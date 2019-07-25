Political Landscape: H.B. councilman announces run for O.C. Board of Supervisors

Mike Posey, a five-year Huntington Beach city councilman, has announced his candidacy for the Orange County Board of Supervisors in 2022.

The 20-year downtown resident is vying to represent the Second District — which includes Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach and part of Fountain Valley — on the five-member board that oversees county government and some special districts.

Posey, a Republican, is running on a platform of protecting taxpayer dollars, improving public safety and addressing the homelessness epidemic, according to his campaign Facebook page.

A theme of Posey’s time as Huntington Beach’s mayor in 2018 was regaining and retaining local control from the state Legislature. He helped spearhead a lawsuit against the state attorney general to challenge the legality of the California Values Act, which expands protections for undocumented immigrants. That legal battle is ongoing.

Current Second District Supervisor Michelle Steel, who also serves as the board’s vice chair, has announced she plans to challenge first-term U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach) for the 48th Congressional District seat in 2020.

Mouet to step down from Fair Board

Gerardo Mouet will step down from the OC Fair & Event Center Board of Directors next month.

Mouet, who has served on the Fair Board for eight years, said it was time to give another member of the community an opportunity to serve. His last day on the board is Aug. 31.

“It has been an honor to serve on the board with you and my fellow board members and (I’ve been) most proud to support our efforts to protect the fairgrounds to continue being a benefit for the public,” he wrote in a letter to board Chairman Robert Ruiz.

“I am also very proud to have been a part of the board in our efforts to cheer on our wonderful staff to be professional, accountable and to keep being guided by our mission to celebrate interests, agriculture and heritage for all our communities in Orange County,” Mouet added.

Mouet works as the director of the Parks, Recreation and Marine Department for the city of Long Beach.

Judge OKs jury’s verdict in Costa Mesa sober-living case

A federal judge has affirmed a jury’s 2018 finding in favor of the city of Costa Mesa in a lawsuit filed by a group of recovery homes that claimed the city’s sober-living ordinances are discriminatory.

Because the jury’s verdict against one claim made by Yellowstone Women’s First Step House Inc. was advisory, U.S. District Judge James Selna needed to sign off to make the decision stick.

An eight-person jury returned its verdict on the case in December after a month-long trial.

“This ruling by the Honorable Judge Selna determining the enforceability of our local laws allows us to continue to protect patients and the public from those operators who are more concerned with profits over patient care,” said Mayor Katrina Foley, in a statement. “It confirms once again that investing in the litigation and fighting to keep our ordinance was the right thing to do, not only for our Costa Mesa community, but others as well.”

Yellowstone, along with co-plaintiffs Sober Living Network and Lynn House, filed the lawsuit in 2014.

Selna’s July 16 affirmation was specifically on Yellowstone’s claim for equitable relief under state law.

The city also was victorious against claims that it violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and Fair Housing Act, among other civil rights laws.

Rouda pushes to sink laser pointers on the seas

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Coast Guard Authorization Act Wednesday, which includes a provision from Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach) against laser pointers.

With House colleague Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-OH), Rouda introduced language prohibiting the beam of a laser pointer from striking a vessel operating on the navigable waters of the United States, excepting when authorized federal officials are acting in an official capacity.

“Boating is central to the culture, economy and security of coastal Orange County,” Rouda said in a statement. “My common-sense bill will ensure the safe operation of all vessels in our waters, including Coast Guard vessels protecting our shores, by prohibiting pointing lasers at vessels operating in the waters of the United States. Interference with Coast Guard operations and the safe operation of any boats on the coast is unacceptable and should be prohibited by law.”