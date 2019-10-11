Man arrested in Newport Beach after police pursuit that began in Laguna

A homeless man was arrested this week following a police pursuit that began in Laguna Beach and ended in Newport Beach, according to authorities.

At about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Laguna Beach police responded to reports of someone driving under the influence. Police said the driver initially yielded near Glenneyre and Cleo streets in Laguna but drove off when an officer approached the vehicle on foot.

The driver led pursuing officers through the city and onto Laguna Canyon Road, eventually merging onto the northbound 73 Toll Road, police said.

The driver later exited and continued into Irvine, where he collided with another motorist, according to authorities. No one was hurt in the crash.

After the crash, the driver continued into Newport Beach, police said.

Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota said officers continued to pursue the vehicle but eventually lost sight of it.

Later Wednesday night, the Newport Beach Police Department reported another crash involving the same vehicle. The vehicle was unoccupied, but Newport police searched the nearby area and found a suspect, identified as Kevin Favreau, 40, authorities said.

Favreau was arrested on suspicion of felony evasion of a peace officer, driving under the influence of drugs, hit-and-run and possession of a controlled substance — Xanax — without a prescription. He was taken to Orange County Jail, police said.

No charges had been filed against him as of Friday afternoon, according to court records.

The vehicle was a rental, and Favreau has no fixed address. He claimed he is homeless in Newport Beach, Cota said.

Newport Beach police previously arrested Favreau on Oct. 3 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, according to court records and police.