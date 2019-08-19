Recycled, reclaimed and reused rule at Festival of Arts fashion show

The 11th annual Festival of Arts fashion show Sunday in Laguna Beach spotlighted festival exhibitors designing outfits featuring only recycled, reclaimed and reused materials.

A panel of judges including Pageant of the Masters director Diane Challis Davy, costume designer Alex Jaeger and Radar Online Entertainment Editor Alexis Tereszcuk selected winners in a variety of categories.

The Festival of Arts continues daily through Aug. 31 at 650 Laguna Canyon Road.

