary by day, but visitors must choose an arrival time when they buy their ticket.
Admission: Timed entry tickets start at $34.99 per adult, $25.99 per child. Alternatively, a $45.99 anytime ticket waives the arrival time. Children ages 2 and younger enter free. Activity tickets are not included in admission and vary in price.
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch
During the regular schedule, there’s still plenty of fun for kids and families including slides, straw mazes, inflatable spider bounces, pumpkin decorating, face painting and a small petting zoo.
Indulge in a selection of delicious foods from on-site vendors. Each created a menu item that can only be purchased at Mr. Bones such as pumpkin smoothies and raspberry-filled churros called the “Bloody Bone.” If you stay for dinner, you’ll catch the pumpkin houses light up.
Mark your calendar for Oct. 25 as Mr. Bones will host its third annual Día de los Muertos celebration. The full-day event will feature performances from the Aztec dance company Xipe Totec led by “El General” Lazaro Arvizu, drumming and more.
Hours: Through Oct. 31; depending on the day, opens at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. and, depending on the day, closes at 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.
Admission: $10-25 depending on the day. Admission comes with credit for a free small pumpkin or families can pool their credit to purchase one larger one. Purchase tickets online to guarantee entrance. Activity tickets are $1 each, and bundle pricing is available.
Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patches
Each patch has a long list of activities too, from a petting zoo to pumpkin decorating, all accessible with a $30 “Jack-O-Pass.” (The only exception is tractor rides, which cost $5, according to owner Brandon Helfer, and carnival games, which range in price from $3-5 per game.)
The patches also sell custom carved or painted pumpkins along with carving kits, Halloween costumes and painted pumpkins. You can test your own artistic skills by decorating a pumpkin you select at the patch. Not feeling like a trip to the patch? Summon pumpkins to you with Mr. Jack O’Lanterns’ porch-decorating service.
Hours: Through Nov. 1; hours depend on the pumpkin patch.
In West L.A. (11404 Santa Monica Blvd.), 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
In Brea (480 N. State College Blvd.), noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
In Torrance (17520 Prairie Ave.), noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
In San Diego (3901 Clairemont Drive), noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission: Free entry at all locations.
Night of the Jack
This year’s trail features an entirely new layout from last year. In addition, Jack’s Carnival is also new to the premises, offering rides, inflatables and games.
The trail can be a little spooky in some places, but never scary, Biscotti said.
“It’s good for 2-year-olds, all the way up to 75-year-olds,” he added.
Midway down the self-guided path, visitors navigate the central grounds to watch live pumpkin carving, buy Halloween gifts at the souvenir shop and stop by the Spookeasy Bar for beer, wine and specialty cocktails. A collection of L.A. food trucks rotates nightly, spanning several cuisines to satisfy any cravings. No pumpkins are sold, but you’ll find light-up toys and Halloween goodies at the souvenir shop.
Hours: Through Nov. 1; the grounds are open most days from 5:30 to 10 p.m. except for closures on Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 5, 6, 12, 13 and 19. Entrance to the trail is between 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Tickets and time slots must be reserved online in advance.
Admission: Pricing is dynamic, and tickets range from $24.99 to $74.99 plus fees, depending on the day, entry time and type (general admission or VIP). Check the website for more specific prices based on your desired visit. They must be purchased in advance online. Children 2 years and younger are free. On-site parking starts at $15.98 plus fees, and must be purchased in advance when you buy your tickets.
Pa’s Pumpkin Patch
Not to mention the “amazing” food vendors, said Sahar Whitley, the patch’s public relations and events director. “You’re going to want to come just to eat.”
This year, the pumpkin patch will introduce a unique attraction on Oct. 3: a Butterfly Atrium. Here, guests can admire the insects and purchase their own butterfly starter kits and milkweed to plant. A portion of these atrium-related proceeds will be donated to Save Our Monarchs, an organization combating the endangerment of monarch butterflies.
With an iconic “pumpkin pit” and 24 varieties of pumpkins large and small, you’re sure to find your perfect jack-o’-lantern here.
Hours: Through Oct. 30; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Admission: Adults, $5; children ages 4-12, $3; children ages 3 and under, free. Activities cost $2.50 to $10, with discounts on bundled tickets.
Robles Pumpkin Festival
All the pumpkins for sale are from Northern California and the family-owned farm near Santa Barbara, said Robles, and locations also sell gourds.
The pumpkin patches also include electronic scooters for kids (think “Tron,” Robles said) and inflatables, ranging from a toddler’s dream bouncer to mega-slides for more daring kids. There are also train rides, pony rides and a petting zoo. A wristband earns access to all activities starting at $24 for half an hour, $27 for one hour and $30 for an hour-and-a-half.
Robles’ son, Roman, 22, will return to play live guitar music this year.
Hours: Through Oct. 31; 3 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends.
Admission: $3 for those ages 12 and up; $1 for children ages 11 and younger. Tickets can be purchased strictly in person.
Shawn’s Pumpkin Patch
Pro tip: While a $5 petting zoo ticket typically gives you access for about six minutes, you can stay as long as you like if there’s no line — usually during the week.
Hours: Through Nov. 1; Monday through Friday, Oct. 5 through 16, the patch open 3 p.m. through 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 19 through 30, the patch is open 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the patch is generally open from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m., except for Oct. 10, when the patch opens at 12:30 p.m. See the calendar here.
Admission: Monday through Friday before 3 p.m., admission is free. Afterward, entry is $4 for ages 13 and older; ages 12 and younger enter free. The $4 fee includes a $2 voucher toward the purchase of a pumpkin. Tickets are purchased at the gate. Parking is free.
Southbay Pumpkin Patch
You won’t want to miss out on the inflatable attractions, which include bounce houses, slides and water attractions. Guests can also enjoy pumpkin painting and face painting.
There will also a petting zoo, a mechanical bull, and, of course, a bunch of pumpkins, Hernandez said.
A variety of vendors will offer tacos, bratwurst and carnival favorites such as funnel cake, corn dogs and deep-fried Oreos. This pumpkin vendor accepts cash and cards.
Hours: Through Oct. 31; 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission: Ages 3 and older, $5; children ages 2 and under, free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Parking is free. Wristbands for access to slides and bouncers are available on weekdays for $25, and attraction ticket bundles are available. Instagram and Facebook are the best places to check for updates.
Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch and Hana Field
Visitors can also admire the farm’s barnyard exhibits, which feature cows, turkeys, donkeys, miniature horses, a pig named Al and a pony named Pinto Bean. Inside the barn are chickens, goats and sheep. For this year’s pumpkin patch, they’ll also have piglets.
On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout October, guests can access a games area, which includes arts and crafts, face painting, mini golf, a mini ATV, a bee train and more. Don’t miss the iconic pumpkin cannon, which launches a small pumpkin through the sky and into the hillside.
Hours: Through Nov. 1; the patch is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Admission: $23 on Monday through Friday mornings and $27 starting Friday at noon through Sunday. Military admission is $11.50 Monday through Friday morning and $13.50 Friday at noon through Sunday. Admission includes unlimited wagon rides and access to the corn maze, barnyard educational exhibit and the pumpkin patch. Children under age 3 enter for free. A $12 parking fee applies from noon Friday through Sunday. Paid parking must be reserved in advance and can be bought online.
Bonus: Bolster the fun by visiting Tanaka Farms’ second patch at Hana Field. This patch opens on Oct. 3 with a mullet contest and tractor show (kids can enter their toy tractors!), and it will operate Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 1. There is also a special Pumpkins and Pups event on Oct. 10, which will feature local rescues and their dogs. The patch also offers a Jurassic Fright Corn Maze featuring dinosaur animatronics.
This patch is located at 427 Anton Blvd. in Costa Mesa. Parking is free on weekdays and $12 Friday through Sunday. Keep in mind that the Hana Field location is cashless.
Tapia Bros. Farm
Hours: Through Oct. 31; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Weekend activities run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The corn maze is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Admission: Admission between through Oct. 16 is $3 for ages 2 and older. Admission between Oct. 17 and Oct. 31 is $4. Activity prices range between $5 and $12, according to the farm’s Facebook page.
Tina’s Pumpkin Patch
For a rest break, they’ll need a $4 ticket to Tina’s Train, where they’ll strap in and chug around the straw-covered grounds. Pony rides are available Wednesday and Thursday after 2 p.m. and all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday for $8, while entrance to the petting zoo is $4 per person and food for the petting zoo animals is $1. Make sure to meet the visiting alpaca. At no charge, children can roam amid the scarecrows in the straw maze while parents shop for the perfect pumpkin.
Locally farmed in Santa Paula, the patch offers a wide variety of pumpkins from $3 to $100 (for a hefty Big Mac), but owner Tina Callas said pumpkins are roughly in the $8-to-$12 range.
Hours: Through Nov. 1; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Admission: Free entry and free parking
Underwood Family Farms' 29th Fall Harvest Festival
This fully working farm is open year-round. At the festival, guests can take tractor rides around the farm, pick their own sunflowers and produce, explore a corn maze, learn about farm equipment and pet farm animals, including two new baby emus.
Weekends bring even more festivities like pig races, live bands, roaming entertainment like magicians and stilt walkers and themed events, each with their own unique activities. Experience pumpkins filled with candy fall from the sky like piñatas on Farm Country Weekend (Oct. 3 and 4). Or watch a tractor parade during Antique Tractor Weekend (Oct. 10 and 11).
Hours: Through Oct. 31; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: Monday through Friday, $16 at gate only. Admission on Saturdays and Sundays must be purchased online, and pricing varies depending on the weekend and the day of purchase. Presale tickets (if available) are $25, regular admission ranges from $30-$34 and day-of admission (if available) ranges from $34-$38. Children under age 2 and parking are free. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, veterans and first responders receive $2 admission discounts daily with a valid ID.
Whittier Pumpkin Patch
The old location was leased to another tenant earlier this year. It’s a bittersweet transition, said owner Chris Rivers, whose kids grew up with the former location. But ultimately, he’s excited for the new opportunity. As the pumpkin patch enters its 21st season, the new spot means more space for pumpkins, parking and festive fun.
This year’s pumpkin patch will feature an expanded jumping area ($14 for an hour, $20 for unlimited time) with Halloween-themed inflatables like slides and obstacle courses. Plus, there’s extra room for kids to drive their own mini tractor ($6). Guests can also buy and paint a small pumpkin ($12) and mine for gemstones in the dirt ($8).
Sales are cash only, and pumpkins are sold according to size, not weight. Pumpkin prices may range from about $3 to $89, according to Rivers. The patch also sells a variety of pumpkin-carving kits.
Hours: Through Oct. 31; 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. Closing early at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Admission: Free