Santa Ana man sentenced in counterfeit opioid operation in Newport Beach

A Santa Ana man who authorities said joined two co-defendants in obtaining fentanyl online from China and creating phony oxycodone pills at a lab in Newport Beach has been sentenced to 17½ years in federal prison.

Wyatt Pasek, 22 — who used the online name “Oxygod” — was sentenced Monday.

Authorities said the three sold the drugs in “massive quantities” to online buyers around the United States.

Pasek was arrested last year. Authorities said they found nearly 100,000 counterfeit pills, more than a dozen pounds of fentanyl and bundles of cash in an apartment.

Pasek pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy and other charges.

Defendants Duc “Kevin” Cao of Orange and Isaiah Suarez of Newport Beach received lesser sentences this year.