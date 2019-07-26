Around Town: Smokey Robinson among the upcoming performers at Costa Mesa’s PacAmp

Smokey Robinson, Kool & The Gang and other acts will perform over the next week in the Pacific Amphitheatre at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.

Smokey Robinson will play at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased from $45 to $80 at bit.ly/2K0dj0g.

Dwight Yoakam will perform with Midland at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased from $40 to $80 at bit.ly/2K5hNmB.

Kool & The Gang will perform with Evelyn “Champagne” King at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased from $27 to $62 at bit.ly/2OmFSdT.

The B-52s will perform with Dead Man’s Party at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets can be purchased from $27 to $60 at bit.ly/2MmK4I9.

New milk-sponsored team to be featured at Huntington Beach skate festival

A week-long skate festival featuring tournaments, professional exhibitions and free haircuts will be held in Huntington Beach starting Saturday.

The event will introduce the California Milk Processor Board’s new initiative, the Bones Love Milk Skate Team, which includes Christian Hosoi, Chris Cole, Tom Asta, Bryce Wettstein and Cordano Russell.

The festival will take place at the Bones Love Milk “Shredquarters,” an indoor pop-up skate park at 300 Pacific Coast Hwy.

The schedule is:

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: Open skate, skate gallery and streaming of the Street League Tournament

1:30 to 4 p.m. Monday: Meet the Bones Love Milk Skate Team and watch them skate. With appearances by Chris Cole, Christian Hosoi, Tom Asta and Cordano Russell.

Meet the Bones Love Milk Skate Team and watch them skate. With appearances by Chris Cole, Christian Hosoi, Tom Asta and Cordano Russell. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Open skate and skate gallery

Open skate and skate gallery 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2: Design a pair of custom Vans with the help of an artist or Bones Love Milk athlete.

Design a pair of custom Vans with the help of an artist or Bones Love Milk athlete. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3: Complimentary haircuts by Eagle & Pig barber shop.

Complimentary haircuts by Eagle & Pig barber shop. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4: Celebrate the last day of the Bones Love Milk “Shredquarters” and watch a live stream of the U.S. Open of Surf finals with a performance by DJ Ka3rina.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2yqrZAN.

OC Yoga Festival coming to Huntington Beach

The OC Yoga Festival will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at SeaLegs at the Beach, 17851 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Huntington Beach.

The event will feature yoga classes, meditation, sound healing, workshops and live music.

The program is open to yoga practitioners of any level.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2ygkHzs.

Surfboard art exhibit coming to Huntington Beach Art Center

An exhibition of the work of surf artists Rick Rietveld and Phil Roberts will be on display through Aug. 24 at the Huntington Beach Art Center, 538 Main St.

A public opening reception will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The exhibit includes paintings, designs and iconic surfboard art.

For more information, visit huntingtonbeachartcenter.org.

Costa Mesa event to honor martial arts masters

Martial artist and actress Cynthia Rothrock will be the featured speaker Saturday during a Costa Mesa event honoring martial artists from around the world.

The Masters Hall of Fame 20th anniversary awards banquet will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa hotel, 3050 Bristol St.

Rothrock’s acting credits include films such as “Undefeatable,” “Yes, Madam” and “The Martial Arts Kid.”

For more information, visit bit.ly/2OsLu6C.

A student explores the campus during move-in day at the Laguna College of Art and Design in 2012. (File Photo)

Laguna art college to hold open house

The Laguna College of Art and Design will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at its Laguna Beach campus, 2222 Laguna Canyon Road.

Prospective students will have the chance to present their portfolios to representatives of the college. However, the event is open to anyone.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2GwKlEi.

Learn about homelessness at Fountain Valley workshop

A homelessness workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 17270 Ward St. in Fountain Valley.

The event will go over the causes and effects of homelessness, as well as possible solutions.

Donations of men’s socks and underwear will be accepted for local charities.

To reserve a spot, visit bit.ly/3325tMC.

Registration open for Laguna Beach emergency training program

Registration is now open to join a training program for the Laguna Beach community emergency response team — a group of volunteers that assists during a disaster.

The program will include 25 hours of training from the police and fire departments. Classes begin Sept. 3.

To be considered, applicants must be a resident of Laguna Beach or work within the city limits, be at least 18 years old and have no felonies.

To register, visit bit.ly/2K9JzOC.

Campout planned for Fountain Valley

The Great Fountain Valley Campout will be held Aug. 3 and 4 at the Fountain Valley Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St.

For more information, email fvrecreation@fountainvalley.org or call the Fountain Valley Recreation & Community Services Department at (714) 593-4446.

Larry and Doug Gale, left, play against Ed Krick and Bill Burger during the 2016 Surf City Pickleball Tournament at Murdy Park. (File Photo)

Huntington Beach pickleball tournament brings beginners and pros together

The Surf City Pickleball Tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Murdy Park, 7000 Norma Drive in Huntington Beach.

Hundreds of competitors, ranging from beginners to professionals, are expected to take part in the free competition.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2K4t7iI.

Newport Beach nonprofit raises $73,000

The Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation recently partnered with five local nonprofits to raise $73,000 at its Giving Day.

“With the number of older adults living in Orange County expected to increase 17% by the year 2045, it is up to the nonprofit community to provide vital resources to this growing population,” said foundation President Shelley Hoss. “For the second year, we are proud to power the Preserving Dignity Giving Day and support local organizations with similar commitments to OC’s older adults.”

The five partnering organizations included Alzheimer’s Orange County, SeniorServ, Council on Aging-Southern California, Southern California Hospice Foundation and St. Francis Home.

Community group awards scholarships to Newport Beach students

Speak Up Newport, a community organization, recently awarded $3,000 scholarships to four local students.

The recipients were Gianna Finear and Kaveh Moaddeli, both from Corona del Mar High School, and Maddie Vargas and Emily Reynoso from Newport Harbor High School.

Finear will attend Brown University, Moaddeli will attend Monmouth University, Vargas will attend UC Berkeley and Reynoso will attend the University of Utah.

“Speak Up Newport congratulates each of these outstanding students, as well as all of the other applicants,” organization President Edward Selich wrote in a statement. “All of the applicants this year were outstanding and selecting the winners was a difficult task.”