Fans packed the stands for this year’s slate of O.C. Fair concerts and shows

Ticket sales for concerts climbed and several extreme motorsports events sold out the grandstands at this summer’s Orange County Fair.

More than 200,000 people attended shows at Pacific Amphitheatre, the Hangar and Action Sports Arena over the course of the fair in Costa Mesa, according to numbers the OC Fair & Event Center released Tuesday.

Ticket sales increased by 7% at Pacific Amphitheatre and 13% at the Hangar, while the Action Sports Arena sold out all 10 of its demolition derbies and monster truck shows.

“The numbers are great, but for me it’s more about the dancing and the happy faces,” said Dan Gaines, the fair’s entertainment director, in a statement. “I rarely watch the shows, but I could watch the people enjoying themselves all night. I’m glad so many people came and had a good time this year.”

Overall, about 1.4 million people visited the 2019 fair during its 23-day run from July 12 to Aug. 11.

The Toyota Summer Concert Series at the 8,200-seat Pacific Amphitheatre hosted 31 shows. Twelve sold out — Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo with Melissa Etheridge; Brothers Osborne with Chase Bryant; Dwight Yoakam with Midland; the B-52s with Dead Man’s Party; America with Poco and Firefall; the Fab Four, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jackson Browne, Styx, Chicago and both nights of Rebelution with Collie Buddz and Iya Terra.

The English Beat performed a sold-out set at the Hangar on July 19. (Courtesy of OC Fair & Event Center)

In the Hangar, Grammy-winning artists and tribute bands sold out 11 shows, including Los Lobos, the English Beat, Queen Nation, Rumours, Sweet & Tender Hooligans, Which One’s Pink?, Elton - The Early Years, Zeppelin Live, Dead Man’s Party and both performances by Fast Times over the two-day OC Brew Hee Haw craft beer festival.