Man arrested in Newport Beach after police pursuit that began in Laguna

Kevin Favreau, 40, was arrested in Corona del Mar on Wednesday on suspicion of evading a police officer, driving under the influence, a hit and run and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
(Courtesy of Laguna Beach Police Department)
By Lilly Nguyen
Oct. 11, 2019
4:15 PM
A homeless man was arrested this week following a police pursuit that began in Laguna Beach and ended in Newport Beach, according to authorities.

At about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Laguna Beach police responded to reports of someone driving under the influence. Police said the driver initially yielded near Glenneyre and Cleo streets in Laguna but drove off when an officer approached the vehicle on foot.

The driver led pursuing officers through the city and onto Laguna Canyon Road, eventually merging onto the northbound 73 Toll Road, police said.

The driver later exited and continued into Irvine, where he collided with another motorist, according to authorities. No one was hurt in the crash.

After the crash, the driver continued into Newport Beach, police said.

Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota said officers continued to pursue the vehicle but eventually lost sight of it.

Later Wednesday night, the Newport Beach Police Department reported another crash involving the same vehicle. The vehicle was unoccupied, but Newport police searched the nearby area and found a suspect, identified as Kevin Favreau, 40, authorities said.

Favreau was arrested on suspicion of felony evasion of a peace officer, driving under the influence of drugs, hit-and-run and possession of a controlled substance — Xanax — without a prescription. He was taken to Orange County Jail, police said.

No charges had been filed against him as of Friday afternoon, according to court records.

The vehicle was a rental, and Favreau has no fixed address. He claimed he is homeless in Newport Beach, Cota said.

Newport Beach police previously arrested Favreau on Oct. 3 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, according to court records and police.

Lilly Nguyen
Lilly Nguyen covers Laguna Beach for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot, she worked for the Orange County Register as a freelance reporter and general assignment intern. She earned her bachelor’s in journalism at Cal State Long Beach. (714) 966-4623.
