Around Town: Car show will cruise for a cancer cure in Costa Mesa

The 20th annual Cruisin’ for a Cure will roll into the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature thousands of cars and a 1.5-mile cruise route. Money raised will benefit prostate cancer research at the KSK Cancer Center of Irvine.

Admission is $15 and free for children 11 and younger. Parking is $9.

For more information, visit cruisinforacure.com.

Two local schools receive National Blue Ribbon designation

El Morro Elementary School in Laguna Beach and Circle View Elementary School in Huntington Beach have been named 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday.

Advertisement

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or its progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.

“We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a video message to the honorees. “As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning.”

El Morro and Circle View were among 30 California schools to receive the honor.

Awards festivities for the 312 public and 50 nonpublic school honorees will be held Nov. 14 and 15 in Washington, D.C.

Bungalow restaurant owner is Newport chamber’s Business Person of the Year

Steve Rosansky, left, president and chief executive of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, greets Jim Walker, owner of the Bungalow restaurant in Corona del Mar, who has been named the chamber's Business Person of the Year. (Courtesy of Steve Rosansky)

Advertisement

Jim Walker, owner of the Bungalow restaurant in Corona del Mar, has been named the first Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year.

Chamber President and Chief Executive Steve Rosansky said Walker has been active in the chamber as a 20-year member and a Commodore, and served a year as chairman of the chamber’s board of directors.

“Jim has previously served a number of years as president of the Newport Beach Restaurant [Assn.] Business Improvement District and was one of the founders of Newport Beach’s very successful Restaurant Week,” Rosansky wrote in an email. “He has always been generous when asked to donate gift cards or food to various organizations, including the chamber, Speak Up Newport, the Newport Beach Police Assn., the city employee appreciation lunch and many other groups. He has hosted our chamber meetings on many occasions over the years. Jim has also been a champion for small business here in Newport Beach at City Hall.”

Walker will be honored along with Citizen of the Year Nancy Gardner during a Nov. 15 dinner at the Balboa Bay Resort, 1221 W. Coast Hwy.

Upper Newport Bay cleanup scheduled for Saturday

The Irvine Ranch Conservancy will celebrate National Public Lands Day at Upper Newport Bay in Newport Beach from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Activities will include cleaning trails, restoring habitat and pulling weeds.

For more information call (949) 923-2250 or email unbic@ocparks.com.

CdM neighbors’ meet-up comes to Sherman Library

An annual Corona del Mar meet and greet is scheduled Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy.

The event will feature food, music, lawn games and chances to meet CdM neighbors.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit cdmmeet2019.eventbrite.com.

Advertisement

Fairgrounds to host free garage sale

A fall community garage sale will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Orange County Market Place at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.

Admission and parking are free. Visitors can enter through gates 2 and 10 at the fairgrounds.

Fountain Valley will host e-waste, shredding event

An e-waste and shredding event is scheduled Saturday at the Fountain Valley Recreation Center, 16400 Brookhurst St.

E-waste will be collected from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shredding goes from 9 a.m. to noon.

Libby the Queensland heeler gets up on the board during a previous dog surfing competition in Huntington Beach. (File Photo)

Canines to catch some waves during H.B. surf competition

Surfing dogs from around the world will catch some waves in Huntington Beach Saturday during the 11th annual Surf City Surf Dog competition.

The competition begins at 8 a.m. and top performers will be awarded trophies at 2:30 p.m. at Huntington Dog Beach, 100 Goldenwest St.

The event will include pet adoptions, play areas for pups, food trucks and more. Admission is free.

Advertisement

For more information, visit bit.ly/2n3J2WH.

Sandcastle Contest returns to CdM Sunday

The 58th annual Sandcastle Contest, themed “fantastic sea creatures,” will take place Sunday at Corona del Mar State Beach, 3001 Ocean Blvd.

The contest goes from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/2nFKH5b.

Hyundai presents benefit walk Sunday

The 10th annual Hyundai Hope On Wheels is Sunday at the Fountain Valley Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St. It will include a 5K and 10K run and walk.

Proceeds will benefit Children’s Hospital of Orange County. Registration starts at 7 a.m.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit hyundaihopeonwheels.org/run-for-hope.

Neil Diamond tribute act plays at Marina Park

Marina Park in Newport Beach is hosting a free concert Sunday with Jason Lohrke, a Neil Diamond tribute singer, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The park is at 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Parking is limited.

Newport Dunes to host Tracy Byrd concert

Tracy Byrd, a multi-platinum recording artist, will perform at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort on Sunday.

Tickets start at $20 and are available by searching for Byrd at eventbrite.com.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Newport Dunes is at 1131 Back Bay Drive in Newport Beach.

Laguna Beach to host educational jazz concert

Laguna Beach Live will present a “Generational Jive” educational concert Tuesday featuring blues, gospel, jazz and other musical styles.

Proceeds will benefit Laguna Beach Live’s free educational programs. The concert goes from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Artists’ Theatre, 625 Park Ave. Admission starts at $20.

Reservations can be made at lagunabeachlive.org or by calling (949) 715-9713.

Business Council to host breakfast featuring South Coast Repertory leaders

The Orange County Business Council will host a leadership breakfast Tuesday at the Center Club Orange County, 650 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa.

The featured speakers will be Paula Tomei, managing director of South Coast Repertory; and David Ivers, the organization’s artistic director.

Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. and the program starts at 8 a.m.

Tickets are $85 for council members and $145 for nonmembers. For more information, visit ocbc.org.

School district, PTA to hold parent meetings

The Harbor Council PTA and Newport-Mesa Unified School District will present two free parent education workshops Wednesday about behavioral strategies for elementary school students.

District autism specialists will conduct the sessions, which are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Harper Assessment Center, 425 E. 18th St. in Costa Mesa.

For more information, contact Jaqueline Gonzalez at jgonzalez@nmusd.us or call (714) 424-5058.

Newport-Mesa State of the Schools event coming to Estancia High

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District will hold its yearly State of the Schools Breakfast Wednesday at Estancia High School in Costa Mesa. School officials will discuss the district’s goals and achievements.

For more information, or to register, visit newportmesaschoolsfoundation.com. Proceeds will benefit the Newport-Mesa Schools Foundation.

Taste of Laguna coming to Festival of Arts grounds

The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival will be held Oct. 3 at the Festival of Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

It will include food, silent auctions and live music from 6 to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $85. For more information, visit tasteoflagunabeach.com.

Tickets available for Newport’s Wine and Food Festival

The sixth annual Newport Beach Wine & Food Festival is scheduled from Oct. 3 to 6, and although some events are sold out, tickets are still available for the opening gala on Oct. 3, the Fire it Up event on Oct. 4 and the grand tasting pavilion on Oct. 5 and 6.

For more information, a complete schedule and to buy tickets, visit newportwineandfood.com.

Quilt, craft festival coming to O.C. fairgrounds

The OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa will host the Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival from Oct. 3 to 5. Admission is free.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 3 and 4 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5.

For more information, visit quiltcraftsew.com/orange. The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive.

Tackle Box participates in fundraiser

Tackle Box in Costa Mesa recently participated and achieved second place in the Hungry Games cooking competition, a benefit for Bracken’s Kitchen, a Garden Grove-based nonprofit.

More than 400 attended the competition, which raised $175,000 for the organization.

County Sanitation District honored with industry award

The Orange County Sanitation District was recently honored by national water sector organizations through the Utility of the Future Today recognition program, according to a news release.

The district, based in Fountain Valley, was honored for its excellence in watershed stewardship.

“We are honored to be recognized for the innovations in watershed stewardship that allow us to protect the public health and the environment while providing a valuable resource,” district board Chairman David Shawver said in a statement. “Initiatives such as our dry weather urban runoff program that protects the beaches and the groundwater replenishment system that provides source water for the largest indirect potable reuse program in the world ensures our ratepayers are getting top-notch service while providing a tangible benefit beyond wastewater treatment.”

Newport church raises nearly $115,000 for homeless campaign

The Rev. Mark Davis of St. Mark Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach helped raise nearly $115,000 to help the Orange County United Way’s United to End Homelessness House 30 Campaign.

Funds from St. Mark will go to help seven homeless households.

UCI business school launches new master’s program

UC Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business has launched an innovation and entrepreneurship master’s program, the only one of its kind in the University of California system, according to a news release.

The nine-month, full-time program’s combination of “academics and experiential learning will provide graduates with the entrepreneurial tools and connections necessary to launch a business or grow an established company,” the school stated.

Newport toffee company celebrates 10 years

B. Toffee, a Newport Beach-based confection company, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The celebration includes a special recipe available at A Market, 3400 W. Coast Hwy., in Newport Beach. A portion of sales will benefit nonprofits that help fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Newport resident Betsy Thagard founded the brand in October 2009.

O.C. Community Foundation helps nine local groups

On Sept. 18, nine local nonprofits partnered with the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation to host the second annual Igniting Potential fundraising event that netted more than $127,000 from 518 donors, according to a news release.

“Thanks to the tremendous work of local nonprofits, generous donors and our compassionate community, Orange County’s young people are gaining the resources needed to set them up for future success,” foundation President Shelley Hoss said in a statement. “We are proud to convene and support exemplary nonprofits in tackling the most important issues facing our county.”

Ocean View district names new special education director

The Ocean View School District has named Reagan Headrick as its executive director of special education. She replaces Melissa Hurd, who recently took a position in San Diego County.

Headrick has served as a special day class teacher and program specialist in Chino, and executive director of student services in Westminster. She has a master’s degree in education from the University of La Verne and a bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly Pomona.

UCI autism event raises almost $400,000

UC Irvine’s Center for Autism & Neurodevelopmental Disorders held its fifth annual Hope & Help Gala on Sept. 7 at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, raising nearly $400,000 to increase awareness for those affected by autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

Nearly 300 guests attended, including former Los Angeles Lakers player and coach Byron Scott and his fiancée, CeCe Gutierrez. “America’s Got Talent” champion Kodi Lee performed.

UCI names new vice chancellor

Tom Andriola has been named UC Irvine’s vice chancellor of information technology and data. The new position will oversee the entirety of the university’s IT functions, including at UCI Health, according to a news release.

Andriola last worked at the UC Office of the President, where he served as the vice president and chief information officer for the UC system and the chief information officer for UC Health.

Andriola has a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University and a master’s from the University of South Florida.