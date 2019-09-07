Laguna Beach council to review permits for Bluebird Canyon Farms

Plans to host events and expand the infrastructure at Bluebird Canyon Farms in Laguna Beach may depend on the City Council.

Members will hear an appeal Tuesday of a Planning Commission decision that granted the farm permits to host agricultural and educational events and permission to expand an existing apiary to include up to 30 beehives.

Aaron Talarico and other neighbors of the farm at 1085 Bluebird Canyon Drive want the council to overturn the commission’s decision, arguing that it doesn’t comply with the city’s general plan and zoning codes, as well as state environmental regulations. They also assert the public wasn’t properly noticed of the changes and warned of potential wildfire hazards.

The approved application for the additional permits came after city staff learned Bluebird Canyon Farms was hosting classes and events beyond the scope of its business license in November 2017.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.

Sustainability work plan

In other business, the council will consider authorizing the city’s Environmental Sustainability Committee to develop a work plan for proposed projects focused on education, ocean health, climate change, pesticide safety and reducing the prevalence of single-use plastic containers.

In a staff report, City Manager John Pietig raised concerns of duplicating efforts already taken by the South Orange County Wastewater Authority and the city’s own Public Works Department on ocean health and pesticides, respectively.

As for climate change mitigation, the Laguna Beach Fire Department will review any proposals or projects, such as habitat restoration to make sure there are no threats to public safety.