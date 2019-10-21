Vegan fest tries to plant ‘healthy conscious living’ in guests’ minds and stomachs

SoCal VegFest brought its annual free vegan food samples, drinks, speakers, demonstrations and merchandise to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa on Saturday and Sunday.

The event, in its fifth year, also featured chefs, social media personalities, musicians and disc jockeys, comedians, yogis, games, a children’s area and more.

The festival is intended to “introduce Southern Californians and others to the benefits of healthy conscious living [and] inspire and support anyone who wants to learn more about living a more healthy, environmentally friendly and compassionate life,” according to its website.

SoCal VegFest is a project of the nonprofit Animal Protection and Rescue League, which is based in San Diego and has a chapter in Irvine.

