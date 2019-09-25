Political Landscape: Rouda to speak in Newport a week after announcing support for Trump impeachment

Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach) is scheduled to speak next week in Newport Beach at a Wake Up Newport gathering Oct. 3 in the Friends Room of the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

Rouda announced Tuesday that he favors the House of Representatives pursuing impeachment of President Trump because of “repeated betrayals of his oath to preserve, protect and defend our nation’s Constitution.”

Rouda’s statement came shortly before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) announced that the House would begin an impeachment inquiry, largely because of a phone call in July with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump urged him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a possible Trump opponent in the 2020 presidential race.

The free event next week, presented by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, will run from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. and include breakfast items. It is free to the public, though reservations are requested at newportbeach.com.

Rouda also is scheduled to speak Oct. 12 at a meeting on homelessness at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. The time has not been determined.

Laguna Republican drops out of race for Rouda seat

Republican businessman James Bradley of Laguna Beach has dropped out of the race for Rouda’s 48th Congressional District seat.

Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel, Newport Beach lawyer Christopher Engels and Brian Burley are the remaining Republicans seeking to oust Rouda in the 2020 election.

Bradley is now challenging Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) in the 33rd Congressional District in Los Angeles County.

Moorlach to speak in Corona del Mar

State Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) will deliver a State of the State address at a Good Morning Corona del Mar meeting from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Drive.

The free public event, presented by the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce, will include complimentary refreshments and updates from representatives of local legislative offices.

