Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Miss Huntington Beach Queens’ Rose Garden celebrates 60th anniversary
- Newport Beach police union contract to cost city $19 million over three years
- Laguna Beach completes $1.4-million renovation of Main Beach Park
- Laguna Art Museum exhibit centers on ‘Wuthering Heights’ character Heathcliff
Inside
- Around Town: Carnivorous plant enthusiasts plan show, sale at Sherman Library & Gardens
- The Crowd: Emerson Classic nets more than $36K for SOY
- Costa Mesa High’s class of 2025 celebrates one last time together on Mustangs Field
- Estancia High Eagles soar to new heights, celebrating a victory for the class of 2025
- Monte Vista Mountaineers Class of 2025 are ready to take on college
- It’s anchors aweigh for the Newport Harbor Sailors’ Class of 2025
- Corona del Mar High grads ‘are destined for great things,’ their proud principal says
- Back Bay High School’s grad ceremony drives home point that persistence pays off
- CdM’s Max Douglass races to school record in 1,600 meters at state meet
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.