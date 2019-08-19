Recycled, reclaimed and reused rule at Festival of Arts fashion show

1/11
The runway fills with models Sunday at the 11th annual Festival of Arts fashion show in Laguna Beach. (Spencer Grant)
In a “double ruffle” dress by Kate Cohen, Rita Moon commemorates the late Aretha Franklin at Sunday’s Festival of Arts fashion show in Laguna Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Spectator Lisa Berman attends Sunday’s Festival of Arts fashion show in a “steampunk backpack” by Daniel Oropeza in an example of sculpture to wear. (Spencer Grant)
Eli James Wanket rocks shiny Brad Elsberry finery at the Festival of Arts fashion show Sunday in Laguna Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Natasha Nelson models Mariana Nelson’s outfit made from ribbons left over from a school play. In the background are Festival of Arts fashion show judges Diane Challis Davy and Alex Jaeger. (Spencer Grant)
Hummingbird Meadows and Eli James Wanket model wedding outfits by Brad Elsberry. The duo won the Most Creative Concept and People’s Choice awards at Sunday’s Festival of Arts fashion show. (Spencer Grant)
Caryn Werfelmann models “Time to Stop for Art” by Lani Emmanuel and Mike Tauber. The outfit is made of shopping and trash bags, with a clock hat made of cardboard and Popsicle sticks. (Spencer Grant)
Eli James Wanket and Hummingbird Meadows model Brad Elsberry outfits commemorating the 1969 Stonewall gay rights riots in New York. (Photo by Spencer Grant)
Hummingbird Meadows models a Brad Elsberry outfit commemorating the 1969 Stonewall gay rights riots in New York. (Spencer Grant)
Logan Campos models designer Rachelle Weir’s eclectic outfit evoking H.G. Wells’ science-fiction novel “The Time Machine.” The outfit won the award for Most Innovative Use of Materials at Sunday’s Festival of Arts fashion show in Laguna Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Elizabeth McGee models her own creation composed of magazines, tape, thread and staples intended to portray what H.G. Wells might have seen while he was writing “The Time Machine” in 1895. She won the award for Most Exciting Ensemble Inspired by “The Time Machine.” (Spencer Grant)
The 11th annual Festival of Arts fashion show Sunday in Laguna Beach spotlighted festival exhibitors designing outfits featuring only recycled, reclaimed and reused materials.
A panel of judges including Pageant of the Masters director Diane Challis Davy, costume designer Alex Jaeger and Radar Online Entertainment Editor Alexis Tereszcuk selected winners in a variety of categories.
The Festival of Arts continues daily through Aug. 31 at 650 Laguna Canyon Road.